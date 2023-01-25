we dont seem to worry about decipering the backgrounds of those who gave us medical advances (or if we do and it's nefarious, we seldom refuse those advances), and you can extrapolate that out to every modern convenience seen as beneficial and every engineering feat that has created a better quality of life across all continents and so on.



some, maybe many, of those architects of aspects of modern living we view as beneficial for billions of people across the globe have lived a life, a moment, a belief, a philosophy we find abhorrent. Was Edward Jenner a c*nt? I dont know, i was never taught more than what he accomplished and his basic back story.



It would take seconds to google a list to find out 'nefarious' individuals who are celebrated for something we deem as good or important that has benefitted others greatly. They exist. And most are dead. Easy to piss on the grave of those people. How many here enjoy the Beatles?



You may be doing something right now that in a hundred years is considered abhorrent. Porn maybe? And therefore struck off the 'good' list historically for something that for most people now wouldn't bat an eyelid.



The rabbit hole is deep and dark. And if there isn't something in your own life history that would go under the banner of 'c*nt', i'd guess you're in a very tiny minority.



Art is not different than any of the above in what it has brought to us, i know many who would give up many modern conveniences/advances rather than give up music. It's an important aspect of humanity across all continents.



You make your own choice in the end but if you pull on that thread, fuck knows what you'll be left with. Appreciating something doesn't put the stamp of approval on someone's life history. It is simply appreciating/benefitting from someone who did something who was, typically, more talented than you. But they may have been a c*nt.



