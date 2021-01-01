I bobbled off when I was 16 (Actually working when I was 15) and as I had an obsession for computers, I was programming and building stuff way before I got a job doing it.School didn't really help me - I moved around a lot as a kid and went to loads of schools and their curriculums were all over the shop. In one I started with 'A', Then went to another and they were doing 'C' and then another did 'B' then back to 'A' so I kind of gave up when I was about 12.I used to read an awful lot as a kid so really got most of my information by reading stuff and I found school to be dull, boring and a complete waste of time. Anything I wanted to know, I'd go to the library, read up on it and work it out myself. Most of my teachers were shite and as I didn't know the stuff they expected (from me changing around) they gave me very little help - but I also didn't really want anyI've now had a 'professional' career for 40 years and still learning and doing stuff today and still learning and reading by doing and picking stuff up.Obviously everyone is different, so what did education do for you?