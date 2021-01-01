« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17  (Read 15170 times)

Offline FlashGordon

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 04:29:55 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 04:24:42 pm
Insightful post as ever

I hope we keep starting slow with these 2 nil leads, it will make us serious contenders for top 4.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline DrTobiasFunke

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 04:33:55 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:48:45 am
The whole argument seems to centre around the fact that Longstaff was defending the goal, meaning Pope wasn't last man. But with Pope being where he was, Longstaff in effect became the goalkeeper, meaning that Pope obviously was last man.

It was just quite clearly the denial of a goalscoring opportunity. There can be no argument. And I'd suggest that anyone in the media questioning it wouldn't question it if Pope wasn't an English golden child.

Even if Newcastle had ten Dan Burn-sized defenders on the goal line when Pope handled it, it's still a red card. Mad that anyone could question it.
Offline TankEngine10

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 04:46:08 pm »
Yeah, cant believe this is being debated. Handles outside the area. It's as cut and shut a red as you can get as a keeper.
Offline Beninger

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 05:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 03:09:31 pm
lol x2


Should I boot it away? Nah Ill just face plant
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 05:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Beninger on Yesterday at 05:14:39 pm
Should I boot it away? Nah Ill just face plant

And kick my own player.  ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline ac

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 05:26:12 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 04:29:55 pm
I hope we keep starting slow with these 2 nil leads, it will make us serious contenders for top 4.

Profound.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 05:36:53 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 05:20:43 pm
And kick my own player.  ;D

It's the taking down of Trippier booting the ball away thats going to make that a gif that stands the test of time.   :lmao  Its brilliant in every respect. It puts the howl in howler.

Many eons from now when the computers have long since taken over the known universe for good they will share that gif amongst themselves on the intergalactic neuralnet and do whatever the super advanced ai equivalent of slapping their knee is. 
Offline jepovic

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 05:45:02 pm »
Seriously, what happened to the long tradition of great English goalkeepers?
I feel like the few left in PL are mainly there for being English.
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 05:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:36:53 pm
Many eons from now when the computers have long since taken over the known universe for good they will share that gif amongst themselves on the intergalactic neuralnet and do whatever the super advanced ai equivalent of slapping their knee is.
Offline Fromola

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 06:31:59 pm »
We've now got Man United away, Arsenal away, Newcastle away, Tottenham away, Brighton, Brentford away out the way (in terms of the top half). That leaves Fulham, City and Chelsea. We've also got Everton out the way which is always a dog of a fixture at Goodison (without Agent Rafa). Even Forest away where we've got a bad record and they treat it like a cup final.

That should help our away form improve, although conversely it leaves us playing a lot of teams down the bottom fighting for their lives, but it's up to us to match that and play our own game. We obviously didn't do that at Wolves.

Offline stockdam

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 06:33:09 pm »
Heres Trippiers tackle on Nunez. Great tackle says Carragher.

Sorry but who thinks that this is anything other than a reckless challenge that could result in injury to the opponent. Oh yes the referee thought it was a free kick to Newcastle!


https://twitter.com/davestanno/status/1627081423445450753?s=61&t=bSSyAEzg9dSaKNTERQQXJw
Offline Fromola

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 06:38:21 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 06:33:09 pm
Heres Trippiers tackle on Nunez. Great tackle says Carragher.

Sorry but who thinks that this is anything other than a reckless challenge that could result in injury to the opponent. Oh yes the referee thought it was a free kick to Newcastle!


https://twitter.com/davestanno/status/1627081423445450753?s=61&t=bSSyAEzg9dSaKNTERQQXJw

It was dangerous play and needless.
Offline Knight

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 06:52:49 pm »
How you can slide in, only touch the ball with your midriff, take out the opposing player on the process, and get a free kick for it, is quite extraordinary.
Offline JonnyCigarettes®

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 06:53:57 pm »
Carragher was even more of a nob than usual.
Offline Fromola

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 07:00:56 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Yesterday at 06:53:57 pm
Carragher was even more of a nob than usual.

I was in the pub and there was no commentary (thankfully)  but had to do a double take when he'd given ASM MOTM over Alisson.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 07:03:27 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Yesterday at 06:53:57 pm
Carragher was even more of a nob than usual.

Listening to him and Tyler is a cruel and unusual punishment.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 07:04:18 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 05:20:43 pm
And kick my own player.  ;D

Very Pickfordesque.
Offline ToneLa

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 07:16:05 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Yesterday at 06:53:57 pm
Carragher was even more of a nob than usual.

Carra took the money and sucks Satan's cock

shame..he could have been a legend (or near it for 2005)

When I get a feed with him and Neville I mute the TV and put music on
Offline Red Beret

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 07:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:36:53 pm
It's the taking down of Trippier booting the ball away thats going to make that a gif that stands the test of time.   :lmao  Its brilliant in every respect. It puts the howl in howler.

Many eons from now when the computers have long since taken over the known universe for good they will share that gif amongst themselves on the intergalactic neuralnet and do whatever the super advanced ai equivalent of slapping their knee is.

I think you mean the "ow!" in "howler". ;)
Offline Fitzy.

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 07:28:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:16:05 pm
Carra took the money and sucks Satan's cock

shame..he could have been a legend (or near it for 2005)

When I get a feed with him and Neville I mute the TV and put music on
Do you really think he's lost his legendary status because he doesn't say pleasing things about Liverpool? It's dead irritating and he's obviously over-compensating to show he's not biased, but it's all just hot air.
Offline Red Beret

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 07:29:32 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:16:05 pm
Carra took the money and sucks Satan's cock

shame..he could have been a legend (or near it for 2005)

When I get a feed with him and Neville I mute the TV and put music on

But if we win the CL or PL he'll pull on an LFC jersey and open champagne in front of the Sky cameras with a big grin on his face.
Offline ToneLa

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11’ Gakpo 17’
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 07:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 07:28:30 pm
Do you really think he's lost his legendary status because he doesn't say pleasing things about Liverpool? It's dead irritating and he's obviously over-compensating to show he's not biased, but it's all just hot air.

Yes.

He's still a great as a player.

But he's either saying what he's paid to say OR he's saying his own crap opinion for TV - it cheapens the contribution IMO

Pundit Carra is shite
Offline TepidT2O

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 07:42:06 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:31:12 pm
Yes.

He's still a great as a player.

But he's either saying what he's paid to say OR he's saying his own crap opinion for TV - it cheapens the contribution IMO

Pundit Carra is shite
Try the half time thread when were not winning. Hes more a red than those cry arses
Offline ToneLa

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11’ Gakpo 17’
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 07:50:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:42:06 pm
Try the half time thread when we’re not winning. He’s more a red than those cry arses

I do not generally read half time threads here

But I can believe you. Sadly
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #624 on: Yesterday at 08:03:31 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 06:33:09 pm
Heres Trippiers tackle on Nunez. Great tackle says Carragher.

Sorry but who thinks that this is anything other than a reckless challenge that could result in injury to the opponent. Oh yes the referee thought it was a free kick to Newcastle!


https://twitter.com/davestanno/status/1627081423445450753?s=61&t=bSSyAEzg9dSaKNTERQQXJw
I can't decide whether the guy in the crowd behind is applauding Trippier for the 'tackle' or Darwin for smashing him in the head as he falls on him !
Offline Knight

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #625 on: Yesterday at 08:04:59 pm »
I always find it strange that people are more annoyed about ex players who are bad/ annoying/ negative analysts or commentators than they are fond of memories of those players. Carraghers heroics in game after game of that 05 run for example. Would I take the next 30 years of Carragher being a tool on TV for that? Definitely. Will that run figure more prominently in my thinking about him than his commentary career. Of course.
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #626 on: Yesterday at 08:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 02:32:30 pm
Really pleased that Gakpo took this opportunity to build on his first goal.


Maybe this is why St Maximin got the man of the match award? For our first goal, we build up with a triangle of passes on his side of the field, but he doesn't follow Trent inside, meaning TAA has all the time in the world to get his pass right to Nunez.
For the second goal, you'll see St Maximin and Dan Burn pointing at Mo (or maybe at the overlapping Trent?) but neither of them goes with Mo. Again, he has the freedom of St James's Park to feed Gakpo.
Carragher was completely correct to give the award as he did.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #627 on: Yesterday at 08:13:01 pm »
Realised I havent commented on the game yet

Fantastic result that. Unbeaten at home since we last went there, right? Gakpo and Nunez both on the scoresheet is brilliant to see. Good momentum builder going into the Madrid game and new few league fixtures for sure. A well needed shot in the arm in a quest for top 4 which seemed impossible just over a week ago
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #628 on: Yesterday at 08:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:31:59 pm
We've now got Man United away, Arsenal away, Newcastle away, Tottenham away, Brighton, Brentford away out the way (in terms of the top half). That leaves Fulham, City and Chelsea. We've also got Everton out the way which is always a dog of a fixture at Goodison (without Agent Rafa). Even Forest away where we've got a bad record and they treat it like a cup final.

That should help our away form improve, although conversely it leaves us playing a lot of teams down the bottom fighting for their lives, but it's up to us to match that and play our own game. We obviously didn't do that at Wolves.

We've played Fulham away - first game of the season. So just Chelsea and City left.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #629 on: Yesterday at 08:34:07 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 06:33:09 pm
Heres Trippiers tackle on Nunez. Great tackle says Carragher.

Sorry but who thinks that this is anything other than a reckless challenge that could result in injury to the opponent. Oh yes the referee thought it was a free kick to Newcastle!


https://twitter.com/davestanno/status/1627081423445450753?s=61&t=bSSyAEzg9dSaKNTERQQXJw

Yeah 'winning' the ball with your forearm is a great challenge. Darwin is lucky his foot didn't stuck under Trippier's body, broken leg or ankle for sure. Of course Anthony Taylor gave a free the other way  ;D
Offline JRed

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #630 on: Yesterday at 09:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:15:35 am
Eddie Howe called it a harsh red. :lmao
Someone shouldve told him its not as harsh as being locked up for your beliefs or sexuality.
Offline PaulF

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #631 on: Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm »
I know people were moaning about the time var took , bit surely the possibility offside was with a few reviews?
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #632 on: Yesterday at 09:40:21 pm »
I don't know what I enjoyed more from that game, Nunez and Gakpo scoring again or Pope whipping Trippier up!  ;D
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #633 on: Yesterday at 09:44:18 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 09:40:21 pm
I don't know what I enjoyed more from that game, Nunez and Gakpo scoring again or Pope whipping Trippier up!  ;D
I know what I enjoyed most.
Offline mickl

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #634 on: Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm »
Back in the day the Pope used to be infallible.

What is the Catholic Church coming to?
Offline TankEngine10

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #635 on: Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm »
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm
Back in the day the Pope used to be infallible.

What is the Catholic Church coming to?
;D
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #636 on: Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm »
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm
Back in the day the Pope used to be infallible.

What is the Catholic Church coming to?
This one's not even a left-footer!
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #637 on: Yesterday at 11:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm
This one's not even a left-footer!

 ;D
Offline KloppCorn

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11’ Gakpo 17’
« Reply #638 on: Today at 01:19:31 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 08:30:09 am
I’d agree if not for the way he comes across on other networks. He seems like a completely different person when working on CBS.
yeah on CBS he seems cool. I just never liked sky. Always feel like they down play us. I need Johnathan Pearce or Clive Tidsley with maybe someone like McCoist or maybe someone like Keown but his football knowledge is lacking. Ashley Williams knows football but he’s new to punditry. Every game is on sky they have to get the trio of BOZOS out of there they are so biased. Tyler,carra,neville they are so clueless & weird.
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #639 on: Today at 01:30:41 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 01:19:31 am
yeah on CBS he seems cool. I just never liked sky. Always feel like they down play us. I need Johnathan Pearce
Fucking hell! Not a sentence I ever expected to read. Rememebr his goal-line tech horror show? "What are we supposed to believe?" :)

Quote
or Clive Tidsley
aka Mr Tiddles?

It's funny about Tyldesley. There was a time when he was viewed as a Manc-supreme (he's a declared childhood Man U fan despite his early Radio City days) and loathed by Liverpool fans. I had occasion to read an old thread here the other day (someone linked it) from 15 odd years ago and Tyldsley came out of it very poorly.

But as time has passed and he's been absent from the screens he's suddenly become a cuddly old favourite. It's like That Night In Barcelona never happened ;D
