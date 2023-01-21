I watched the highlights again. Both goals were superb.



In the first one, Nunez and Salah do well to move the ball forwards under pressure and then Nunez gallops away down the wing. You can see Salah saying to himself  these guys are quick as he struggles to keep up with Nunez and Gakpo. He then puts the afterburners on and gets into a perfect position to receive the pass which he slots away like the finisher he is. Pickford decides to run to the touchline to pickup a burger.



The 2nd goal was equally as good. We won the ball inside our half on the left touchline. Robertson wins the ball and bursts past everyone into space; thats the old Robertson who we want back. I think it was Salah who passed to TAA who played a great ball into the area for Gakpo to tap in.



Gakpo is much faster than he looks and might be almost as fast as Nunez. He has a long stride and he covers the ground very quickly.



What on earth is wrong with Pickford? I think he is unhinged. He made a decent save against Nunez and then ran over to him shouting stuff into Nunezs face. Luckily Salah dragged Nunez back as there was going to be a confrontation. Later we saw what Pickford did to Robertson. Yes Robertson wound him up but Pickford has a problem. He also let the crowd get to him when he misfit a kick. Hes funny to watch and is perfect for Everton.