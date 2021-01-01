Crosby Nick never fails.
If we dont get our act together it would be hilarious if Brighton, Brentford or Fulham made top 4 instead of Newcastle or Spurs.
Newcastle had some mad defensive stats and were punching above their weight
Newcastle had some mad defensive stats and were punching above their weight
Flash Gordon to the rescue?
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Don't associate me with that c*nt.
Southampton hiring Jones and Bournemouth promoting Gary O'Neil ato manager must be some of the worst decisions in recent memory
Almiron is a really weird looking little bloke isn't he?
Hows he not scored there?
Thought he was to casual
Considering we are the most hated team in the League, everyone above us seems determined to give us a sniff of the top four.
Or nobody is any good this season. This Newcastle team shouldn't be anywhere near top 4 or Spurs.
Yeah, frankly on this form, the Premier League doesnt deserve 4 slots next season. I do think United will be top 3 but that 4th slot is wide open. You cant see us going on a winning run sadly but if we win games in hand and beat Newcastle next wed be 3 behind them. That all feels like hard work admittedly!
We aren't out of it to be honest. If we can win 2/3 games on the spin, you'll be surprised by how close we'd be.
Anyone see the Chelsea fan giving it the biggun in front of West Ham? Must be before the match outside. someone steps up and knocks him clean out.
Yeah, frankly on this form, the Premier League doesn’t deserve 4 slots next season.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]