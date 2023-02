Saw similar video yesterday where they dug out a dad who was dead but had held his son under his body shielding him. The son was found alive underneath. Father love. Enough to make grown men cry.



When I was younger these news stories of tragedy seem to wash over me. Now as a parent the shear humanity of the situation is staggering and very depressing. I think most of us feel like the struggle of being a parent is hard. Seeing mums and dads with young kids in the cold with half their family deceased makes my stomach turn thinking about it.