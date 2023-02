Condolences to his family and friends. Must have been a shock for them.



Motty had such a distinctive voice and manner in describing the play. He knew the history of the game and used it during commentary as in that ‘82 WC Final. He put the current crop to shame with their non stop babble and desperation to make the game seem closer than it is.



R.I.P. Motty. Your voice will carry on whenever we hear clips from matches decades ago.