I see a lot of "they need us more than we need them" from English media. They never learn do they
Let's be honest here, it's the PL destroying football with its wealth and greed. It's the PL allowing oligarchs and murderous regimes into their league (Saudis in NU with UK gov's help).
No, the ESL won't replace domestic leagues.
No, matches won't be played places like Dubai, Riyadh or Pyongyang.
Imo, the PL is only charging City because they feel threatened by ESL. If ESL doesn't become a reality, PL will return to its old self (allow more dubious regimes in). Football to be saved, we need a clear competition to UEFA and PL. We can't keep current status quo and hope everything going to fine because nothing will change.