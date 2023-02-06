Thank you Phil, football over the last 50 years has been invaded by toxic relationships, non moreso than that between some fans of Liverpool and Manchester United and, unfortunately, Munich has never really taken the place in our history in the way it has United's.Let us not forget that Matt Busby, one of the survivors and a legend at United played 115 times for Liverpool between 1936 and 1945 (he also played 204 times for City). He was our captain and also an assistant coach/manager, best friend of Bob Paisley and served as a member of the King's Liverpool Regiment in WW2 which meant he played far less for us than he otherwise would have done.It is a testament to Matt Busby that Manchester United got back on their feet and grew to become such a club.