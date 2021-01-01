Cheers Duvva,

I think we may well be in an elongated mid season pre-season where we play just Wolves and Brighton over and over again. Groundhog Day. Again. I don't think we were as bad as the recent result against Brighton would have us believe. Assuming we deal with the centre half situation I think we have a good chance of beating Wolves. Score first and second please. A goal for Mo and Nunez and Gakpo. That'll be it.



Ill take a goal from any of these three as long as Wolves fail to score. Been a tough intro for Gakpo, though hes been great in patches and seems desperate for a goal which would surely settle him down a little. This game is going to be scratchy so would obviously take a narrow win, 0-1 or 1-2 hopefully with a Gakpo goal in the mix.My support of this club is unconditional (though test me on that if we end up under really odious ownership) so Im choosing to stay optimistic, but pessimism based on what weve seen this season is not unreasonable and certainly not heresy. On an optimistic note there are still many points to play for, so lets get a f**king win under our belts (and then follow it up with another).