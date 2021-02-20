Just wanted to let the dust settle for me a little to see if my thoughts on the game changed.....

Not really. I thought we were pathetic. Yes pathetic.



We were casual, complacent and careless in most things we did. I'm not sure I have watched a game with so little hope, and so little enthusiasm.



Trent, Matip and Keïta looked as if they were running about the pitch drunk. I have no idea what Trent and Matip are up to these days, but they seem shot of any confidence, and just seem to collapse if put under any semblance of pressure.



How do you make an already immobile midfield even more immobile? By bringing Elliott on! He tried, but his passing was shocking.



Fabinho came on and mistimed everything he did, and not for the first match. Like Trent, Matip and Keïta, it was almost as if his mind and body were on totally different wavelengths.



Salah is our top goalscorer and deserves better service, but I sometimes wish he would strike his attempts with more conviction, rather than the timid way he does at times. It's hugely frustrating.



Jota had a good 20 mins but is a few weeks away from doing a Dalglish (a year without a goal)



Bobby is moving like an old man. "They're only back". Yes, but they maintain fitness when injured, and when back to team training, they train with a certain amount of intensity. There has to be a similar, or alternative way of building "match fitness" than getting it during games at a time when we cannot afford to carry yet more immobile players?



Substitutions. Can anyone genuinely inform me the last time our changes made a difference to our game? I'm really struggling to remember.



A final point. 7 points out of 9 at home to Everton and away to Newcastle and palace looks like a good return, until you see that palace have yet to win a game in 2023. It was a match we should be winning.



What do we do now? I really don't know. Of course we continue to support, but something is massively wrong.