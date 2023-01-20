« previous next »
Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details

Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
January 20, 2023, 12:43:19 pm
About 25 Brighton in block C available now
Offline ewok-red-97

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
January 20, 2023, 12:58:49 pm
I just managed to get one! Thanks everyone for the advice.
Offline Vauxy head red

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
January 20, 2023, 01:25:42 pm
Just got 2 and next to each other there was about 15-20 to choose from in the block.
Offline WanderingRed

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
January 20, 2023, 02:34:00 pm
Anyone elses appearing as a ticket they can forward?
Offline Thomas

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
January 20, 2023, 04:14:18 pm
56 left by my count
Offline ABJ

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
January 20, 2023, 04:15:08 pm
So clearly its the selfish ones hogging them yet again to try and force another sale  ::)
Offline deanloco9

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
January 20, 2023, 05:43:48 pm
Some sad acts are actually going to spend this weekend basketing them
Online tasmichkata

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
January 20, 2023, 05:47:31 pm
Quote from: 6 Euros on January 20, 2023, 09:27:41 am
Anyone know if the club actually have the tickets yet. Thats a lot of tickets to send out if it drags into next week.

Arrived this afternoon.
Online 6 Euros

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
January 20, 2023, 08:35:40 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on January 20, 2023, 05:47:31 pm
Arrived this afternoon.

Cheers mate, arrived at the ground or yours arrived?
Online tasmichkata

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
January 20, 2023, 09:43:40 pm
Quote from: 6 Euros on January 20, 2023, 08:35:40 pm
Cheers mate, arrived at the ground or yours arrived?

At the TO.
Online 6 Euros

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
January 20, 2023, 10:23:16 pm
Offline Gladbach73

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Yesterday at 09:40:52 am
Looks like just 18 tickets left in the last remaining block, good luck to those still after them.
Offline The Cobbler

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Yesterday at 01:43:48 pm
Brighton away FA Cup tickets received in post Saturday Morning! Only 2 days after ordering on line  - astonishing!

Has there been a revolution in the LFC TO? They are in danger of becoming competent.
Online 6 Euros

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Yesterday at 06:46:45 pm
Has anyone Picked Brighton tickets up from T.O. yet?
Offline redman1974

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Yesterday at 07:06:42 pm
Quote from: 6 Euros on Yesterday at 06:46:45 pm
Has anyone Picked Brighton tickets up from T.O. yet?

I'm going to try to pick them up tomorrow along with my wolves. It does not say there available to collect yet for either but they hardly bother to update it, still doesn't say wolves or brighton have even been posted out yet even though people have already recieved them. I've been a few times to the ticket office recently to collect tickets that were not even updated to say ready for collection and I picked them up ok
Offline ABJ

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Yesterday at 07:43:32 pm
1st sale ones arrived yesterday.
Offline King Kenny Play

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Yesterday at 08:17:31 pm
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 01:43:48 pm
Brighton away FA Cup tickets received in post Saturday Morning! Only 2 days after ordering on line  - astonishing!

Has there been a revolution in the LFC TO? They are in danger of becoming competent.
Same mate...turned up Saturday morning from the 1st sale  :o
Competent is a very strong word mate..
Online andy07

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Yesterday at 08:21:48 pm
So should be ok for collection at Anfield tomorrow?
Offline koptommy93

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Yesterday at 08:32:11 pm
Do credits work the same way as in the league this year?
Online tasmichkata

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Yesterday at 08:54:07 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:21:48 pm
So should be ok for collection at Anfield tomorrow?

Yeah.
Online SDFKOP

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Today at 08:18:42 am
Additional allocation of 156 tickets for this mornings sale

Sorted
Online 30fiver

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Today at 08:22:26 am
Quote from: SDFKOP on Today at 08:18:42 am
Additional allocation of 156 tickets for this mornings sale

Sorted

Managed a pair - glad there was more released than was showing yesterday
