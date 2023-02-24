« previous next »
CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67

RedKenWah

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1040 on: February 24, 2023, 10:11:53 pm
You know what, I can get on board with this! Imagine the scenes if we did pull this off.
stevieG786

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1041 on: February 24, 2023, 11:20:56 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on February 22, 2023, 10:03:21 pm
I'd like to play Madrid when we're actually good.

Fuck that

Anyone but these. They have our number.

This must be similar to how Everton fans feel before Liverpool games
4pool

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1042 on: February 25, 2023, 01:17:11 am
What is Real Madrids biggest ever European defeat in history?

Milan 5-0 Real Madrid (European Cup, 19 April 1989)


What is Real Madrids biggest ever Champions League defeat in history?

Los Blancos biggest ever defeat in the Champions League format of the European Cup came in 2009 when Rafa Benitezs side truly humbled the Spanish giants at Anfield with goals from Fernando Torres, Andrea Dossena and a brace from Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid (Champions League, 10 March 2009)


Maybe a new record for Home defeat in the CL to add to the list.   8)
The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1043 on: February 25, 2023, 01:38:48 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on February 24, 2023, 11:20:56 pm
This must be similar to how Everton fans feel before Liverpool games

Precisely. A consequence of having such a shit streak against one team.
smurfinaus

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1044 on: February 25, 2023, 03:41:19 am
What do you think we will do in the 2nd leg?. Aside from doing a Barca again :D
scouse neapolitan

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1045 on: February 25, 2023, 07:49:38 am
As unlikely as a comeback is, there are still a couple of things which are worth considering.
The return is really going to be a shitster of a match for Real . First they'll have to gee themselves up for a game they couldn't be arsed playing. Shouldn't be a problem for professionals like them but still.....
Does Ancelotti go with his strongest 11? Probably but he might rest a few.
Their supporters think they're already through.   Imagine if we get an early goal.They're not exactly the most patient of crowds in European  football.
What have we got to lose? More pride probably. But still, the Liverpool team will be well up for it, if only to get some some of revenge and to make some kind of a point. Get the first goal back and then see what happens. No away goal rule.
This one's not over yet.

Fromola

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1046 on: February 25, 2023, 08:11:56 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on February 22, 2023, 10:03:21 pm
I'm sick of Ancelotti, too. Paris was a joke, if it wasn't for Courtois we would have won it yet he came out with crap afterwards about how predictable we were. Here, he claims another 'masterclass' despite 3 of the goals being fully self-inflicted and being 2-0 down within 20 minutes.

I'd like to play Madrid when we're actually good.

They always seem to get us at just the right time.

14/15 - we couldn't get out of a group with Ludogorest and Basle in it. Real could beat us without breaking sweat, we were hopeless that season and Rodgers was done.

17/18 - we weren't ready for that final as a team but it was the step we needed to push on (Ali, Fabinho signed that summer). We were too open back then and easy to create chances against. The Roma semi was typical but we were lethal going forward - of course they go and crock Salah who had the season of his life.

20/21 - we played them away with Kabak and Phillips at CB and while in one of our worst ever runs of league form. We also had no home crowd for the second leg and had to play the away leg at their own fucking training ground.

21/22 - we were running on fumes after playing every possible game, added to the way we were denied the title 6 days earlier and the stress of the delayed kick off and what was happening outside. We were still the better side. Madrid had the title wrapped up weeks earlier. In different circumstances we beat them comfortably.

22/23 - we're sat mid table in the league having a car crash of a season.

The 2nd leg is a free hit though. Just go out and see if we can make a game of it.
Macc77

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1047 on: February 25, 2023, 11:29:14 am
There's a pride aspect in this that could help us for the PL run in. If we go there and put on a good display and win the game whilst going out it will do us the world of good. That should be the first goal, just try and win the game, show them and everyone else that we still have a bit left in us, and even if we fall short (which is extremely likely) we can take that with us for the last stretch of league games.
Cafe De Paris

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1048 on: February 25, 2023, 08:44:34 pm
If anyone needed reminding why we were taken to the cleaners by Real you only have to watch the first half against Palace.
Penfold78

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1049 on: February 25, 2023, 09:22:26 pm
I remember when we werent so average.
reddebs

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1050 on: February 25, 2023, 09:23:40 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on February 25, 2023, 09:22:26 pm
I remember when we werent so average.

Bless 😔 I remember us being far worse which makes the good stuff even more memorable 👍
Penfold78

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1051 on: February 25, 2023, 09:27:49 pm
  I remember the worse times too (Babb, Ruddock, James etc) but this particular hole seems more sudden, if not as deep.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1052 on: February 25, 2023, 09:28:16 pm
And I remember why threads from the previous game are usually locked.
wolves76

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 09:31:20 am
This defeat feels to me very similar to past losses in that it will herald a new era of footy for LFC.....there are certain games in our past like losing to Watford in 1970, Man City in 1981, Man U in the cup in 99....that were so horrendous that they triggered either a new team or a swift evaluation of where things were going wrong at the club.  I think the loss to Real Madrid will help in the long term although i realise that I am being supremely optimistic and wishful thinking never won a trophy.
The G in Gerrard

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 09:35:21 am
Quote from: Penfold78 on February 25, 2023, 09:22:26 pm
I remember when we werent so average.
Last season then? Poor you.
NarutoReds

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1055 on: Today at 03:49:34 am
Quote from: Penfold78 on February 25, 2023, 09:27:49 pm
I remember the worse times too (Babb, Ruddock, James etc) but this particular hole seems more sudden, if not as deep.
In the spirit of Le Tallec, trust me we are going to win in Madrid.
