Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course

Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
January 26, 2023, 11:48:48 pm
Quote from: latortuga on January 26, 2023, 11:22:07 pm
This point is solidified in my mind by Newcastle's performance this season.  Go through their squad and it's very average, with journeymen types and bench players who long struggled to get games.  Eddie Howe certainly deserves some credit, but what stands out is how much energy and intensity they play with.  They remind me of us at our best but with a lot less quality on the park.  So not surprise that they are able to produce those energy levels when they've played the 2nd fewest games since the start of last season.

Newcastle is full of player busting their balls for money beyond their talent. Aside from them, Arse, manu the rest of the prem league this year is pretty shit, its like another Leicester year. Bang average teams because the bigger teams took their eye of the ball, Chelsea, us, city etc. (spurs are always half way shite at best)
Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
January 27, 2023, 01:23:15 am
Were not shite, were at rock bottom, age, Injuries, Behind the scenes sales talks, going so close so many times in the league and CL, to be beaten on the last day a few times, it mentally will affect you, you start to lose confidence and it spirals, 60 odd games last season and similar for the previous few, it all makes sense we are the way we are. The team is burned out and beaten and lacking in confidence and fight, its a spiral from the last few years. They need to get their wind again, its like being punch drunk but the bell doesnt ring. Its been non stop for this squad. A Bellingham wouldnt solve every problem, but hes fresh legs on the battlefield and would bring a calm. TAA, VVD, Salah players like that dont become shite over night. You cant turn off class and skill, but you can burn it out. IF we got lucky and got a player like Bellingham and one other general in MF that team would look immediately better.

What this team has achieved over the last 5 years against the limitless cash City & Utd threw around is amazing. Our points total a few seasons were enough to win a title. 1 point in it on occasions. Coming close in CL finals.The heartbreak and confidence knocks are normal, but they need fresh blood to the battle, some has come and some more is needed, its a rebuild and its normal. Liverpool didnt win the league every year back in the 70s & 80s either. There were rebuild years then too, same with Utd, they had rebuild years. It happens all teams across a lot of sports. The group moves on and you never lose them one at a time they all age together, so you lose 3 guys instead of 1.

Its shite to watch it, but thats what it is sometimes supporting a team or playing in one. Pleasure and pain. The highs are high and the lows are shite, but its the same club.
Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
January 27, 2023, 01:40:11 am
One thing that I don't often see mentioned is the psychological aspect of us winning the league under lockdown. For a large part of our squad that was supposed to be the emotional pinnacle of their career - they were going to be the ones that finally won us the league after 30 years. Imagine the atmosphere in the crowd in that run-in to the league victory - the outpouring of joy at full time when it was finally over the line - the street parade not long after. Instead of that they won the league in front of empty stadiums and their street parade was in the aftermath of losing the Champions League final.

As a supporter I felt cheated of so much of what us winning the league was supposed to be. I imagine many of the players felt similar.
Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
January 27, 2023, 07:15:36 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on January 26, 2023, 12:55:29 am
One thing that does surprise me is the fact that so little has been made in nearly all the posts about the absence this season of the player who effectively turned our season around when he was signed last January. For me, his absence has left a massive hole in our overall game play in so many ways and Im sure his return when fully fit will see a very noticeable step up in our play.

We didn't play that well this season even when he was here, but we were a lot better than we have been since (+ loss of Jota)

I agree that if Jota and Diaz had been available all season, our season would not have been anywhere near as bad (but I still doubt it would be a good season against our recent high standards)
Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
January 27, 2023, 07:47:30 am
Quote from: kcbworth on January 27, 2023, 07:15:36 am
We didn't play that well this season even when he was here, but we were a lot better than we have been since (+ loss of Jota)

I agree that if Jota and Diaz had been available all season, our season would not have been anywhere near as bad (but I still doubt it would be a good season against our recent high standards)

Maybe it wouldve been a touch better but our attacking output has been excellent (until recently when weve basically stopped attacking to try and plug the leaks)  the issue with the team has been defensive and - as the initial article points out - its not a small issue, its chronic
We couldve had Mbappe and Haaland up front and wed still have been losing games
Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
January 27, 2023, 08:36:09 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on January 25, 2023, 02:16:40 am
It certainly is and those 50% additional energy sapping high pressure games [92 versus 60] identified in the piece really serve to pinpoint the strong likelihood for much of the striking contrast this season between the effervescent performances of Arsenal/Newcastle and the comparative lethargy of our own performances.

When you throw in our failure to replenish our engine room plus all the injuries - most crucially the seemingly crazy one to our by far currently brightest and most effervescent star - plus the massive psychological damage inflicted by losing the league to City due to VAR abominations and the Champions League to Madrid because of shite finishing and an inspired Courtois, its a wonder weve managed to summon enough oomph to win a single fucking game since August.

 :)

It was inevitable and I said so on the way back from Paris. Add injuries, aging squad and key player transfer I just totally expected a fallow season. I didn't expect us to struggle as much and then be compounded with a return to form of several other clubs.

I'd settle for CL qualification and a decent cup run and use the money I save to pay the leccy bill.
Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
January 27, 2023, 10:19:55 am
My main annoyance comes from the fact i think Klopp deserves more major medals than 1 PL and 1 CL (even though that is excellent all oil considered)

And he won't have the team to do it if this contract is his last and it needs so much rebuilding.

If he were to come out tomorrow and sign another 2/3 year extension I would give little to no fuck about the need for all these players as in my mind the team is safe...and he will get the chance to win PL/CL again


That's not to say things couldn't look very different next season with 1 or 2 additions and players like Jota and Diaz being fit for most of the season again....but just not sure yet.
For this season I am convinced we can't wait for them to be back as we want to have more attackers on the field at the same time and will change our emphasis towards that as soon as possible
Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:17:01 am »
I think the recent league form and clearly the United performance [and to be fair even the Madrid game up until Allis howler] really does serve to support what so many in this thread were saying all along about our performances for so much of the season.

Namely the despair and physical/mental toll of what we went through and, at the death, effectively being cheated out of those two major honours by disgraceful VAR abominations going against us and for City and finally  that big lanky twat in goal for Madrid fucked us up physically, mentally and emotionally and its taken us all this time for our lads individually and collectively to properly recover.
Re: Why weve been so mediocre and occasionally shit - relatively speaking of course
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:31:10 am »
Also going to stick this post  in here too. Not out of any personal pride but because maybe it shows that there is still something to be learnt by younger fans so ready to despair of any way out of the gloom from boring old farts like me whove been round the block a few dozen times, an experience which occasionally provides a perspective founded on optimism.

Quote from: Timbo's Goals on February 12, 2023, 02:37:16 am
Reading threads like this - namely the what are we transitioning to thread and with the greatest of respect to Donkey Wans  fine analysis and many of the other posters with similar considered analyses of our current malaise and future predicted problems and shortcomings - it makes me so grateful that for the past 60 years or so, going right back to our pre-Shankly days of Bert Slater, Jimmy Harrower, Dick White, Kevin Lewis, Alan ACourt et alia I have always been a cockeyed optimist where the Reds are concerned.

It makes supporting our incredible club so much fucking easier through any of the many disappointments and barren spells we encounter. Like this one. Some of you despondent fuckers should try it once in a while instead of wallowing in expertise and statistics which reek of doom. It really works.

Through my red tinted specs I see no reason why we will not turn this season around and make the top four and as for next season - well with a clutch of top signings in the right areas I see the world as our oyster.

As ever I shall be bellowing out my cockeyed optimism at the game on Mondee night.

 :)

