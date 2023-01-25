« previous next »
Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • Scrubbers
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #40 on: January 25, 2023, 03:45:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 24, 2023, 03:14:24 pm
As a kid I always loved the SS uniforms, they looked so much better than the British ones.

Well Hugo Boss was a decent designer
Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,349
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #41 on: January 26, 2023, 12:20:10 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 25, 2023, 12:00:43 pm
The one thing I take from this thread is that I'm a hypocrite.

I do boycott a lot of 'art' (mostly music/films/tv as I'm not an art buff) because of the actions of the scumbag creator.

But I also turn a blind eye to some.

I think I'm pretty uniform on bocotting everything where the creator has been involved in child abuse/paedophilia. But then, I would happily listen to some early Michael Jackson songs like Beat It or Billy Jean without a second thought.

I can easily avoid others like R Kelly because I think his music is all shite.

I boycott a lot of musicians or TV/film/entertainment figures because they openly support the Tories or sometimes Brexit. Yet am happy to listen to Morrissey and I actually enjoy watching Clarkson.

But I'm selective. That makes me a bad person, I guess.

That doesnt make you a bad person at all as far as Im concerned. Its not like youre saying Michael Jacksons work with Quincy Jones was great, and therefore I think we should let it all slide or Jeremy Clarkson makes for superb television at times, so it makes sense for me to agree with every opinion and applaud every decision hes made in his life up to now.
Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #42 on: January 26, 2023, 08:02:01 am »
Quote from: ljycb on January 24, 2023, 01:28:47 am
It is a banger, but then R. Kelly is a good example of where I start with my red lines. A lot of his songs are sexual in nature - I personally get very grossed out at the thought of listening to him given his usual subject matter and his crimes. And its things like him producing the debut album of Aaliyah, who he also married when she was 15 and he was 27, and the name of the album being Age Ain't Nothing but a Number.

Really good point there, especially the work with Aaliyah and then his relationship with her.

Often forgotten too are some troubling lines from artists like Will Smith (Parents don't understand - whole verse about picking up a girl on a street, her moving her hand up his thigh, having her top unbuttoned etc and then she turns out to be 12), Run DMC (more implied than Will Smith but in It's Tricky "I met this little girlie, her hair was kind curly..." certain seems to be indicating she was young), and many others.

You then have the whole pop punk/skate rock scene where there are a million and one songs about teenage angst/dating which were fine when released but the artists are now in their 40s or older and if they are still singing those songs it becomes weird.
Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #43 on: January 26, 2023, 08:06:27 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 25, 2023, 12:00:43 pm
The one thing I take from this thread is that I'm a hypocrite.

I do boycott a lot of 'art' (mostly music/films/tv as I'm not an art buff) because of the actions of the scumbag creator.

But I also turn a blind eye to some.

I think I'm pretty uniform on bocotting everything where the creator has been involved in child abuse/paedophilia. But then, I would happily listen to some early Michael Jackson songs like Beat It or Billy Jean without a second thought.

I can easily avoid others like R Kelly because I think his music is all shite.

I boycott a lot of musicians or TV/film/entertainment figures because they openly support the Tories or sometimes Brexit. Yet am happy to listen to Morrissey and I actually enjoy watching Clarkson.

But I'm selective. That makes me a bad person, I guess.

I think on your last point around people being pro Tory/Brexit etc and still watching Clarklson - I always got the feeling that he was playing a character (a bit like Al Murray) and was relatively liberal in reality?

I think with Clarkson is that what he produces in terms of media isn't exactly politically charged or trying to change the world - Top Gear/Grand Tour are very light entertainment in the grand scheme so aren't particularly impacted by his views one way or another
Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,498
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #44 on: January 26, 2023, 08:20:58 am »
I mean, listening to a lot of rappers talking about killing each other and pushing drugs on a daily basis I think youd have to separate the art from the artist (unless you was doing that to, more power to you).
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,300
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #45 on: January 26, 2023, 08:43:43 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on January 25, 2023, 03:45:23 pm
Well Hugo Boss was a decent designer

Apparently his company *only* manufactured them (along with loads of others) and he didnt design them. Ruins a good story though.
Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,332
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #46 on: January 27, 2023, 05:12:08 am »
I don't believe in separating it as you can't get away from the fact that art came from that artist, and perhaps you can get more context of how to process that art.

But at the same time, I don't believe in rewriting history because someone has done something unsavoury. No matter what MJ was a terrific artist, maybe the most popular ever at his peak, a true pop culture phenom. We can't pretend he did not happen or cancel him and his impact and very popular music from existence, not just for MJ but any other artist embroiled in controversy.

So I think everything about the artist can be important context and can't be ignored. But ultimately, I don't think it should determine your enjoyment. There is such a long list of great artists, authors,  people who have made some type of impact, who have done terrible things. At some point you just have to accept humans are very flawed and that to enjoy the art or whatever doesn't mean you have to agree with them as a person. Certainly does not make you a bad person.
« Last Edit: January 27, 2023, 05:16:53 am by B0151? »
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,404
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #47 on: January 28, 2023, 01:41:06 am »
We all have lines, we are all hypocrites, we are all wrong to a degree but many of us try to have some principles


If we just use a few examples


Jimmy Saville, creepy to watch, evil, no talent
Gary Glitter, makes your foot tap, evil
Jeremy Clarkson, knobhead, occasionally makes you laugh, fairly harmless, stupid bastard
John Peel, funny, warmly thought of by many, "didn't ask for ID", as a 25 year old married a 15 year old, admitted to sexual contact with "an awful lot" of underage girls
Picasso, painted Guernica, acceptable Paedophile, Rolf Harris, less of an artist but a descredited Paedophile
Martin Luther King??? 2027?




Where's your line??
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,679
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #48 on: January 28, 2023, 12:37:16 pm »
Charlie Mansons music isn't actually that bad, Guns N' Roses introduced me to it with the hidden track "Look At Your Game Girl" on the Spaghetti Incident covers album, it's something I can listen to, but then you think of what the Manson Family did.

Does it change when someone dies? Is it more acceptable to enjoy someones work when they are no longer a part of the world and can no longer harm others, even when their victims are still alive? Is it OK when the person lived and died so long ago, their victims have also passed away?

You hear music, you look at art, you use inventions and you enjoy them and even once you know what they did, it's hard to suddenly stop liking the art.

Its a tough one
Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,349
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #49 on: January 28, 2023, 08:34:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 28, 2023, 12:37:16 pm
Charlie Mansons music isn't actually that bad, Guns N' Roses introduced me to it with the hidden track "Look At Your Game Girl" on the Spaghetti Incident covers album, it's something I can listen to, but then you think of what the Manson Family did.

Does it change when someone dies? Is it more acceptable to enjoy someones work when they are no longer a part of the world and can no longer harm others, even when their victims are still alive? Is it OK when the person lived and died so long ago, their victims have also passed away?

You hear music, you look at art, you use inventions and you enjoy them and even once you know what they did, it's hard to suddenly stop liking the art.

Its a tough one

Mansons Look at Your Game, Girl is a song that I really like.
Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,161
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #50 on: January 31, 2023, 01:40:03 pm »
Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,608
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #51 on: February 1, 2023, 12:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January 21, 2023, 08:47:48 am
I think Roman Polanski is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time but what he did was deplorable and his Hollywood pals defence of him isn't great either.  It won't stop me watching Repulsion, Rosemary's Baby or The Tenant though.

Regarding cinema in the 60's and 70's, I think it was a bit of a cesspit morally, a lot of its biggest names probably have more than a few skeletons in their closets.

I have the same view of the art of Polanski, Cul-de-sac and Knife in the Water are two of my favourite films of all time. However, not knowing his history when I first viewed them, and comparing them to now, it's not the same.

Similar with The Smiths and Morrissey. I could appreciate them more before it turned out he was rank.

Woody Allen I curiously don't have any issues with his art. Still fantastic.
Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #52 on: February 1, 2023, 01:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January 28, 2023, 01:41:06 am
Picasso, painted Guernica, acceptable Paedophile
Woah. Going to need a source on that one.

Quote from: Corkboy on January 31, 2023, 01:40:03 pm
Louis CKs sold-out show at Madison Square Garden proves theres no such thing as cancel culture
Gotta love brainless takes like this. Yeah sure, all his TV shows were torpedoed, no one would hire him, people were harrassing every venue he played, he was publicly labelled a sex criminal and his career - which was pretty much at its peak - was more or less dead for five years. But apart from that, when is Louis CK going to face any consequences?
Offline red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,415
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #53 on: February 1, 2023, 01:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January 20, 2023, 06:54:05 pm
Does anyone still listen to The Lost Prophets?

exactly what came to mind when i say the thread title!
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,349
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #54 on: February 1, 2023, 02:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February  1, 2023, 01:55:38 pm
Gotta love brainless takes like this. Yeah sure, all his TV shows were torpedoed, no one would hire him, people were harrassing every venue he played, he was publicly labelled a sex criminal and his career - which was pretty much at its peak - was more or less dead for five years. But apart from that, when is Louis CK going to face any consequences?

The article details the consequences.

Quote
The outrage was swift and the professional consequences immediate. CKs upcoming feature film, I Love You, Daddy, was pulled from distribution and co-stars Charlie Day and Chloe Grace Moretz refused to have anything to do with it, the financial impact of which was huge since CK had self-financed the film. The second of two Netflix specials was pulled, several TV series in the pipeline vanished, appearances were cancelled. Louis CK, youd think, was all washed up. He claimed it cost him $35 million in lost income.
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,300
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #55 on: February 1, 2023, 02:45:51 pm »
I think it was sarcasm
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,404
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #56 on: February 1, 2023, 02:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February  1, 2023, 01:55:38 pm
Woah. Going to need a source on that one.



Picasso, who had married Olga in 1918, met Marie-Therese in the late 1920s. The controversy is over just what year that was. For a long time the official story was that he encountered her outside the Galeries Lafayette department store in January 1927. That would have meant he was 45 and she was seventeen and a half. This is the version that Marie-Therese herself provided to Life magazine in 1968, four years after her name had become public for the first time in the memoirs of Picassos former companion Francoise Gilot. In the 1970s Marie-Therese repeated the same story twice to art historian interviewers. Marie-Therese hanged herself in 1977. One year later her older sister Jeanne came forward with the claim that in fact Marie-Therese had met Picasso not in 1927 but in 1925, when she was still fifteen.




https://www.thoughtco.com/picassos-women-183426


https://edtimes.in/world-famous-artists-who-were-detestable-people-in-reality/
Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,161
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #57 on: March 22, 2023, 09:14:23 pm »
Well, the charges against Justin Roiland have been dismissed. 
Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,985
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #58 on: Today at 02:06:45 am »
we dont seem to worry about decipering the backgrounds of those who gave us medical advances (or if we do and it's nefarious, we seldom refuse those advances), and you can extrapolate that out to every modern convenience seen as beneficial and every engineering feat that has created a better quality of life across all continents and so on.

some, maybe many, of those architects of aspects of modern living we view as beneficial for billions of people across the globe have lived a life, a moment, a belief, a philosophy we find abhorrent. Was Edward Jenner a c*nt? I dont know, i was never taught more than what he accomplished and his basic back story.

It would take seconds to google a list to find out 'nefarious' individuals who are celebrated for something we deem as good or important that has benefitted others greatly. They exist. And most are dead. Easy to piss on the grave of those people. How many here enjoy the Beatles?

You may be doing something right now that in a hundred years is considered abhorrent. Porn maybe? And therefore struck off the 'good' list historically for something that for most people now wouldn't bat an eyelid.

The rabbit hole is deep and dark. And if there isn't something in your own life history that would go under the banner of 'c*nt', i'd guess you're in a very tiny minority.

Art is not different than any of the above in what it has brought to us, i know many who would give up many modern conveniences/advances rather than give up music. It's an important aspect of humanity across all continents.

You make your own choice in the end but if you pull on that thread, fuck knows what you'll be left with. Appreciating something doesn't put the stamp of approval on someone's life history. It is simply appreciating/benefitting from someone who did something who was, typically, more talented than you. But they may have been a c*nt.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:44:23 am by Armand9 »
