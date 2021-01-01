Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Bus welcome for the derby
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Bus welcome for the derby (Read 143 times)
gray19lfc
Would like a McFly hairstyle
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,741
At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Bus welcome for the derby
«
on:
Today
at 12:20:05 pm »
Is it time?
Monday night under the lights. Merseyside derby.
The team needs a lift. Theyve given us so much over the years. Time to show them were still here.
What do we think?
Logged
Ticket Exchange feedback:
-
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=150729.msg15143560#msg15143560
-
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=150729.msg15752815#msg15752815
-
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=150729.msg16061394#msg16061394
-
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=150729.msg16063388#msg16063388
Andy82lfc
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,491
Re: Bus welcome for the derby
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:47:22 pm »
100%
If we can't support them when they are all struggling we might as well pack up an go home.
These are the times when they need it the most.
Cliche and all that but it's true.
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 64,879
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bus welcome for the derby
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:54:13 pm »
Sounds like a great idea I hear it will be a flag night as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Bus welcome for the derby
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2