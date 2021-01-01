« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb  (Read 2682 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,671
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:44:37 pm »
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:45:00 pm »
Keep a clean sheet and nick a goal, would be a glorious result at the moment.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,671
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 03:47:47 pm »
Here's a crazy concept - START Nunez.

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,511
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:50:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:47:47 pm
Here's a crazy concept - START Nunez.



He'd a hamstring injury, you have to ease them back in carefully.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,671
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 04:07:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:50:49 pm
He'd a hamstring injury, you have to ease them back in carefully.

And I think we have over the last 2 games (with a week between each).
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,355
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 06:08:20 pm »
Thanks for the OP duvva!

The Brighton game was a kick in the balls but a number of positives from that game so hopefully that continues on Saturday.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 06:20:54 pm »
Anyone know why we are taking ages to rearrange our matches? I think we only have 4 prem games in Feb, yet we can't fit in say Wolves at Home.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,355
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 06:23:36 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 06:20:54 pm
Anyone know why we are taking ages to rearrange our matches? I think we only have 4 prem games in Feb, yet we can't fit in say Wolves at Home.

I'm not sure it's entirely up to us. Wolves/Chelsea and the Premier League might want to have a say as well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,962
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:35:55 pm »
I reckon we just said were bored of Wolves and cant face playing them again anytime soon.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,465
  • BoRac
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 06:20:54 pm
Anyone know why we are taking ages to rearrange our matches? I think we only have 4 prem games in Feb, yet we can't fit in say Wolves at Home.

Not much chance of a fixture congestion now. And with Wolves and Chelsea both out of the FA Cup, there'll be plenty of free mid-weeks for these games later on in the season. At this point it probably suits us to wait until we have the likes of Van Dijk, Jota and Diaz back fit, though who knows who else will get injured in the meantime.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,662
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:46:18 pm »
Cheers Duvva,
I think we may well be in an elongated mid season pre-season where we play just Wolves and Brighton over and over again. Groundhog Day. Again. I don't think we were as bad as the recent result against Brighton would have us believe. Assuming we deal with the centre half situation I think we have a good chance of beating Wolves. Score first and second please. A goal for Mo and Nunez and Gakpo. That'll be it.
Logged

Offline PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 07:46:18 pm
Cheers Duvva,
I think we may well be in an elongated mid season pre-season where we play just Wolves and Brighton over and over again. Groundhog Day. Again. I don't think we were as bad as the recent result against Brighton would have us believe. Assuming we deal with the centre half situation I think we have a good chance of beating Wolves. Score first and second please. A goal for Mo and Nunez and Gakpo. That'll be it.

Ill take a goal from any of these three as long as Wolves fail to score. Been a tough intro for Gakpo, though hes been great in patches and seems desperate for a goal which would surely settle him down a little. This game is going to be scratchy so would obviously take a narrow win, 0-1 or 1-2 hopefully with a Gakpo goal in the mix.

My support of this club is unconditional (though test me on that if we end up under really odious ownership) so Im choosing to stay optimistic, but pessimism based on what weve seen this season is not unreasonable and certainly not heresy. On an optimistic note there are still many points to play for, so lets get a f**king win under our belts (and then follow it up with another).
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,305
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:55:15 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:36:14 pm
Sight for sore eyes those two back in some form of training

True, but I reckon Kenny will struggle to complete 90 minutes.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,520
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:59:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:55:15 pm
True, but I reckon Kenny will struggle to complete 90 minutes.

 ;D

More likely than Fabinho would, at this stage.  :P
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,808
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:07:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:55:15 pm
True, but I reckon Kenny will struggle to complete 90 minutes.
Think he brought the wrong boots as well :)
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,452
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:56:02 pm »
Time for some of our team to step
up.  Going for a 2-0 win in this one.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline TankEngine10

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm »
Didnt realise how crocked we are at CB. Just gets better and better.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,964
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 11:43:16 pm »
My optimism hasn't been pummelled into the ground just yet, I reckon we win this one. Solid 2-0, we'll still be unspectacular but a small improvement over recent performances.

Hopeful Gakpo gets his first goal for us soon.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,978
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:52:34 pm »
Seems like ages between games.

Fast movement and no dallying during attacks, please. Leave these Wandering what hit 'em
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,671
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:22:55 am »
At the end of the day - they aren't a good team either. So we should have a reasonable chance.
Logged

Online Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Molineux KO - 3pm 4th Feb
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:30:53 am »
Our away form is hopeless in the league not expecting anything, really.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 