What effect did Education have on you

Left school at 16, Didn't really get anywhere in Life :(
Left school at 16, did well in a 'normal' everyday career
Left school at 16, did well in a 'professional' career
Went to further eduction, Didn't really get anywhere in Life :(
Went to further eduction, did well in a 'normal' everyday career
Went to further eduction, did well in a 'professional' career
Went to University, Didn't really get anywhere in Life :(
Went to University, did well in a 'normal' everyday career
Went to University, did well in a 'professional' career
Eduarcation innit
I bobbled off when I was 16 (Actually working when I was 15) and as I had an obsession for computers, I was programming and building stuff way before I got a job doing it.

School didn't really help me - I moved around a lot as a kid and went to loads of schools and their curriculums were all over the shop. In one I started with 'A', Then went to another and they were doing 'C' and then another did 'B' then back to 'A' so I kind of gave up when I was about 12.

I used to read an awful lot as a kid so really got most of my information by reading stuff and I found school to be dull, boring and a complete waste of time. Anything I wanted to know, I'd go to the library, read up on it and work it out myself. Most of my teachers were shite and as I didn't know the stuff they expected (from me changing around) they gave me very little help - but I also didn't really want any :)

I've now had a 'professional' career for 40 years and still learning and doing stuff today and still learning and reading by doing and picking stuff up.

Obviously everyone is different, so what did education do for you?
Re: Eduarcation innit
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Eduarcation innit
Got a couple of Cs and Bs for my GCSEs, dropped out of A-Levels because I honestly just couldn't be bothered with it all.  Wasn't a troubled kid or anything, just lazy.  Then got bullied by my parents into getting a low paying job digitising cable layouts for Southern Electric and did well enough there that my team leader got me in at low entry job for a translation company after he jumped ship and that office work just suited me.  Been a translation project manager for years now and find it pretty easy.

School was shit, didn't really enjoy it, wasn't fussed about learning.  I'm a different person now, of course, and if I could do it all again I'd stick with it, but at the time I just... I dunno if it was the environment (pretty rough all boys school) or just me being a twat but nothing ever grabbed my interest.
Re: Eduarcation innit
