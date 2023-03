Ferry or Merseyrail. Commuter ticket for the ferry is around £50 per month, cheaper quarterly so I'll experiment a little bit. Ferry was ace to take the bike on but that wasn't at rush hour times. I think you can bike through one of the tunnels but definitely don't fancy that twice daily, neither for the ride nor the fumes.



Bicycles are not permitted through the Kingsway (Wallasey) Tunnel. Through the Queensway (Birkenhead) Tunnel, they are not allowed between the hours of 6am to 8pm, Monday to Friday, 7am to 8pm on Saturday and 8am to 9pm on Sunday. Please note, the time limits during a Sunday are only operational between 1st April and 30th September inclusive.

The problem with the ferry is that it breaks down all the time. Also the times when it runs are not great i think in the summer the morning one if full of bike commuters, think it must be great getting to work that way. (Obviously you'd have to put up with living on the Wirral...Re cycling through the tunnel:Which means you are allowed at night. I've only ever cycled through on a Sunday morning before 8, when there aren't that many cars. The air is ok in there, the tunnel is ventilated. I once went on a tunnel tour and they said they monitor the air quality and it is actually fine.If you do end up on the Wirral, there's a mostly off-road path, the "Wirral way" that goes basically all the way around. Can see it on google maps. Not so good for getting anywhere, but nice for a chilled family ride over to Parkgate for ice cream / coffee.