Cheers Duvva,
I think we may well be in an elongated mid season pre-season where we play just Wolves and Brighton over and over again. Groundhog Day. Again. I don't think we were as bad as the recent result against Brighton would have us believe. Assuming we deal with the centre half situation I think we have a good chance of beating Wolves. Score first and second please. A goal for Mo and Nunez and Gakpo. That'll be it.
Ill take a goal from any of these three as long as Wolves fail to score. Been a tough intro for Gakpo, though hes been great in patches and seems desperate for a goal which would surely settle him down a little. This game is going to be scratchy so would obviously take a narrow win, 0-1 or 1-2 hopefully with a Gakpo goal in the mix.
My support of this club is unconditional (though test me on that if we end up under really odious ownership) so Im choosing to stay optimistic, but pessimism based on what weve seen this season is not unreasonable and certainly not heresy. On an optimistic note there are still many points to play for, so lets get a f**king win under our belts (and then follow it up with another).