« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Palace vs Liverpool  (Read 14094 times)

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,198
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 01:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 01:02:08 pm
Agree. I get really tense when every match is a potential step towards the title. Arguably theres just as much riding on a CL place but I just dont get phased by it in the same way. I also love pinning hopes on a few young talents and watching the dream come true/disappear. Big part of my love of the game, that. And finally, the worse times make the successes more credible. I just wouldnt be up for it as much if we were top 2 every season, mad as that sounds. Thats just not how life should work. Smacks of sports wash, complacency and hypocrisy that comes with a bent set of agendas.

With you on all of that. Plus with the way it's been, basically having to win every single game because of City, it's fucking exhausting. It wasn't that intense with the last great team under Kenny, the last title under him we lost 5 games.

I'm enjoying the chilled state of just going for top 4 this year.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,565
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 01:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:42:56 pm
Bajcetic has already forced his way in. Doak looks the real deal and scored a hat trick yesterday (think hes been out injured).

Thats two who definitely have the talent to feature regularly for us. Only takes one more to spring through in the next year or so and its more than you could reasonably expect.

Ramsey and Kaide Gordon have a lot of potential but have had a nightmare with injuries. How has Bobby Clark done this season, as he got first team minutes early on? Looks a good prospect. You'd also hope Carvalho kicks on.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,149
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 01:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:42:56 pm
Bajcetic has already forced his way in. Doak looks the real deal and scored a hat trick yesterday (think hes been out injured).

Thats two who definitely have the talent to feature regularly for us. Only takes one more to spring through in the next year or so and its more than you could reasonably expect.

But are the players named at that level? Only time will tell but Fowler and Owen were terrorising defences in their late teens.
Logged

Offline touchlineban

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • Nothing Personal
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 01:57:33 pm »
Well, that's 2 hours I'll never get back... still a point is a point, and that's three clean sheets and 7 points from the last 3 games.  Momentum, I hope.

Roll on Wolves and Wednesday.


Logged
"Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit posting."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,565
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 02:02:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:50:36 pm
But are the players named at that level? Only time will tell but Fowler and Owen were terrorising defences in their late teens.

The difference in the 90s was Fowler and Macca for that few year period (and the likes of Rob Jones when fit) were basically the difference between us challenging towards the top or making up the numbers like Everton. We were poor defensively, had a bomb scare in goal and lacked bite in midfield but we had two of the very best in the league at the time.

We've still got players here to build around.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,528
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 02:11:37 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:50:36 pm
But are the players named at that level? Only time will tell but Fowler and Owen were terrorising defences in their late teens.

Very rare to find anyone at that level though. For us to have had two come through like that in the space of 4 years was incredible. What teenagers are scoring 20+ a season as teenagers in the modern game? Fowler scored 30+ three seasons in a row when he what, 18-21?

If thats the benchmark then we will struggle but I think we will get plenty of young players to fill out the squad with.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 02:46:25 pm »
How's your weekend, lads?

I still can cope, just mood a bit destroyed.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,687
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 03:42:27 pm »
On the positive side it's been a cheap season. All those cup finals are a strain on the finances.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 04:02:17 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 03:42:27 pm
On the positive side it's been a cheap season. All those cup finals are a strain on the finances.

True.
Next season might be similarly cheap too at this rate.
Regarding yesterday -- no pressing and riddled with individual errors, with the usual lack of creativity.
Either the mode of play has changed or the players don't understand it or don't buy into it. I'd be interested in distances run this season given that we seem to be playing like statues theses days. Even MOTD highlighted the lack of closing down.
That's three awful performances on the bounce and the lack of a plan or effort may lead to questions of whether Klopp has lost the dressing room should things continue. He's the man for me but football has little in the way of loyalty these days.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,565
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 04:05:17 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 04:02:17 pm
True.
Next season might be similarly cheap too at this rate.
Regarding yesterday -- no pressing and riddled with individual errors, with the usual lack of creativity.
Either the mode of play has changed or the players don't understand it or don't buy into it. I'd be interested in distances run this season given that we seem to be playing like statues theses days. Even MOTD highlighted the lack of closing down.
That's three awful performances on the bounce and the lack of a plan or effort may lead to questions of whether Klopp has lost the dressing room should things continue. He's the man for me but football has little in the way of loyalty these days.

I don't think the players are confident in doing what they're being asked to do given the physical deficiencies we have (or just can't) and the impact a sub standard midfield is having on the rest of the team.

It's nothing that can't be solved with a good summer window (Klopp said himself we just have to play out the season and then have a big summer). However, we could be more pragmatic in changing the tactical approach until then.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,302
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 04:26:11 pm »
One of the worst all round games of football I've been for a very long time. At least 1 side was good on the several times we've been beat this season. This was turgid stuff.

Summed up perfectly when Hendo inexplicably jumped to deflect Trents goal bound shot. What planet are the all on? Did Henderson really not know what set piece was coming? Has it get to the point where they are literally reading off separate hymn sheets?

Another false dawn really. We were as bad as ever yesterday.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,345
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 05:09:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:14:43 pm
It depends how you want to run the squad. If you want to run it into the ground squeeze every last drop from it and then basically have to start again then Yes it was fine to go into last season with an aging squad.

For me running a squad is like running a car. You need to put a preventative maintenance regime in place. Sure the engine will run fine until the moment the cambelt snaps. The tyres will hold up until you have to brake in the wet and the brake pads will run just fine until they wear out and you are left with metal on metal. Doing all of that may make you think you are getting the best value out of the components but in reality all you are doing is storing up problems for the future.

For me it is a dumb argument to say that we didn't need a refresh and a partial rebuild because we did well last season. History has shown over and over again that you can only be cheap and shortsighted for so long. Liverpool should have done the double in 89 and won the League in 90. A failure to invest meant a collapse was inevitably around the corner.

Then we have Arsenal under Wenger when they were winning the League without losing a game you could have justifiably said that everything was fine. An aging defensive and a lack of investment because of Stadium development meant they crumbled from a point of dominance. Sounds familiar doesn't it.

Fast forward to Ferguson's last season at United and they won the League by 11 points. It was obvious though that they had neglected the squad and they crumbled the next season.

That is what happens with an aging neglected squad. Everything looks fine up to a point because you have a vastly experienced squad, who know how to win and have an aura about them. You win games on know-how and experience. Teams are often beaten before the game even starts. Then the wheels fall off and because you have an aging squad everything goes wrong at once.

That is where we are now and what happened against Palace. There is no aura anymore and teams fancy their chances. We had a starting line up with 6 players in their thirties. The last time we did that was the mid-90s after we had let another great team age and go into decline together.

A lack of investment and poor recruitment now means our pride and joy is now a car wreck of a team that now needs tearing apart and starting again, especially in midfield. That was entirely preventable and as a result of a lack of forward thinking and a short-sighted attempt to squeeze every last drop out of an aging team.

Excellent point Al. The similarities to Wenger's Arsenal, Fergie's final UTD team and ours in the early 90's is there for all to see. It's so frustrating we haven't learnt from history and we're in this position. It didn't need to be this way. As you say, everything is fine until it's not and it's not as easy as saying 'these players were great last season so they'll come good again'.

You can generally gauge where a team is after 10 PL games. We're 7th after 23 PL games, out of both domestic competitions and on the verge of going out of the CL at the last 16 stage.

I'm encouraged that Klopp has been on record recently saying that this summer will be a summer of change. If he was joining the club right now, I know for a fact he would rip the squad up and half the players wouldn't be here come 1st September (see his first transfer window at Dortmund & Mainz), so I hope he puts sentiments to one side, looks at the data and anyone who he genuinely doesn't believe will be here in 2025/26, there should be an openness to sell (whoever they are) to generate funds for younger, tenacious, hungry players have the capability to play his 'heavy metal football' style. 
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 05:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:05:17 pm
I don't think the players are confident in doing what they're being asked to do given the physical deficiencies we have (or just can't) and the impact a sub standard midfield is having on the rest of the team.

It's nothing that can't be solved with a good summer window (Klopp said himself we just have to play out the season and then have a big summer). However, we could be more pragmatic in changing the tactical approach until then.

Everything came down to the midfield on the back of the last two seasons at least. Same this season except we instead prioritised not one but two strikers that don't really fit our play. Ditto Manchester City. . . . . As Haaland was a no-brainer for them, Nunez was for us -- worth the risk because he has real pace, despite reservations about pressing. Gakpo is really hard to justify compared to previous strikers like Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota -- all smaller, more mobile and able to press.
With Salah aging, the complete lack of press with Gakpo/Nunez/Salah is glaring. Combine that with a still present high line and a continued lack of creativity from midfield, then it is understandable we are looking like a mid-table team all of a sudden.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
  • JFT96
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 05:30:11 pm »
A really shite game of football but not the worst result in the world. I know that says a lot for our expectations at the moment but taking the positives (all be it little from this game) in an unbeaten run of 3 in the league with no goals conceded is SOME progress.

Any chance we can see Jota -- Nunez -- Salah in the next game as a front three? Either that or bring Bobby on in the middle for Gakpo.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 06:27:36 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 02:46:25 pm
How's your weekend, lads?

I still can cope, just mood a bit destroyed.

A plus for me was i stayed home to watch instead of going to the pub and saved some $$$, avoided being the old dude at the bar swearing at the telly.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,716
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 06:42:49 pm »
Worst part about yesterday is they were there for the taking, we just couldnt capitalize. We had several opportunities going forward where we either misplaced passes or made the wrong decision.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,565
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 08:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 06:42:49 pm
Worst part about yesterday is they were there for the taking, we just couldnt capitalize. We had several opportunities going forward where we either misplaced passes or made the wrong decision.

Yeah, I thought they were poor. We've got to be beating teams like Palace who are on a bad run - and Bournemouth and Wolves - as we've got the likes of City, United, Chelsea away, Arsenal and Spurs coming up soon.

If they were more on it yesterday, Zaha in full flow etc, then it's another Brighton or Wolves scoreline,
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,839
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 10:27:03 pm »
Yep, if Zaha had played, I can't imagine we'd have escaped with a point. That Mateta is the most goal-averse striker I've ever seen, except maybe that Sims bloke who led the line for Everton... I can't remember the last time I'd seen an opponent's team sheet and had never even heard of the strike before... christ, I actually felt sorry for the bloke - an Everton player, seriously! - with HD TV  you could see the imposter syndrome leaking out of every pore... I do hope he enjoys his career when the bitters drop a couple of divisions and he finds his level.

Anyway, where was I... oh yes, I agree with earlier posts that the odd shit season can be good for the soul... I was constantly on edge in 21/22, waking up throughout the Sydney night to check scores, everything so goddamned CRITICAL!!!... now I can rest knowing it doesn't really matter, enjoy the green shoots of Badge and Darwin, think of the next phase, etc. Overall I'm no happier or sadder than when we were good. Do we love our children less when they get Ds on their report card?
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 10:51:35 pm »
Just scratching my head as to how were so shite. We look like we wouldnt be able to compete against the top 3 at the moment. Can anyone see us beating Arsenal or Man Utd?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #699 on: Yesterday at 11:03:28 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:51:35 pm
Just scratching my head as to how were so shite. We look like we wouldnt be able to compete against the top 3 at the moment. Can anyone see us beating Arsenal or Man Utd?
We beat City a week after losing to Forest.
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #700 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm »
Just wanted to let the dust settle for me a little to see if my thoughts on the game changed.....
Not really. I thought we were pathetic. Yes pathetic.

We were casual, complacent and careless in most things we did. I'm not sure I have watched a game with so little hope, and so little enthusiasm.

Trent, Matip and Keïta looked as if they were running about the pitch drunk. I have no idea what Trent and Matip are up to these days, but they seem shot of any confidence, and just seem to collapse if put under any semblance of pressure.

How do you make an already immobile midfield even more immobile? By bringing Elliott on! He tried, but his passing was shocking.

Fabinho came on and mistimed everything he did, and not for the first match. Like Trent, Matip and Keïta, it was almost as if his mind and body were on totally different wavelengths.

Salah is our top goalscorer and deserves better service, but I sometimes wish he would strike his attempts with more conviction, rather than the timid way he does at times. It's hugely frustrating.

Jota had a good 20 mins but is a few weeks away from doing a Dalglish (a year without a goal)

 Bobby is moving like an old man. "They're only back". Yes, but they maintain fitness when injured, and when back to team training, they train with a certain amount of intensity. There has to be a similar, or alternative way of building "match fitness" than getting it during games at a time when we cannot afford to carry yet more immobile players?

Substitutions. Can anyone genuinely inform me the last time our changes made a difference to our game? I'm really struggling to remember.

A final point. 7 points out of 9 at home to Everton and away to Newcastle and palace looks like a good return, until you see that palace have yet to win a game in 2023. It was a match we should be winning.

What do we do now? I really don't know. Of course we continue to support, but something is massively wrong. 
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,650
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #701 on: Today at 12:58:31 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:51:35 pm
Just scratching my head as to how were so shite. We look like we wouldnt be able to compete against the top 3 at the moment. Can anyone see us beating Arsenal or Man Utd?
Noppe.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,550
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #702 on: Today at 10:31:10 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:51:35 pm
Just scratching my head as to how were so shite. We look like we wouldnt be able to compete against the top 3 at the moment. Can anyone see us beating Arsenal or Man Utd?
Yes - at home I think Liverpool are more than capable of this. Obviously difficult but football is strange...form, luck and events can change the dialogue very quickly. Arsenal recently went about 4 games without a win, losing three of those - one of which was Everton away. They were also losing at Villa. United are on Cloud 9 at the moment, but they're not untouchably good.

The point is that catastrophe is probably not as near as some think. Liverpool haven't conceded in 3 games - whichever way you look at that, it's genuine progress.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,336
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #703 on: Today at 11:48:31 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:32:16 pm
I never quite get this. Have you lost interest cos the team is struggling this season? Just a few months ago we where winning cups and chasing leagues - where you interested then?

I get losing interest in the PL, done that myself - there is so much wrong with the league, and its getting worse, but losing interest in Liverpool during a rough time, dont really get that, not sure how we get to pick and choose when turn interest on and off.  Things could be and have been a lot worse.

I barely watched a game last season if Iam being honest . I listened to the two domestic finals on the radio in the park and a few league games . I watched the European Cup Final at home but spent more time cleaning me kitchen as me nerves were shot. I've been like this for years mate but this season I have no passion at all for it.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Online Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #704 on: Today at 12:00:53 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:51:35 pm
Just scratching my head as to how were so shite. We look like we wouldnt be able to compete against the top 3 at the moment. Can anyone see us beating Arsenal or Man Utd?

We've beaten far better United teams before when we were relatively weaker as well. They are sometimes one off games where the crowd, the intensity and the need of one side to win more makes the difference. Sunday could be one of those games.

As for Arsenal, good season and all, but would anyone see them coming back from 2-0 down if we went at them the way we went after Real last week? It only takes 10-15 minutes of us clicking in an attacking sense to win any PL game, it's just that we haven't done it nearly enough this season. But last week showed it's still there, and apart from City there are no sides in England with the confidence and experience to deal with it and come back.
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,704
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #705 on: Today at 12:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:14:43 pm
It depends how you want to run the squad. If you want to run it into the ground squeeze every last drop from it and then basically have to start again then Yes it was fine to go into last season with an aging squad.

For me running a squad is like running a car. You need to put a preventative maintenance regime in place. Sure the engine will run fine until the moment the cambelt snaps. The tyres will hold up until you have to brake in the wet and the brake pads will run just fine until they wear out and you are left with metal on metal. Doing all of that may make you think you are getting the best value out of the components but in reality all you are doing is storing up problems for the future.

For me it is a dumb argument to say that we didn't need a refresh and a partial rebuild because we did well last season. History has shown over and over again that you can only be cheap and shortsighted for so long. Liverpool should have done the double in 89 and won the League in 90. A failure to invest meant a collapse was inevitably around the corner.

Then we have Arsenal under Wenger when they were winning the League without losing a game you could have justifiably said that everything was fine. An aging defensive and a lack of investment because of Stadium development meant they crumbled from a point of dominance. Sounds familiar doesn't it.

Fast forward to Ferguson's last season at United and they won the League by 11 points. It was obvious though that they had neglected the squad and they crumbled the next season.

That is what happens with an aging neglected squad. Everything looks fine up to a point because you have a vastly experienced squad, who know how to win and have an aura about them. You win games on know-how and experience. Teams are often beaten before the game even starts. Then the wheels fall off and because you have an aging squad everything goes wrong at once.

That is where we are now and what happened against Palace. There is no aura anymore and teams fancy their chances. We had a starting line up with 6 players in their thirties. The last time we did that was the mid-90s after we had let another great team age and go into decline together.

A lack of investment and poor recruitment now means our pride and joy is now a car wreck of a team that now needs tearing apart and starting again, especially in midfield. That was entirely preventable and as a result of a lack of forward thinking and a short-sighted attempt to squeeze every last drop out of an aging team.


Well made points. It seems so obvious and, as you say, there are recent precedents. Strange that collectively we walked right into it.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,905
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #706 on: Today at 12:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 12:03:46 pm

Well made points. It seems so obvious and, as you say, there are recent precedents. Strange that collectively we walked right into it.
Yes, that's a very good post. It's basic common sense. I love this club, but they dropped the ball in some crucial respects since we climbed back to the top of the hill.

Despite that, I fully believe that if the will is there from the owners, we will rectify our mistakes and come back very strongly. We already have the right man in charge to do the job.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,806
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #707 on: Today at 12:25:07 pm »
A home team who looked like they expected lose.. vs ..an away team who looked like they didnt expect to win ..........almost made me wish Noel's House Party was still on BBC1

Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 