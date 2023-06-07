« previous next »
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 7, 2023, 10:17:13 pm
Great thread kellan, will take the time to read it more closely over the next few days.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 7, 2023, 11:00:50 pm
Quote from: oojason on June  7, 2023, 10:14:19 pm
'NEW - Women's World Cup will see players earn individual fees for the first time through FIFA - exceeding their club salaries in most cases:
Group stage: $30k
Round of 16: $60k
Quarter Final: $90k
4th place: $165k
3rd place: $180k
2nd place: $195k
Winners: $270k'

^ https://twitter.com/robharris/status/1666510719150333953


Ian Wright nailing it in the comments section too.


Fucking love Ian Wright... :D
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 8, 2023, 08:37:59 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on June  7, 2023, 11:00:50 pm
Fucking love Ian Wright... :D
Gammons in flow already in those comments - one further down by "boo" - is he an Evertonian, do you wonder? What motivates these angry old white men to be such fuckin knobheads in public? Good that Wright is putting (at least one of) them right.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 8, 2023, 08:56:08 am
Quote from: Bioluminescence on June  7, 2023, 10:17:13 pm
Great thread kellan, will take the time to read it more closely over the next few days.
Thank you  :)  The controversies section is due some updates, as well as the addition of a little info on the TV rights stalemate and silliness of the disputes over when players will be reporting for the start of their preparation camps. I'll be getting around to it shortly, as it seems like all the ongoing issues will be getting their conclusions around the same time.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 8, 2023, 08:57:00 am
Quote from: kellan on June  8, 2023, 08:56:08 am
Thank you  :)  The controversies section is due some updates, as well as the addition of a little info on the TV rights stalemate and silliness of the disputes over when players will be reporting for the start of their preparation camps. I'll be getting around to it shortly, as it seems like all the ongoing issues will be getting their conclusions around the same time.
You owning it :thumbup
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 8, 2023, 03:22:00 pm
Quote from: kellan on June  8, 2023, 08:56:08 am
Thank you  :)  The controversies section is due some updates, as well as the addition of a little info on the TV rights stalemate and silliness of the disputes over when players will be reporting for the start of their preparation camps. I'll be getting around to it shortly, as it seems like all the ongoing issues will be getting their conclusions around the same time.

Very grateful to have all this information in one place, thanks for doing this :) Been waiting to hear more about the TV rights fiasco, can't believe it has got to this point.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 8, 2023, 03:22:35 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on June  7, 2023, 11:00:50 pm
Fucking love Ian Wright... :D

Ditto. Top man, great input to that Twitter thread :D
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Today at 08:06:53 pm

'Women's World Cup: BBC and ITV agree deal with Fifa to broadcast tournament in UK':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65901075
