Perspective needed I think. A tie Liverpool were likely to lose was lost. At least the first 20 minutes were fun. It points to the need for quite a bit of new blood in teh middle, but also at the back. At least the frontline looks solid for quite some time to come.



I don't buy into the 'the Klopp template is dead' namely because so many other teams are using it efficiently even still. Formations and tactics are frequently over valued, ultimately players make teams and Liverpool's are currently waning in power, not waxing. Change needs to occur to personnel, but I don't buy into the root and branch surgery.



This season has been terrible (worst than the CBless season) so I will take the few crumbs I can: Bajetic has lots to learn and needs time to mature and bulk up, but the didn't look out of place against Madrid, so that is a pretty decent return. Gakpo and Nunez have also began to perform over the last few games, and if they can do that with a mediocre side, it bodes well if new blood is brought in.



Outside that, last night was grim, the season was grim and the futures of quite afew senior players looks grim too. At this stage, the biggest concern past the midfield is VVD, who looks yards off it, and Gomez, who looks like he is done at this level, whether it is a mental thing, or an injury too far thing. Either wya, a CB is now also a priority for the summer.