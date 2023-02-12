« previous next »
Re: European Super League
February 12, 2023, 01:19:57 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on February 12, 2023, 12:53:37 pm
For me, the only way the ESL works is if the sportswashers are excluded. Let them have the CL and their domestic leagues, where they can be big fish in a shrinking pond, win the league every year, and the whole thing becomes a bore fest. Yeah, they'll still nab the best players on obscene wages, but it will be bland and empty for anyone not a fan of some artificial construct joke of a pretend club.

As an alternative scenario, and I admit I was only half serious when I first thought of it, but I'd love it if the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, United, etc, petitioned to rejoin the Football League and create a new top tier amalgamation with the Championship. It would be a pain to reorganise the new divisions, but I'm sure it could be done.

Yeah, Championship clubs long for the money promotion to the PL will bring; but right now, they just make up the numbers and are largely just scrapping for survival.  Having some of the traditionally big clubs return to the football league would be a big financial boost to the organisation on its own.  The monster clubs would increasingly hog the money and the best players and pay the wages, so the likes of LFC would probably see contraction in their appeal on the global stage in players we could afford etc. But it would feel a cleaner and more honest game, where we could still enjoy our stature and history.

the league is getting ripped apart because the monster clubs are forging ahead at a rate nobody else can keep up with. We may be looking at a Rugby League/Union type of split in the long run.

I would be more in favour of something like that. The ESL does nothing for me and just stinks of the rich getting richer off the game. Something needs to be done overall anyway to improve the whole football system in this country. So, it has to involve other leagues. Guardiola's latest comments have actually caused real annoyance in clubs up and down the leagues according to one journalist. It would be funny indeed if he ends up being the person that manages to get the leagues altogether and build something better while relegating City further down. I know it's not likely but I can dream. :D
Re: European Super League
February 12, 2023, 05:30:00 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on February 12, 2023, 12:53:37 pm
For me, the only way the ESL works is if the sportswashers are excluded. Let them have the CL and their domestic leagues, where they can be big fish in a shrinking pond, win the league every year, and the whole thing becomes a bore fest. Yeah, they'll still nab the best players on obscene wages, but it will be bland and empty for anyone not a fan of some artificial construct joke of a pretend club.

The ESL makes sense only if the sportswashers are excluded. I have posted this on another thread, but I think it belongs here:

Quote
In the end, the European Super League will be established, as it is inevitable. It will be something like this:

- 48 clubs divided in 2 divisions (First and Second)
- No more than 4 clubs from the same country
- No more than 2 clubs from the same city
- A 40,000 seater stadium required for the First division
- A 30,000 seater stadium required for the Second division
- Relegation of the 4 worst placed clubs from the First division to the Second division
- Promotion of the 4 best placed clubs from the Second division to the First division
- A regular season of 46 games, 23 home and 23 away
- A NFL style play-offs of the 16 best placed clubs in the First division, with one-off games at the ground of the better placed club and a Super-Final on a neutral ground (4 play-off games at most)
- TV money distributed evenly to all 48 participants
- Prize money distributed on the basis of the finishing position in the regular season (2/3 for the First division, 1/3 for the Second division)
- Cities with no strong European clubs at the moment, but with big stadiums and strong markets around them also included (Stockholm, Warsaw, Budapest, Bucharest, Vienna and the likes)
- Strict FFP rules with a soft and a hard salary cap, and also a luxury tax for the clubs above the soft salary cap
- Spending on transfers limited as a % of the overall revenues
- Professional refereeing organization with the best referees from around the World

Quote
The ESL can only exist and have purpose as the European NFL. Big clubs with big following, carefully picked to cover all the big European markets. The original idea when they invited the 6 English clubs was incredibly stupid. Who the fuck cares about Man City, Chelsea or Tottenham? They are not even the biggest clubs in their own cities/markets. On the other hand, including Celtic would make sense, maybe even Aston Villa.

The core of the ESL will always be clubs from England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France, but Portugal, Holland, Turkey, Belgium, Austria, Greece, Scotland, Switzerland, Croatia, Denmark, Poland, Serbia, Czech Republic, Romania, Sweden, Norway, Israel, Hungary and the likes will also be represented, with Ukraine and Russia also joining once the war is over.

Even though they don't have important European clubs at the moment, cities like Istanbul, Berlin, Bucharest, Vienna, Warsaw, Budapest, Belgrade and the likes won't be ignored, simply due to their big population, and the big stadiums they have.

The ESL is hardly an ideal solution, and had UEFA been successful in dealing with the oil clubs, and in shearing the TV and the sponsorship money better, it would have never been considered a serious option. Now, I am not so sure ...

Of course, it is only my take on the matter, and the ESL could turn out to be something completely different. However, if indeed is established as the European NFL, I wouldn't mind going to Athens, Belgrade or Istanbul to watch LFC in person ...
Re: European Super League
February 13, 2023, 03:50:48 am
I don't know if it's just me, but i have a feeling the interest for premier league and for club football in general all across Europe is pretty low this season. I don't have the numbers, it's just a feeling and intuition.
Re: European Super League
February 13, 2023, 01:56:19 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on February 13, 2023, 03:50:48 am
I don't know if it's just me, but i have a feeling the interest for premier league and for club football in general all across Europe is pretty low this season. I don't have the numbers, it's just a feeling and intuition.

Probably because we're shit, relatively.

I'm sure Arsenal fans were having fun all season. Man City fans never have fun so they don't count
Re: European Super League
February 13, 2023, 04:41:55 pm
The only fun Abu Dhabi fans have is seeing other fans pissed off. It's impossible for them to enjoy their success in and of itself because they know they cheated. Their pleasure comes from everyone else knowing they cheated and being powerless to stop it.
Re: European Super League
February 13, 2023, 04:51:52 pm
I see a lot of "they need us more than we need them" from English media. They never learn do they ;D




Let's be honest here, it's the PL destroying football with its wealth and greed. It's the PL allowing oligarchs and murderous regimes into their league (Saudis in NU with UK gov's help).

No, the ESL won't replace domestic leagues.
No, matches won't be played places like Dubai, Riyadh or Pyongyang.

Imo, the PL is only charging City because they feel threatened by ESL. If ESL doesn't become a reality, PL will return to its old self (allow more dubious regimes in). Football to be saved, we need a clear competition to UEFA and PL. We can't keep current status quo and hope everything going to fine because nothing will change.
Re: European Super League
February 15, 2023, 09:44:58 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February 13, 2023, 01:56:19 pm
Probably because we're shit, relatively.

I'm sure Arsenal fans were having fun all season. Man City fans never have fun so they don't count

Maybe you're right. I'd like to see some numbers though.
Re: European Super League
February 15, 2023, 10:56:46 pm
One potential positive from a self-regulating European Super League is a re-start and the opportunity to introduce new regulations more strict FFP rules, as well as salary and transfer caps.

Are you not sick of this situation in the Premier League yet? If not then sit watch another Premier League title bought by a mod-low table club breaking every rule possible on the way.

I am not against investment from wealthy owners in clubs like City. They could have spread their investments over the years, build it step by step and start winning fairly.

They outrageously got a free stadium, and broke every rule with the scope to not only win fast, but also eliminate and destroy any domestic competitor. With the exceptions of Klopp's and FSG's Liverpool no one could compete more than a season with them. I consider chelsea a worse shithouse than city.
Re: European Super League
Today at 10:38:44 pm
So clubs can still be state-owned?

Quote
Football regulator: UK government confirms new independent body

Blocking clubs from joining a breakaway European Super League will be among the powers held by English football's new independent regulator.


The plan for a regulator, recommended by a fan-led review last year, has been confirmed by the UK government.

Preventing historic clubs going out of business is one of the aims, as well as giving fans greater input and a new owners' and directors' test.

The significant move aims to protect English football's cultural heritage.

The main purposes of the proposed new regulator will be:

  • Stopping English clubs from joining closed-shop competitions, which are judged to harm the domestic game
  • Preventing a repeat of financial failings seen at numerous clubs, notably the collapses of Bury and Macclesfield
  • Introducing a more stringent owners' and directors' test to protect clubs and fans
  • Giving fans power to stop owners changing a club's name, badge and traditional kit colours
  • Ensuring a fair distribution of money filtered down the English football pyramid from the Premier League

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/64536218

Re: European Super League
Today at 10:50:54 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 10:38:44 pm
So clubs can still be state-owned?
Nothing to spew forth from this rancid Government is going to actually provide fair and proper anything.
