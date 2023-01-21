« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 04:36:15 pm
I think St John scored a hat trick in his first derby,

Also John Toshack and Alan Waddle scored in their first derbies.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 05:31:06 pm
Quote from: jack witham on Yesterday at 04:36:15 pm
I think St John scored a hat trick in his first derby,

Also John Toshack and Alan Waddle scored in their first derbies.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 07:01:34 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 12:35:45 pm
He scored in the 2 - 0 at Anfield in 87/88 I think which would be his first as it was November.
But Beardsley played in the 0-1 League Cup Everton defeat at Anfield a few days before the 2-0 league win.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 07:26:49 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:50:29 pm
Newcastle's form in the last 6 PL games is W1 D5 L0 F3 A2 GD+1 Pts8

Their only win came from an 89th minute Isak goal. 8 out of 18 points isn't great form for a Top 4 chasing team. It's probably the reason why they don't have Top 4 sewn up.

Newcastle are very strong defensively though. Only 13 conceded in 22 games. Goals have dried up a bit lately for them though scored 34 over the season.

I wouldn't completely rule out us getting Top 4 but it's going to be difficult. The next few week's could be key. Playing them at St James is going to be hard. Our away form is really poor as well.

However, by the 5th March we'll have played:

Newcastle (A)
Palace (A)
Wolves (H)
United (H)

Newcastle will have played:

Liverpool (H)
Man City (A)

Realistically I think a genuine hope would be that we get 8 points during that period and Newcastle get 1 point (i.e. draw with us). That would leave us on 40 points from 25 games and Newcastle on 42 with 24 games played. So game in hand for Newcastle and a likely much better GD also.

I think that gives us (and others Spurs/Brighton/maybe Chelsea) a chance to be within striking distance with the last 1/3 of the PL season to go.

I'd snap your hand off for that opportunity based on results so far.


How many fucking times are we going to play Wolves this season?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 07:50:02 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:20:26 pm
If we just say Derby, then St John scored in the Senior Cup final when we were in Div 2

Nicolas Anelka and Ray Houghton
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 07:50:03 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:26:49 pm
How many fucking times are we going to play Wolves this season?

4

If you need any other questions answered, feel free not to ask me.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 07:52:39 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 12:11:43 pm
We'd be 6 points off them with a game in hand.
And after we play Newcastle, we play twice in the league before they do, so we do have the chance to catch right up on them. They'd probably still be ahead of us on GD, and have a game in hand on us by then, but if we can start stringing wins together they'll start to feel the pressure.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 08:11:27 pm
I watched the highlights again. Both goals were superb.

In the first one, Nunez and Salah do well to move the ball forwards under pressure and then Nunez gallops away down the wing. You can see Salah saying to himself  these guys are quick as he struggles to keep up with Nunez and Gakpo. He then puts the afterburners on and gets into a perfect position to receive the pass which he slots away like the finisher he is. Pickford decides to run to the touchline to pickup a burger.

The 2nd goal was equally as good. We won the ball inside our half on the left touchline. Robertson wins the ball and bursts past everyone into space; thats the old Robertson who we want back. I think it was Salah who passed to TAA who played a great ball into the area for Gakpo to tap in.

Gakpo is much faster than he looks and might be almost as fast as Nunez. He has a long stride and he covers the ground very quickly.

What on earth is wrong with Pickford? I think he is unhinged. He made a decent save against Nunez and then ran over to him shouting stuff into Nunezs face. Luckily Salah dragged Nunez back as there was going to be a confrontation. Later we saw what Pickford did to Robertson. Yes Robertson wound him up but Pickford has a problem. He also let the crowd get to him when he misfit a kick. Hes funny to watch and is perfect for Everton.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:13:03 pm by stockdam
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 09:07:39 pm
I also watched the shoving and pushing after Robertson wound up Pickford. You can see the Everton players doing most of the snide pushing. They tried it on Gomez who just stood his ground and then on Milner who is not a person to push around. They were hoping for us to retaliate and it looked in their DNA. Fortunately we dont get involved in borderline cheating. There were several of them who should have been booked. Im pretty certain that if Gomez or Milner had retaliated then the Everton players would have been rolling around pretending to be hurt. It was snide and orchestrated.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:55:28 am
Going to post this in here.

Me and me mate are trying to think of Liverpool players who have scored in their first derby for us. We can only think of three but we are sure there are more.

Gakpo
Barmby
Virg



Sadio Mane, December 2016?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 09:12:35 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:11:27 pm
I watched the highlights again. Both goals were superb.

In the first one, Nunez and Salah do well to move the ball forwards under pressure and then Nunez gallops away down the wing. You can see Salah saying to himself  these guys are quick as he struggles to keep up with Nunez and Gakpo. He then puts the afterburners on and gets into a perfect position to receive the pass which he slots away like the finisher he is. Pickford decides to run to the touchline to pickup a burger.

The 2nd goal was equally as good. We won the ball inside our half on the left touchline. Robertson wins the ball and bursts past everyone into space; thats the old Robertson who we want back. I think it was Salah who passed to TAA who played a great ball into the area for Gakpo to tap in.

Gakpo is much faster than he looks and might be almost as fast as Nunez. He has a long stride and he covers the ground very quickly.

What on earth is wrong with Pickford? I think he is unhinged. He made a decent save against Nunez and then ran over to him shouting stuff into Nunezs face. Luckily Salah dragged Nunez back as there was going to be a confrontation. Later we saw what Pickford did to Robertson. Yes Robertson wound him up but Pickford has a problem. He also let the crowd get to him when he misfit a kick. Hes funny to watch and is perfect for Everton.

Good post, yeah both goals were lovely, had the verve and dynamism of past seasons but not something we've seen much of this season.

Agree about Gakpo as well, what is he 6 ft 4? That may play it being a bit deceptive when it comes to how quick he is.

And on Pickford, it'd be amusing to watch if he weren't so dangerous sometimes. I need to watch it again but I didn't think he was too bad in the Robertson incident. Robertson was being a snide but both him and Pickford didn't make too much of it. Of course then Coady comes in and acts like an arse.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 09:40:42 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:12:35 pm
Good post, yeah both goals were lovely, had the verve and dynamism of past seasons but not something we've seen much of this season.

Agree about Gakpo as well, what is he 6 ft 4? That may play it being a bit deceptive when it comes to how quick he is.

And on Pickford, it'd be amusing to watch if he weren't so dangerous sometimes. I need to watch it again but I didn't think he was too bad in the Robertson incident. Robertson was being a snide but both him and Pickford didn't make too much of it. Of course then Coady comes in and acts like an arse.

Yes Gakpo is taller than I realised and is very quick.

Agree that neither Pickford nor Robertson did anything too bad. Coady was very aggressive and was trying to get a reaction from Robertson so should have been booked.

Another one who should have been booked was Coleman who was pushing Virgil, Gomez and then Milner. He was trying to get a reaction. A snide little prick.

Keep your eye on him in this clip. He pushes VVD twice then does the same to Gomez and then Milner.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KEJLYIvb1k4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KEJLYIvb1k4</a>
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:43:37 pm by stockdam
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 09:49:52 pm
By the way robbo leaving Evertons entire midfield for dead with the ball for the 2nd goal is under rated 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:40:42 pm
Yes Gakpo is taller than I realised and is very quick.

Agree that neither Pickford nor Robertson did anything too bad. Coady was very aggressive and was trying to get a reaction from Robertson so should have been booked.

Another one who should have been booked was Coleman who was pushing Virgil, Gomez and then Milner. He was trying to get a reaction. A snide little prick.

Keep your eye on him in this clip. He pushes VVD twice then does the same to Gomez and then Milner.

Good spot, I suppose now he's no longer any good, that's about the only thing he's got going.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Everton Mo 36 Gakpo 48
Reply #574 on: Today at 04:30:21 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:47:58 pm
What shite they said, at the end of the day
Caligula should have blushed

Not just Caligula. There were people wanting LFC players to be snapped in two and suggesting Ali was taking drugs
