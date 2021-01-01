« previous next »
If you go looking for a list of bands who divide royalties equally you'll find a short list

Honorable mentions to REM

Then you look at The Smiths, which is like famously unbalanced

I feel like the music industry itself being unfair - it's often a seedy business - isn't news to a lot of people

Plenty of scummy financial behavior out there to be found

True but what makes this worse is that they basically cut him off when he.needed their help the most, and then sold their  catalogue behind his back - they got millions and he got nothing. And this behaviour is coming from someone who keeps saying he's a 'socialist'.
Oh no, I am with you totally, that is scumbag behavior

I think the music industry is often corrupt and in this area (and worse as discussed) and money is it's own corrupter, the circumstances certainly enables disgusting behavior

Yet there ARE acts that divide equally. I am not a fan of 'oh it was all bad back then' - totally illogical, that drags the good down with the bad

I hate to big up Coldplay in any way usually but think they are one of the Equal Pay acts

Gillespie disappoints there. I have no plans to listen to Primal Scream again soon anyway but that's not 'socialist' behavior at all
Yeah I get that Tone (the Gallagher gobshites spring to mind) but with Clare Torry though, without her vocals, the song just isn't, so she deserved full royalities for her contribution.

Yeah I get that Tone (the Gallagher gobshites spring to mind) but with Clare Torry though, without her vocals, the song just isn't, so she deserved full royalities for her contribution.

Oh yeah, £30 wtf

She should have songwriting royalties for that IMO  yes (as well as mechanical/ sales & plays)
If you go looking for a list of bands who divide royalties equally you'll find a short list

Honorable mentions to REM

Then you look at The Smiths, which is like famously unbalanced

I feel like the music industry itself being unfair - it's often a seedy business - isn't news to a lot of people

Plenty of scummy financial behavior out there to be found

The Beatles too mate, here is an article that restores your faith

http://rockandrollgarage.com/how-the-beatles-members-divided-the-money-they-made/#:~:text=According%20to%20Chron%20magazine%20in,fees%2C%20record%20and%20merchandising%20royalties.
U2 split it equally 5 ways, the manager Paul McGuiness being the fifth.
