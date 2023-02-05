Somebody said this on here nearly three years ago.



We are World, European and English Champions and we haven't really played well and won since Boxing day. I have said it before but if we don't buy some quality players in the summer we could turn a 20pt advantage into 2nd or 3rd position next season. Our best eleven can match anybody on their day but apart from the young lads for the future i am not really keen on our subs for the future.

People can say "What you on about we have won the league" . The league is won now I am now thinking about next season..



A Prominent poster with nearly 33,000 replied.



Fuck me, I bet you're fun at parties. Enjoy the league win for crying out loud.





An even more Prominent poster with nearly 55,000 posts also said this.



Fuck me, you think he gets invited to parties?





An even more other Prominent Poster with over 69,000 posts said this.



Fucking hell are you serious.



We havent even started next season.



How long before PhaseOfPlay is on here telling us how his minutes calculator and expertise means we will finish 4th next season?





An even more Prominent Poster with over 71,000 posts mocked the post



Some people on here saw this mess coming while others buried their heads, we on here are Butchers, Bakers and Candlestick makers who talk about and watch football. The people who manage and run our club are EXPERTS in their field or should be. All the best teams and clubs including us have strengthened while at the Top and you have to be Ruthless and not get too friendly with your players and let them go without emotion. Sentiment doesn't win leagues and cups and players come and go while LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB will be here forever.



















