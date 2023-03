My mother in law brought me a birthday present last year.



A pair of walkers shortbread cufflinks







Part of me wishes I could have modicum of understanding for how her brain came up with the idea of buying them for me…. Another part is horrified at the thought



bright red

It must an in-law thing. My (American) BiL once bought me aall-weather hat. Unfortunately, I do not have a picture. It somehow got mislaid in a move.It was presented and opened at a Christmas with his in-laws. There was something of stunned silence around the table while I tried my best to provide a sincere 'thank you'. And, no, it was not a joke.It was something like the below, but even less cool, even more red, and much more synthetic. I have the Internet at my fingertips and I cannot locate an example as bad.