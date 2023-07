.

' (the OneLove rainbow armband is NOT allowed):-Teams will have choice of eight Fifa-sanctioned armbandsEngland yet to decide which armband they will wear'Fifa has confirmed that players at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will not be able to wear the rainbow armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights or OneLove armband, but will instead be able to choose from eight alternative options.There will be no change to the regulations that stopped teams from wearing the OneLove armband at last year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar, with sanctions possible should a team choose to breach the rules. However, teams will be invited to choose from eight Fifa-sanctioned armbands highlighting a variety of social causes.'^ & www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12912365/fifa-confirms-one-love-armband-womens-world-cup-ban-after-controversy-at-mens-qatar-tournament Doesn't seem to be much about being against racism on FIFA's 'choice' of armbands - which is what the OneLove armband sought to highlight.It would be a real pity if the players organised themselves... and all of them got 'OneLove band' temporary tattoos on their lower arms for the duration of the tournament...Wishful thinking, of course. Obviously FIFA's banning of the OneLove armband for the World Cup just before the tournament starts... was timed to give players and countries very little time or organise themselves or respond.^ from www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/jul/04/david-squires-on-the-distraction-of-a-summer-special-football-activity-sheet