This watch is a Casio Quraz General Unisex Watch 1330 White
, bought it in Barcelona in 2022, when I had just finished caring for my father, who had dementia. I had smashed my previous watch at some point, caring for him in the pandemic, and I wanted out of the "always looking at your phone" stopgap I had at the time. I bought it in a little shop down an alley off on the beach, my friends, on a glorious rainy and sunny day - a watch you can see in the dark without any technology, for any style, any situation, 20 euro. A repudiation of extravagance, a watch I bought because I knew bad times were ahead, and it appealed to me for its utter plainness. It is my lucky watch. Not my daily watch, but a highly personal watch