Author Topic: Bus welcome for the derby  (Read 143 times)

Online gray19lfc

Bus welcome for the derby
« on: Today at 12:20:05 pm »
Is it time?

Monday night under the lights. Merseyside derby.

The team needs a lift.  Theyve given us so much over the years. Time to show them were still here.

What do we think?
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Bus welcome for the derby
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:47:22 pm »
100%

If we can't support them when they are all struggling we might as well pack up an go home.

These are the times when they need it the most.

Cliche and all that but it's true.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Bus welcome for the derby
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:54:13 pm »
Sounds like a great idea I hear it will be a flag night as well.
