Moving to Liverpool

John C

Re: Moving to Liverpool
April 27, 2024, 08:42:41 am
Superb pic Tone.
rob1966

Re: Moving to Liverpool
April 27, 2024, 09:38:11 am
Cracking pic that Tone
Jurgen YNWA

fridgepants

Re: Moving to Liverpool
May 7, 2024, 02:58:52 pm
Coming up to look at places next month, and trying not to think about how it will cost us about £300 in hotel and train to essentially go shopping for something. I guess eventually we'll be saving £700 a year in council tax due to our council thinking a tiny flat that wasn't even built when they did all the banding is band C, so there's that. And if it's a nice day we might head out to Southport as I haven't been there since I was a kid. I remember it had a Safeway which felt very exotic.
End Product

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 15, 2024, 06:03:23 pm
What's modern day kirkdale like ? Looking at a place Smeaton  Road if people know it ?

ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 17, 2024, 07:48:49 am
Asking here cause it's a "since I moved I dunno this" question

Got a Casio watch, it would be nothing special if not for the fact I bought it on the beach in Barcelona (reels out long story intertwining personal tragedy and a sense of personal renewal)

Anyway, it's stopped. Think the battery has stopped, already, has only been four years. It looks very difficult to open myself.

Is there anywhere in town or otherwise I can take this to get the battery swapped out?
reddebs

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 17, 2024, 08:44:23 am
Quote from: ToneLa on July 17, 2024, 07:48:49 am
Asking here cause it's a "since I moved I dunno this" question

Got a Casio watch, it would be nothing special if not for the fact I bought it on the beach in Barcelona (reels out long story intertwining personal tragedy and a sense of personal renewal)

Anyway, it's stopped. Think the battery has stopped, already, has only been four years. It looks very difficult to open myself.

Is there anywhere in town or otherwise I can take this to get the battery swapped out?

Most jewellery shops will do that or at least they used to.
Millie

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 17, 2024, 09:22:56 am
Quote from: ToneLa on July 17, 2024, 07:48:49 am
Asking here cause it's a "since I moved I dunno this" question

Got a Casio watch, it would be nothing special if not for the fact I bought it on the beach in Barcelona (reels out long story intertwining personal tragedy and a sense of personal renewal)

Anyway, it's stopped. Think the battery has stopped, already, has only been four years. It looks very difficult to open myself.

Is there anywhere in town or otherwise I can take this to get the battery swapped out?

Pheonix Watches, Richmond St in town.  I use these.  Really good.

https://www.phoenixwatchrepairs.co.uk/
Son of Spion

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 17, 2024, 10:08:37 am
I use the Watch Lab on South John Street, opposite WH Smith's in Liverpool One.

For a bog standard watch I'd fit a battery myself if I could get into the watch or use a local jeweler if I couldn't. I use this one for snorkelling though, so need it to be properly sealed and pressure tested.

Thanks for that link, Millie. I didn't know Phoenix existed, so they're now another option for me. I walk past there a lot but have never even noticed them.
Millie

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 17, 2024, 10:09:37 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 17, 2024, 10:08:37 am
I use the Watch Lab on South John Street, opposite WH Smith's in Liverpool One.

For a bog standard watch I'd fit a battery myself if I could get into the watch or use a local jeweler if I couldn't. I use this one for snorkelling though, so need it to be properly sealed and pressure tested.

Thanks for that link, Millie. I didn't know Phoenix existed, so they're now another option for me. I walk past there a lot but have never even noticed them.

Possibly because they up a flight of stairs, so easy to miss.

Thye fixed my late Dad's Omega watch for me, which I thought would never work again, as it had been in a draw for about 8 years.
Son of Spion

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 17, 2024, 10:14:37 am
 :thumbup

I just had a look on Google maps. I see what you mean. No wonder I missed them. 🥸

ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 18, 2024, 12:27:16 pm
cheers all

probably walked past Phoenix without realising it tons of times
red annie

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 18, 2024, 08:23:15 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 17, 2024, 07:48:49 am
Asking here cause it's a "since I moved I dunno this" question

Got a Casio watch, it would be nothing special if not for the fact I bought it on the beach in Barcelona (reels out long story intertwining personal tragedy and a sense of personal renewal)

Anyway, it's stopped. Think the battery has stopped, already, has only been four years. It looks very difficult to open myself.

Is there anywhere in town or otherwise I can take this to get the battery swapped out?


Try Timpsons, They do most watch batteries. Supporting an ethical company
John C

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 18, 2024, 08:40:54 pm
Quote from: red annie on July 18, 2024, 08:23:15 pm

Try Timpsons, They do most watch batteries. Supporting an ethical company
It's a battery for life from Timpsons also. Get another free when it runs out, no quibble if you have the receipt.
ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 18, 2024, 09:07:53 pm
They've got a little Timpsons shack outside the Asda on smithdown, fella there just adjusted my smartwatch strap (bought a silver and gold one online, too big) - might just go there, save me going to town!

Thanks!
Son of Spion

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 18, 2024, 09:19:43 pm
I actually forgot about Timpsons. Probably because I did take my watch to the one in Asda in Aintree and they couldn't do it. Because I use mine when I go snorkelling it needs proper pressure testing and I don't think they do that. For a standard battery replacement I'm sure they're good though.
End Product

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 18, 2024, 10:43:10 pm
Casio aside, modern  kirkdale thoughts ?
John C

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 19, 2024, 09:29:47 am
Quote from: End Product on July 18, 2024, 10:43:10 pm
Casio aside, modern  kirkdale thoughts ?
I don't know much about it mate, except that a woman in work couldn't wait to move away from there a few years ago.
No offence to anyone from the area but it's not the best.
Son of Spion

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 19, 2024, 09:43:05 am
Quote from: End Product on July 18, 2024, 10:43:10 pm
Casio aside, modern  kirkdale thoughts ?
Mrs Spion was brought up there but doesn't even recognise the area anymore. If you can afford a better area, I'd do so. I'm from north Liverpool and Kirkdale is not considered to be that desirable. No offense to anyone living there who likes it. I'm just talking general perception of the area and its reputation.
redbyrdz

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 19, 2024, 10:26:17 am
Quote from: End Product on July 18, 2024, 10:43:10 pm
Casio aside, modern  kirkdale thoughts ?

Like all areas, it probably depends a lot on the exact street and your neighbours.


Bur personally I don't think I've ever heard it mentioned without the word "shithole" next to it.
End Product

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 19, 2024, 04:03:18 pm
Thanks, there or wavertree money wise I think. Moved down south a decade ago so you lose what an area is like over the time.
John C

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 19, 2024, 06:12:47 pm
Quote from: End Product on July 19, 2024, 04:03:18 pm
Thanks, there or wavertree money wise I think. Moved down south a decade ago so you lose what an area is like over the time.
Wavertree is ok mate, nobody can guarantee your area will be sound but I'd recommend there much more than Kirkdale.
ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 19, 2024, 10:32:11 pm
CASIO CHAT

Timpsons sorted it, fella goes "..Not the most ..extravagant watch", haha. Is right.

There was a possibly homeless fella sitting outside the Asda singing his head off, he was merry enough on this warm day. An auld fella ahead of me in the queue remarked how happy this fellow was.

It is these little services and places that really give you a feel for your community

Spoiler
This watch is a Casio Quraz General Unisex Watch 1330 White, bought it in Barcelona in 2022, when I had just finished caring for my father, who had dementia. I had smashed my previous watch at some point, caring for him in the pandemic, and I wanted out of the "always looking at your phone" stopgap I had at the time. I bought it in a little shop down an alley off on the beach, my friends, on a glorious rainy and sunny day - a watch you can see in the dark without any technology, for any style, any situation, 20 euro. A repudiation of extravagance, a watch I bought because I knew bad times were ahead, and it appealed to me for its utter plainness. It is my lucky watch. Not my daily watch, but a highly personal watch
[close]

Cheers

Kirkdale:

I asked my best mate, who is Bootle born and bred what it's like to live there

She said

"a shithole. Only pro is a proximity to town"
.. no offence to anyone who lives there!

 ;D
John C

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 19, 2024, 10:38:58 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 19, 2024, 10:32:11 pm
Timpsons sorted it,
Timpsons are actually fucking boss.
The bloke situated in the Tesco Allerton Rd kiosk was beyond helpful when I was trying to sort a key for my lads old VW Polo.
Deffo the go to place for relevant services they provide.
RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 20, 2024, 03:52:41 am
Quote from: John C on July 19, 2024, 10:38:58 pm
Timpsons are actually fucking boss.
The bloke situated in the Tesco Allerton Rd kiosk was beyond helpful when I was trying to sort a key for my lads old VW Polo.
Deffo the go to place for relevant services they provide.

Used to do a good sole & heel.
ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 20, 2024, 01:06:17 pm
Apparently Timpson also have a barbers's in some places

Must be a fun job. Doing these tangible things requiring skills that are always needed.

Might take them that blue fleece I bought a few years ago, I want an inside pocket.
Son of Spion

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 20, 2024, 06:52:07 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 20, 2024, 01:06:17 pm
Apparently Timpson also have a barbers's in some places

Must be a fun job. Doing these tangible things requiring skills that are always needed.

Might take them that blue fleece I bought a few years ago, I want an inside pocket.

So you can shoplift in the Asda? 🤔
ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
July 20, 2024, 10:57:08 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 20, 2024, 06:52:07 pm
So you can shoplift in the Asda? 🤔

If I were to shoplift anywhere it would still be Aldi
kesey

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 04:49:04 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 20, 2024, 01:06:17 pm
Apparently Timpson also have a barbers's in some places

Must be a fun job. Doing these tangible things requiring skills that are always needed.

Might take them that blue fleece I bought a few years ago, I want an inside pocket.

Get one of them Barbour coats we all use to wear in the late 80's. If the pockets are good enough for rabbits and pheasants it's good for the Aldi  .   ;D
