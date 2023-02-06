« previous next »
Author Topic: Munich Remembered  (Read 2200 times)

Offline lgvkarlos

Such a tragedy, RIP
Offline RedG13

RIP
Offline TepidT2O

RIP
W

Online Al 666

RIP
Offline dirkster

RIP to those souls who tragically lost their lives in Munich that evening.
Offline stockdam

Excellent writing Phil. I didnt know about the cover-up and it is disgusting to lay the blame on somebody who did his very best to avoid the disaster.

Nobody should support anyone who sings about Munich. The grief and suffering of the poor families (including those who survived) are as sad as the suffering of the Hillsborough families.

You deserve a pint in The Crown for that wonderful post.

RIP to the people who lost their lives.
Offline redgriffin73

Thanks as ever Phil, just horrific. RIP.
Offline deano2727

Great piece of writing.

RIP.
Offline jimbo196843

RIP
Offline andy07

RIP.  Some outstanding talent lost.
Offline storkfoot

Very interesting read. Sadly, I suppose for every tragedy theres an attempted cover up somewhere down the line.

Rest in peace.
Offline fowlermagic

To wake up to the shock of some of the best players in the world lost in a tragedy like this would have shaken anyone as imagine burying your 20 year old son a day after he was full of life fulfilling everyone's dream to play top level football. Anyone that has sung about Munich should hopefully realise what an idiot he or she was and send their prayers to the love ones of those lost that night. Rest in peace as gone way too soon
Offline Dougle

RIP those who died. Horrible thing to happen.
Offline PhilScraton

Thanks to all who have posted. Phil.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Thank you Phil, football over the last 50 years has been invaded by toxic relationships, non moreso than that between some fans of Liverpool and Manchester United and, unfortunately, Munich has never really taken the place in our history in the way it has United's.


Let us not forget that Matt Busby, one of the survivors and a legend at United played 115 times for Liverpool between 1936 and 1945 (he also played 204 times for City). He was our captain and also an assistant coach/manager, best friend of Bob Paisley and served as a member of the King's Liverpool Regiment in WW2 which meant he played far less for us than he otherwise would have done.


It is a testament to Matt Busby that Manchester United got back on their feet and grew to become such a club.








Offline Thepooloflife

Great post Phil, as is this ^ above - Matt Busby one of the holy trinity, along with Shanks and Jock Stein.

RIP Munich lost souls - God bless all those who survived or grieving.
Offline MUFC1975

Thank you for all the respect shown for Munich, particularly coming  from our fiercest rivals, I will never condone any disgusting chants from our fans, and if ever I have heard anything Ive made it quite clear thy they are disgusting excuses for human beings (but definitely more choice words used) banter with a one thing but vile chants have no place in football, again thanks for all the posts in here to pay respect to those no longer with us. RIP also for the 96 taken far too soon YNWA.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Great read Phil.
Authorities wont accept blame because that means compensation for their failings.

RIP to those who lost their lives in Munich back then.
