Quote

Her husband, Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP, was arrested at their home in Uddingston near Glasgow on 5 April after plainclothes officers arrived without warning. He was interviewed under caution for nearly 12 hours before being released without charge.

Interesting. The report says Sturgeon is being interviewed "as a suspect", but also says this about her husband:Of course, being arrested isn't the same as being charged, but it doesn't look good either. Could be they have both been duped. On the other hand, perhaps Murrell was genuinely ignorant of what his wife was up to. That, or he's been able to throw her under the luxury motorhome.Not going to be a good look for the SNP going into the next election.