Poll

Greatest Sportsman of all time

Michael Jordan
16 (18.4%)
Muhammad Ali
36 (41.4%)
Usain Bolt
6 (6.9%)
Michael Phelps
1 (1.1%)
Babe Ruth
1 (1.1%)
Pele
4 (4.6%)
Roger Federer
3 (3.4%)
LeBron James
0 (0%)
Tom Brady
1 (1.1%)
Tiger Woods
5 (5.7%)
Lionel Messi
3 (3.4%)
Floyd Mayweather Jr
1 (1.1%)
Jesse Owens
3 (3.4%)
Novak Djokovic
0 (0%)
Rafael Nadal
0 (0%)
Maradona
2 (2.3%)
Wayne Gretzky
2 (2.3%)
Mike Tyson
0 (0%)
Carl Lewis
0 (0%)
Jack Nicklaus
0 (0%)
Don Bradman
3 (3.4%)
Michael Schumacher
0 (0%)
Michael Johnson
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 87

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?  (Read 1679 times)

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 03:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:16:42 pm
Are we doing sportswomen at some point to complete the set too?

Your wish shall be granted. I'll give it a few more days.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,197
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 03:22:56 pm »
Given the wide range of sports and the differences in criteria use to vote, this would have been better as a multiple selection poll and let people pick their top 3.
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 03:28:09 pm »
3rd place is the interesting battle in this all.

Bolt holding it at the moment with Bradman, Woods and Pele all one vote behind.
Logged

Offline 19th Nervous Title

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 487
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 03:31:40 pm »
Golf's greatest is Bobby Jones.

13 major championships in only 8 seasons, including golfs only slam of all four majors in a single season. All as an amateur. Played the sport for the love of the game.
Logged
Emily Hobhouse. Britain's finest.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,942
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 04:15:20 pm »
Surely Conor McGregor is in the reckoning. 😜

Has to be Ali as was unbelievable in the ring during his prime and could hold court with anyone outside with his brilliant wit. Nearly 50 years after his best days in the ring and everyone would still know his name. Gretzky could walk down any street in Europe and no one would know him.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 05:03:23 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 04:15:20 pm
Surely Conor McGregor is in the reckoning. 😜

Has to be Ali as was unbelievable in the ring during his prime and could hold court with anyone outside with his brilliant wit. Nearly 50 years after his best days in the ring and everyone would still know his name. Gretzky could walk down any street in Europe and no one would know him.

If we're including achievements outside sport, Bob Crisp, South African fast bowler from the 1930s.

IIRC took 4 wickets in 4 balls on 2 occasions, decent Test career at a time when South Africa were weak AF. Served with 3rd RTR in Greece, North Africa and Normandy. After a particularly severe injury which his crewmates thought he had died from, he reassured a visiting George VI that it wouldn't stop him from resuming his cricket career (he never did, although he returned to the war with a vengeance). In addition to shooting up enemy armour (earning him Alexander's accolade as the "greatest Hun-killer he knew"), he also shot down an enemy aircraft with small arms fire. DSO and MC, he reckoned he only missed out on a VC because Montgomery personally disliked him (repeatedly promoted for ability and demoted for insubordination). Still, as mentioned, Montgomery's boss rated his German-killing ability. Wrote what's commonly regarded to be the best war memoir from an allied tanker. Climbed Kilimanjaro twice in one day, carrying his mate on his back on the second trip up and down. Late in his life, diagnosed with terminal cancer and decided to make the most of his remaining time, travelling around Crete and writing travelogues whilst testing experimental medicine. Became the subject of medical studies after said medicine worked and his terminal cancer disappeared, albeit not as prescribed (supposed to be topical, but he drank it with retsina). Attended 1992 cricket world cup where his son was regaled by Godfrey Evans, who was in awe at Crisp's achievement of a century on tour. When his son remarked that lots of cricketers had scored hundreds on tour, Evans clarified that Bob had slept with a hundred different women on a single cricket tour (generally 3-4 months).

On the trail of Patrick Leigh Fermor in Greece
https://www.theguardian.com/travel/2012/sep/28/patrick-leigh-fermor-mani-peninsula-greece

Reporter goes to Crete to find stories of the legendary travel writer Patrick Leigh Fermor. He tracks down the village where Leigh Fermor lived, and even the bar where he drank. Reporter asks if the locals remember an Englishman who used to live there.

"We do seem to attract a lot of writers," said the old man eventually. "But that's a name I don't remember."

"Bruce Chatwin, Baroose Chit-win, Chaatwing." I tried a few variations but none struck a chord. "His ashes are scattered somewhere in the hills."

"No, I never heard of him."

"What about Sir Patrick Leigh Fermor? You must know about him."

The old man shook his head. "No, I don't think so. There was a writer called Robert. Now he was famous  cured himself of cancer by walking around Crete. He was very famous."

This felt all wrong. Was I in the right place? How annoying that the locals should raise this unknown above the two giants of travel literature.

Fotis leaned back and shouted in Greek to his wife in the kitchen. She came through, cloth in hand. "Robert Crisp," she said, smiling. "What a wonderful man! So handsome! I remember him sitting up at Dioskouri's taverna drinking and talking with Paddy. They were always laughing."

"Did you see a lot of him?" I asked.

Fotis shrugged. "Sometimes. He liked to walk a lot. Now Robert Crisp  I used to see him. What a character!"

Quote from: Guardian
He won his DSO at Sidi Rezegh, where he led his tank in a single-handed charge across an airfield that temporarily checked an advance of 70 German Panzers.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 05:46:15 pm »
Addendum to above:

"When Crisp came back a short ball kicked and whizzed past Bradman's chin. The next two balls nearly knocked Bradman's legs from under him. Bradman winced, set his teeth, and crashed the last ball to the boundary like lightning. In the next over Crisp again attacked, but Bradman got away from the strike"
...
After lunch Bradman wore hip-pads. Crisp rapped him severely before lunch, and Bradman apparently decided to take no risks.
...
Then Bradman took possession of the situation and ran into his best form, repaying Crisp for embarrassing him before lunch."

Worcestershire v Australia, 1938
Australia 541 (Bradman 258, Crisp 4-170)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:03:14 pm by Sangria »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,644
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 05:55:13 pm »
Ali has turned into a kind of auto choice now

Look at someone who is in a competition with a Way bigger field

I believe the last world cup has pushed Messi beyond it all. Before that I may have gone with Michael Jordan
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 06:05:14 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on January 20, 2023, 06:20:09 pm
You do but its a sport that kinda alienates a whole working and lower class, which is the majority of the world. I would never say so and so is the Greatest sportsman of all time in a sport thats not even widely accessible to the majority of the population of any given country. This is why my number two would always be Pele(Messi) and Muhammad Ali, insert the greatest from any two of these sports, third would be the greatest basketball player but even that has limitations in terms of physical makeup and genetics that football and Boxing doesnt have.

Also I would say the best athletes in America undoubtedly play Basketball NFL and even Baseball first, Golf would be along down the line after Boxing and maybe Athletics too, same thing with Europe and England its Football first and foremost then maybe Boxing Rugby, Athletics and even Tennis and Cricket.

Not to say Golf is any easier than any of these sports in difficulty it would rank alongside Baseball has the most difficult sport Ive played casually but thats another discussion.

Track and field. My choice wasn't a pro. Was working part time simply to pay for his education.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 08:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:05:14 pm
Track and field. My choice wasn't a pro. Was working part time simply to pay for his education.

Jesse Owens is a great choice.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 08:59:06 pm »
If we're talking Ali in terms of fame outside the sport, was there anything wider ranged than Bradmania at the time? Cricket is dismissed as a colonial thing now, but the British Empire was pretty big at its peak, and cricket, not football, was the sport tying it all together at the time. And if we refer to Ali's fame, it's a common understanding that the primacy of Bradman against the old country contributed significantly to the identity of Australia as its own nation separate from Britain. Have any other sportsmen contributed so much to the effective independence of their nation?

"The only history we were taught was European. Poetry cut out after Tennyson. If we spoke of literary figures, we spoke of Englishmen. Cricket was the great way out of Australian cultural ignominy for, while no Australian had written Paradise Lost, we knew Don Bradman had made 100 before lunch at Lords." - Thomas Keneally
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,145
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:05:15 pm »
Maradona is the correct answer.

Greatest woman is Katie Taylor.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:09:06 pm »
As a pure sportsman its Jordan, hands down...if you're talking about societal impact also then Ali, although Jordan with the brand Air Jordan had a deep lasting impact.

Jordan lifted basketball to a truly global level that even Magic, Bird, and Abdul-Jabbar couldn't. He changed sports marketing also and created a brand that is still known the world over.

Game-wise, he started out as this unbelievable physical talent who could score at will, and developed into the most complete all round talent the game has (and will ever) seen.

When he struggled to get past the Celtics and then the Pistons in the late 80s he didn't start looking for other teams or blaming his team mates (although he was very harsh on them no doubt) he looked inward and spent more time in the gym and practice court and came back even stronger. Under unprecedented scrutiny and pressure he finally won a title and then, eventually, won another 5.

Even his weird comeback for the Wizards at the age of 38 wasn't as bad as some would have you believe. At the age of 40 he was still a top-20 player in the NBA IMO, and still had 40 pt (and even the odd 50 pt) nights.

I'd recommend The Last Dance doc to anyone who has some spare time.

Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,809
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 09:18:43 pm »
The lack of votes for Woods is staggering!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:22:49 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:18:43 pm
The lack of votes for Woods is staggering!

There are more votes for Tiger Woods than for Jesse Owens.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:25:49 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:18:43 pm
The lack of votes for Woods is staggering!

I'm not a golf expert so please feel free to correct me but isn't there still a decent debate about Jack Nicklaus still being golf's GOAT?

People might also have some prejudices about Woods' character? Maybe unfair but there was a time when Woods was known more for his off-tee escapades.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:33:30 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 09:09:06 pm
As a pure sportsman its Jordan, hands down...if you're talking about societal impact also then Ali, although Jordan with the brand Air Jordan had a deep lasting impact.

Jordan lifted basketball to a truly global level that even Magic, Bird, and Abdul-Jabbar couldn't. He changed sports marketing also and created a brand that is still known the world over.

Game-wise, he started out as this unbelievable physical talent who could score at will, and developed into the most complete all round talent the game has (and will ever) seen.

When he struggled to get past the Celtics and then the Pistons in the late 80s he didn't start looking for other teams or blaming his team mates (although he was very harsh on them no doubt) he looked inward and spent more time in the gym and practice court and came back even stronger. Under unprecedented scrutiny and pressure he finally won a title and then, eventually, won another 5.

Even his weird comeback for the Wizards at the age of 38 wasn't as bad as some would have you believe. At the age of 40 he was still a top-20 player in the NBA IMO, and still had 40 pt (and even the odd 50 pt) nights.

I'd recommend The Last Dance doc to anyone who has some spare time.

Pele done the exact same with Football, which is a bigger sport than Basketball, he just doesnt have a last dance style documentary.

Also what makes Jordan a better all round talent than Lebron James?
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,569
  • kopite
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm »
Ali...no contest for me. Love the guy, his skill, humour, unbounded confidence took boxing to a whole new level. He turned boxing into an art form in my opinion. The fight against Foreman is my favourite ever sporting memory, people feared for his safety going into that fight, then Ali bamboozled the world with his crazy tactics.

I will never tire of watching that knock out punch against Foreman, then that iconic pose of him standing triumphantly over Frazier as he spun to the deck. Ali stunned the whole world of sport that night, no many sporting individuals can claim that!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,942
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 09:58:28 pm »
Greatest athlete. Jesse Owens surely is up there as i could only imagine the hatred he received during his lifetime. Having to live in Alabama 100 years ago surely meant he was treated like an animal by some, couldn't even sit down with his white team mates from school and share a meal. The man equaled the world record in 100 yards while still in high school. That's nuts. Anyway great shout
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 09:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:33:30 pm
Pele done the exact same with Football, which is a bigger sport than Basketball, he just doesnt have a last dance style documentary.

Also what makes Jordan a better all round talent than Lebron James?

I almost don't want to respond because it will seem like disrespecting Pele :)

Fair play on Pele, my choice would be Jordan. When Jordan went to the Bulls they were useless. He inspired a City and breathed new life into his sport. Pele, I believe, didn't have to single-handedly drag Santos or Brazil to great heights. In 1984 the Chicago Bulls were a joke...and by the time he left his teams were seen as the greatest the sport had seen. Even now, only Golden State have made it into the GOAT conversation with the 90s Bulls.

Again just my opinion but the Lebron issue is easier. Lebron, IMO, is top 5 all-time, but he's not Jordan. When things got tough the first time round in Cleveland he tapped up Wade and Bosh and "took his talents to South Beach" (God help us btw...he automatically moves down places because of 'the Decision'). He had a 3 genuine all star team and they were good (they still lost the title in his first season btw). Lebron leaned into this super-team era where stars wait until contracts expire and then all sign for a team with enough cap-space. Its been shite for the game IMO. Its partly why he's managed to get Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to play in LA with him now.

Then when he's won 2 on his super team in Miami he comes back to Cleveland and wins one for them (his greatest achievement by some margin - fair play to him - amazing). Upon winning that '1' in Cleveland he announces that he is the GOAT. I'm of the belief that, boxing excepted, if you have to refer to yourself as the greatest, you aren't. Its why Messi is better than Ronaldo. Then things don't go to plan and he leaves Cleveland in the lurch a second time and heads to the Lakers, the Utd of basketball teams.

All true basketball fans know Jordan is head and shoulders above Lebron, as great as Lebron is himself.
Logged

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:03:11 pm »
Ali without question. The most famous and iconic sportsman in history, simply The Greatest.
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:14:41 pm »
Fatima whitbread
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:17:39 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 09:58:50 pm
I almost don't want to respond because it will seem like disrespecting Pele :)

Fair play on Pele, my choice would be Jordan. When Jordan went to the Bulls they were useless. He inspired a City and breathed new life into his sport. Pele, I believe, didn't have to single-handedly drag Santos or Brazil to great heights. In 1984 the Chicago Bulls were a joke...and by the time he left his teams were seen as the greatest the sport had seen. Even now, only Golden State have made it into the GOAT conversation with the 90s Bulls.

Again just my opinion but the Lebron issue is easier. Lebron, IMO, is top 5 all-time, but he's not Jordan. When things got tough the first time round in Cleveland he tapped up Wade and Bosh and "took his talents to South Beach" (God help us btw...he automatically moves down places because of 'the Decision'). He had a 3 genuine all star team and they were good (they still lost the title in his first season btw). Lebron leaned into this super-team era where stars wait until contracts expire and then all sign for a team with enough cap-space. Its been shite for the game IMO. Its partly why he's managed to get Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to play in LA with him now.

Then when he's won 2 on his super team in Miami he comes back to Cleveland and wins one for them (his greatest achievement by some margin - fair play to him - amazing). Upon winning that '1' in Cleveland he announces that he is the GOAT. I'm of the belief that, boxing excepted, if you have to refer to yourself as the greatest, you aren't. Its why Messi is better than Ronaldo. Then things don't go to plan and he leaves Cleveland in the lurch a second time and heads to the Lakers, the Utd of basketball teams.

All true basketball fans know Jordan is head and shoulders above Lebron, as great as Lebron is himself.

Why does the overall greatest sportsman have to be a basketball player though?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:17:39 pm
Why does the overall greatest sportsman have to be a basketball player though?

He/she doesn't, its just that Coolie High had mentioned Lebron James in comparison with Jordan. I was just saying that Jordan is the basketball GOAT and in my opinion the greatest sportsman of all time :)

I would have actually liked to have seen Mario Lemieux (ice hockey player) get a mention alongside Gretzky. Again, inspired a down-and-out franchise threatened with relocation. Won 2 stanley cups, came back from cancer, retired, came back 2 years later as if he hadn't missed a beat, and then saved the franchise from leaving town by putting together an ownership group and buying them. He is Pittsburgh's version of Kenny.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 09:58:50 pm
I almost don't want to respond because it will seem like disrespecting Pele :)

Fair play on Pele, my choice would be Jordan. When Jordan went to the Bulls they were useless. He inspired a City and breathed new life into his sport. Pele, I believe, didn't have to single-handedly drag Santos or Brazil to great heights. In 1984 the Chicago Bulls were a joke...and by the time he left his teams were seen as the greatest the sport had seen. Even now, only Golden State have made it into the GOAT conversation with the 90s Bulls.

Again just my opinion but the Lebron issue is easier. Lebron, IMO, is top 5 all-time, but he's not Jordan. When things got tough the first time round in Cleveland he tapped up Wade and Bosh and "took his talents to South Beach" (God help us btw...he automatically moves down places because of 'the Decision'). He had a 3 genuine all star team and they were good (they still lost the title in his first season btw). Lebron leaned into this super-team era where stars wait until contracts expire and then all sign for a team with enough cap-space. Its been shite for the game IMO. Its partly why he's managed to get Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to play in LA with him now.

Then when he's won 2 on his super team in Miami he comes back to Cleveland and wins one for them (his greatest achievement by some margin - fair play to him - amazing). Upon winning that '1' in Cleveland he announces that he is the GOAT. I'm of the belief that, boxing excepted, if you have to refer to yourself as the greatest, you aren't. Its why Messi is better than Ronaldo. Then things don't go to plan and he leaves Cleveland in the lurch a second time and heads to the Lakers, the Utd of basketball teams.

All true basketball fans know Jordan is head and shoulders above Lebron, as great as Lebron is himself.

The argument you make for Bulls can be made for Brazil with Pele, before Pele Brazil had not won a World Cup, till a  17 year old came and scored 6 goals in the World Cup, 58 was their first title, 20 years later they were associated with everything beautiful about The Beautiful Game. Jordan also had HOF players like Pippen and Rodman to help with the load, Pele had great players to play alongside too, but the catalyst starts with them, Brazil before Pele and Brazil after Pele is two different things.

The Lebrun conversation was in terms of all roundness, you say Jordan was the best player of all time all round but was he? In what facets is he better than Lebron, certainly not playmaking? You could argue for his defence maybe, but scoring? 3 pt shooting? I dont think so.

All the stuff is just narrative based, and funnily you bring Ronaldo up but sounds awfully like Ronaldo fans saying he is better than Messi because hes done it in more leagues etc.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,115
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:38:35 am »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 03:20:12 pm
Your wish shall be granted. I'll give it a few more days.

Better include "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias.

Not many in here will know of her but was voted top 10 Athletes of the 20th century in the USA and that included males.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,506
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:32:24 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:38:35 am
Better include "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias.

Not many in here will know of her but was voted top 10 Athletes of the 20th century in the USA and that included males.

Yep...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 