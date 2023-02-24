I'm sick of Ancelotti, too. Paris was a joke, if it wasn't for Courtois we would have won it yet he came out with crap afterwards about how predictable we were. Here, he claims another 'masterclass' despite 3 of the goals being fully self-inflicted and being 2-0 down within 20 minutes.



I'd like to play Madrid when we're actually good.



They always seem to get us at just the right time.14/15 - we couldn't get out of a group with Ludogorest and Basle in it. Real could beat us without breaking sweat, we were hopeless that season and Rodgers was done.17/18 - we weren't ready for that final as a team but it was the step we needed to push on (Ali, Fabinho signed that summer). We were too open back then and easy to create chances against. The Roma semi was typical but we were lethal going forward - of course they go and crock Salah who had the season of his life.20/21 - we played them away with Kabak and Phillips at CB and while in one of our worst ever runs of league form. We also had no home crowd for the second leg and had to play the away leg at their own fucking training ground.21/22 - we were running on fumes after playing every possible game, added to the way we were denied the title 6 days earlier and the stress of the delayed kick off and what was happening outside. We were still the better side. Madrid had the title wrapped up weeks earlier. In different circumstances we beat them comfortably.22/23 - we're sat mid table in the league having a car crash of a season.The 2nd leg is a free hit though. Just go out and see if we can make a game of it.