Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February  (Read 6418 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 06:01:45 pm »
Get in!
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 06:01:48 pm »
If we dont get our act together it would be hilarious if Brighton, Brentford or Fulham made top 4 instead of Newcastle or Spurs.
Offline oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 06:03:39 pm »

Bournemouth [1] - 0 Newcastle; Marcos Senesi on 30' - https://dubz.co/c/d4v3zj & https://streamin.me/v/59b0cd25
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 06:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:01:48 pm
If we dont get our act together it would be hilarious if Brighton, Brentford or Fulham made top 4 instead of Newcastle or Spurs.

 ;D
Offline Wolverine

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 06:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:01:48 pm
If we dont get our act together it would be hilarious if Brighton, Brentford or Fulham made top 4 instead of Newcastle or Spurs.
If we don't get it Brentford getting it would be boss, love watching them play they probably play the most entertaining brand of football in the league and for me Thomas Frank is right up there as the best pound for pound manager in the league.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 06:05:58 pm »
Newcastle had some mad defensive stats and were punching above their weight
Offline Lycan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 06:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:05:58 pm
Newcastle had some mad defensive stats and were punching above their weight

Just look at their squad, that's not a top-four quality squad. Most of them are accustomed to bottom-half relegation battles.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 06:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:05:58 pm
Newcastle had some mad defensive stats and were punching above their weight

Their goals seem to have dried up completely. They also had something like 8 clean sheets in a row which is very impressive, but was obviously never going to be sustainable.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 06:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:05:58 pm
Newcastle had some mad defensive stats and were punching above their weight

Bruno is a huge miss for them.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 06:09:56 pm »
Flash Gordon to the rescue?
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 06:09:58 pm »
Good to see Gordons taken his diving shite with him
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 06:17:25 pm »
FFS
Offline oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 06:18:38 pm »

Bournemouth 1 - [1] Newcastle; Almiron on 45+2' - https://dubz.co/c/p2js2m & https://streamin.me/v/94849dcd
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 06:18:38 pm »
Poxy cheating c*nts ..
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 06:20:13 pm »
Southampton hiring Jones and Bournemouth promoting Gary O'Neil ato manager must be some of the worst decisions in recent memory
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 06:28:17 pm »
Almiron is a really weird looking little bloke isn't he?
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 06:28:23 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 06:09:56 pm
Flash Gordon to the rescue?

Don't associate me with that c*nt.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 06:29:12 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 06:28:23 pm
Don't associate me with that c*nt.
;D
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 06:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 06:20:13 pm
Southampton hiring Jones and Bournemouth promoting Gary O'Neil ato manager must be some of the worst decisions in recent memory

O'Neil got that job off the back of beating a terrible Everton twice in a week. Lampard also kept Jones in a job an extra month.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 06:35:24 pm »
Almiron converting every single chance relentlessly like the Saudis have paid off God
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 06:39:13 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 06:28:17 pm
Almiron is a really weird looking little bloke isn't he?
Peewee Herman.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 06:42:06 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 06:28:23 pm
Don't associate me with that c*nt.


Sorry!  ;D
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 06:58:58 pm »
:lmao

Fucking shite.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 07:20:06 pm »
Hows he not scored there?
Offline rocco

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 07:22:26 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 07:20:06 pm
Hows he not scored there?

Thought he was to casual
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 07:26:52 pm »
Has every game ended 1-1 today ? Apart from spurs getting bludgeoned
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 07:27:48 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 07:22:26 pm
Thought he was to casual
Absolutely
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 07:29:59 pm »
Considering we are the most hated team in the League, everyone above us seems determined to give us a sniff of the top four.  :o
Offline StL-Dono

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 07:32:02 pm »
Such a shame we're barely even an average level squad this season.  Top 4 would have been a cakewalk with how crap most of the league is. 
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 07:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 07:29:59 pm
Considering we are the most hated team in the League, everyone above us seems determined to give us a sniff of the top four.  :o

Or nobody is any good this season. This Newcastle team shouldn't be anywhere near top 4 or Spurs.
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 07:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:32:33 pm
Or nobody is any good this season. This Newcastle team shouldn't be anywhere near top 4 or Spurs.

Burnley will romp the Prem next season if this carries on  ;D
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 07:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:32:33 pm
Or nobody is any good this season. This Newcastle team shouldn't be anywhere near top 4 or Spurs.

Yeah, frankly on this form, the Premier League doesnt deserve 4 slots next season. I do think United will be top 3 but that 4th slot is wide open. You cant see us going on a winning run sadly but if we win games in hand and beat Newcastle next wed be 3 behind them. That all feels like hard work admittedly!
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #352 on: Yesterday at 08:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:38:42 pm
Yeah, frankly on this form, the Premier League doesnt deserve 4 slots next season. I do think United will be top 3 but that 4th slot is wide open. You cant see us going on a winning run sadly but if we win games in hand and beat Newcastle next wed be 3 behind them. That all feels like hard work admittedly!
We aren't out of it to be honest. If we can win 2/3 games on the spin, you'll be surprised by how close we'd be.
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #353 on: Yesterday at 08:36:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:19:52 pm
We aren't out of it to be honest. If we can win 2/3 games on the spin, you'll be surprised by how close we'd be.

We'd have got 4th easily had we strengthened sufficiently in Jan (it's not beyond us if we get on a run now).

At this rate Newcastle or Spurs will squeak it with a low 60s points total.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #354 on: Yesterday at 08:39:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:19:52 pm
We aren't out of it to be honest. If we can win 2/3 games on the spin, you'll be surprised by how close we'd be.

I agree with all that. Its just the doing it that feels like it could be tricky. But all returns to form start with a first step. Do that on Monday and go from there.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #355 on: Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm »
Joao Gomes who made his debut today has scored more Premier League goals than Joe Gomez who made his debut in 2015.
Offline 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #356 on: Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm »
Leeds v Man utd

Referee: Paul Tierney.
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: Michael Salisbury.
Assistant VAR: Simon Long.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #357 on: Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 02:43:32 pm
Anyone see the Chelsea fan giving it the biggun in front of West Ham? Must be before the match outside. someone steps up and knocks him clean out.

https://twitter.com/adamspaul97/status/1624478047716999168?s=48&t=lTJxzyXUp69t-Ih0poUIaQ

😁
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #358 on: Yesterday at 11:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:38:42 pm
Yeah, frankly on this form, the Premier League doesn’t deserve 4 slots next season.

Just proves (to me at least) that having a World Cup in the middle of the season (and the shorter pre-season) was a bad idea.

There's been no 'great' football played - maybe Arsenal in spells - but it's been a poor quality season all round in my opinion.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #359 on: Today at 05:00:29 am »
Win our games in hand and we'll be 6 points off 4th with 16 still to play
