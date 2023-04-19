« previous next »
Author Topic: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]  (Read 14411 times)

Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #400 on: April 19, 2023, 03:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on April 19, 2023, 03:25:17 pm
I'd have thought you would be happy to see oil slicks being covered?  ;)

 ;D
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #401 on: June 11, 2023, 03:01:10 pm »
That's Sturgeon arrested now.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #402 on: June 11, 2023, 03:04:29 pm »
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #403 on: June 11, 2023, 05:12:57 pm »
It cant be that hard to figure out where the money was moved to and who by?
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #404 on: June 11, 2023, 05:21:43 pm »
Interesting. The report says Sturgeon is being interviewed "as a suspect", but also says this about her husband:

Quote
Her husband, Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP, was arrested at their home in Uddingston near Glasgow on 5 April after plainclothes officers arrived without warning. He was interviewed under caution for nearly 12 hours before being released without charge.

Of course, being arrested isn't the same as being charged, but it doesn't look good either. Could be they have both been duped. On the other hand, perhaps Murrell was genuinely ignorant of what his wife was up to. That, or he's been able to throw her under the luxury motorhome.

Not going to be a good look for the SNP going into the next election.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #405 on: June 11, 2023, 05:26:47 pm »
Have they called it a WITCH HUNT! Yet?
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #406 on: June 11, 2023, 06:04:17 pm »
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #407 on: June 11, 2023, 06:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 11, 2023, 06:04:17 pm
And now 'released without charge, pending further investigation.

https://www.thenational.scot/news/23582064.nicola-sturgeon-relased-without-charge-questioning-police/

Same as for Murrell and Beattie, doesn't really mean anything as of now, though she seems to have been questioned for much less time then those 2.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #408 on: June 11, 2023, 10:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on June 11, 2023, 06:46:30 pm
Same as for Murrell and Beattie, doesn't really mean anything as of now, though she seems to have been questioned for much less time then those 2.

Fishing for evidence. They must have something other than just suspicion because it smells bad.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #409 on: June 11, 2023, 10:40:00 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 11, 2023, 10:29:39 pm
Fishing for evidence. They must have something other than just suspicion because it smells bad.

They do, it's the worlds smallest campaign bus, a bus that they forgot all about until it was found at her inlaws house  ;D
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #410 on: June 11, 2023, 11:42:21 pm »
Sturgeon arrested while Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson walks free. Something rotten in the UK.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 01:36:33 am »
Is the multi-billion Tory PPE swindle even being investigated?
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 07:30:23 am »
It is strange, the selective investigations.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 10:29:06 am »
Quote from: Elisha S on June 11, 2023, 11:42:21 pm
Sturgeon arrested while Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson walks free. Something rotten in the UK.

Sturgeon didn't go to Eton, isn't a Tory or related to European royalty.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 12:34:27 pm »
My company installed the new kitchens at the brand new woman's prison at Cornton Vale a couple of months ago. Just found out this morning the prison is going live this week. Coincidence, I think not.
Re: Scottish politics [brought to you in association with Walkers shortbread]
« Reply #415 on: Today at 10:29:04 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 12:34:27 pm
My company installed the new kitchens at the brand new woman's prison at Cornton Vale a couple of months ago. Just found out this morning the prison is going live this week. Coincidence, I think not.
This reads like it is less of a prison and more of a dystopian "re-education and training centre"  :-X
