« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals  (Read 28763 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,753
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 01:20:45 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on May 19, 2023, 03:16:59 pm
Oh boy! If you've got tonnes of spare time, you can go through the Barcelona thread and some CL threads on here. Loads of folks were infatuated with Barcelona, Guardiola and Messi. I think them stopping United had a lot to do with it too, but also the "tiki taka" football.

Was a fun time with nutters like L6 Red ;D

I loved watching that Barca team but it was mostly because of Messi who was incredible at that time (and in the years after Pep left).

Take Messi out and you're basically watching Spain who would bore you to tears in tournaments.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,753
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 01:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 01:12:38 pm
Well it does look like we will be in the UEFA Cup next season (unless a miracle happens). And between now and when the draw is made i wanted to say that whilst I am gutted to miss out on the European Cup I am quite looking forward to this. It didnt do arsenal any harm being in it this season or Barcelona who have won la liga.
Hope someone can give us a list of teams who we may be facing next season.

Key difference though is Arsenal didn't really take it seriously and therefore played two games in it after Christmas (and 6 group games with a much rotated team).

United took it seriously by always playing their strongest side which helped burn them out domestically, despite getting the luck in the domestic cups and for top 4. Bearing in mind United were only 2 points behind City in the middle of February before the Europa restarted. They're 19 behind now.

It's striking a balance between the two. If we were going for the title i'd rather take Arsenal's approach but if we're off the pace for that we can take it more seriously come the knockouts.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,202
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 01:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 01:12:38 pm
Well it does look like we will be in the UEFA Cup next season (unless a miracle happens). And between now and when the draw is made i wanted to say that whilst I am gutted to miss out on the European Cup I am quite looking forward to this. It didnt do arsenal any harm being in it this season or Barcelona who have won la liga.
Hope someone can give us a list of teams who we may be facing next season.

Financial aspects aside, being in the EL next season will be much better for our rebuilding process. We will have up to 27 games in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup, so our younger players (including even Nunez, Gomez, Kelleher and Jones) can get tons of starts and minutes, while we can use the starting XI almost exclusively in the Premier League, at least until the later stages of the cup competitions ...
Logged

Offline Elblanco twatto

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 01:43:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:40:50 pm
Financial aspects aside, being in the EL next season will be much better for our rebuilding process. We will have up to 27 games in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup, so our younger players (including even Nunez, Gomez, Kelleher and Jones) can get tons of starts and minutes, while we can use the starting XI almost exclusively in the Premier League, at least until the later stages of the cup competitions ...

Aye, a bit of rough medicine could be just the tonic needed.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,099
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 01:58:20 pm »
Newcastle, Man United and Arsenal from the knock out stages. :D

Currently in the Europa positions (subject to change):

Spain:
Villarreal
Real Betis - both look pretty nailed on

Germany:
Freiburg (could be Union Berlin). Looks like Germany get 4 CL slots then only I Europa League, 1 Conference is that right?

Italy:
Milan (they could catch one of Inter, Lazio, Juve)
Fiorentina (if they win the Conference)

France:
Monaco (could be Lille or Renne)

Netherlands:
PSV (almost certainly, Ajax slim chance of replacing them)

Portugal:
Sporting Lisibon (confirmed)

Not a lot to fear there. As ever, who comes down from the CL is the big unknown.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,883
  • BoRac
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 05:46:20 pm »
Germany get two places, one will go to Eintracht if they win the cup, otherwise it'll be the 6th placed team from the league.

Pretty sure PSV will be in the CL and Ajax in the EL from the Netherlands.

Obviously, our biggest threat will be those dropping from the CL into the EL in the later stages of the competition.

This is good page to follow who's definitely in (though they only update the page once it's certain, for likely qualifiers you have to look elsewhere): https://kassiesa.net/uefa/qual2023.html
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,099
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 06:51:38 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:46:20 pm
Germany get two places, one will go to Eintracht if they win the cup, otherwise it'll be the 6th placed team from the league.

Pretty sure PSV will be in the CL and Ajax in the EL from the Netherlands.

Obviously, our biggest threat will be those dropping from the CL into the EL in the later stages of the competition.

This is good page to follow who's definitely in (though they only update the page once it's certain, for likely qualifiers you have to look elsewhere): https://kassiesa.net/uefa/qual2023.html

Yeah, sorry, was just going off the dotted lines on league tables. Forgot about cup winners, so youll get extra sides from most leagues presumably.

PSV are 2nd and then the table showed a dotted line to 3rd and 4th so I thought 2nd got Europa and 3rd and 4th the Conference. But maybe not!
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,729
  • Seis Veces
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 06:59:15 pm »
Looking forward to playing some new teams. Step forth Napoli, Real Madrid and Porto being knocked out of the Champions League group stages. Okay, Porto I'd be fine with, we usually beat them.

I'll be keeping an eye out to see who we might be up against in the group stage and hopefully beyond. Draw isn't until September 1st according to my research so quite a way away. Don't think many at the start of the season would have had us, Brighton and potentially West Ham competing in this next season.

Hope we take it seriously. Klopp's comments seem to indicate we will. We'll be top seed so hopefully some turds like United and Arsenal always get at this stage. Win the group and go into the last 16, and from there hopefully full intention of going all the way and winning it. Ideally we'll be doing well in the league but I'd still like to see us contest in this especially if we're playing good sides. Even if a few good teams drop down to this which they likely will we'll surely still be the ones people look at to win it.

Imagine a final in Dublin. Wembley have the next CL final and that would pale in comparison to this, not even Sevilla could stop us there  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,883
  • BoRac
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 08:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:58:20 pm
Italy:
Milan (they could catch one of Inter, Lazio, Juve)
Fiorentina (if they win the Conference)

After Juve's points deduction, that could be Roma and Atalanta, though Juve could still catch either of them and Roma may yet win the EL and qualify for the CL by the back door (not sure if Italy then get an extra EL place).
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 02:00:59 am »
Hope we get some far out never-even-heard-of-it team on the central Asian steppes in our group. Always like a travel challenge, me.

What was that team we played a few years ago whose stadium was in the middle of a forest? I didn't go to that one, wish I had.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages & Semi-Finals
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 06:26:57 am »
I'm probably in a very small minority on this but I just could not care less about the EL. It doesn't fill me with the same excitement the CL does, not to mention playing on Thursdays and then Sat/Sun surely can't be good for us.
I'd rather us focus on the PL and play a B team in the EL or get out asap to be honest
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 