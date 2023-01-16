« previous next »
Author Topic: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)

Offline Hazell

2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« on: January 15, 2023, 12:55:47 pm »
- Snake format draft.

- Every movie released from 2010 to 2022 is eligible. We will use letterboxd.com to corroborate the year of the release.

https://letterboxd.com/films/popular/decade/2010s/
https://letterboxd.com/films/popular/decade/2020s/

- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round. Time 9:00am - 10:00pm UK time.

- Every drafter will have to pick 9 films and state into which one of these categories it falls:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy
Cat 6. Sci-Fi
Cat 7. Horror
Cat 8. Animation/Family
Cat 9. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)

- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all nine of them have to be completed.

- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com or IMDB page to be valid.

Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/

In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.

- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:

* 1 Foreign language film.
* 5 different years must be represented.
* 1 blockbuster. Budget over $100m. Grossed over $250m. in the box office worldwide. Wiki
* 1 small indie film (budget under $15m.) Wiki
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.


Order:

There were 13 items in your list. Here they are in random order:

dis_1 - Grand Budapest Hotel (Cat. 5. Comedy), Druk (Cat 4. Drama), Logan (Cat 1. Action),

Musketeer Gripweed - The Banshees of Inisherin (Cat. 5. Comedy), All Quiet on the Western Front (Cat 1. War), Inception (Cat 6. Sci-Fi),

tubby - Whiplash (Cat. 4. Drama), The Raid (Cat 1. Action), The Death of Stalin (Cat 5. Comedy),

Samie - Toy Story 3 (Cat 8. Animation/Family), Arival (Cat 6. Sci-Fi), Mission: Impossible- Fallout (Cat 2. Action),

El Lobo -

Crosby Nick - Paddington 2 (Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy), Get Out (Cat 7. Horror), Drive (Cat 1. Crime),

Sheer Magnetism - Mad Max: Fury Road (Cat 1. Action), Guardians of the Galaxy (Cat 3. Fantasy),

NICHOLLS1986 - Parasite (Cat 2. Thriller), Django Unchained (Cat 1. Western),

red mongoose - Your Name (Cat 8. Animation/Family), Shoplifters (Cat 4. Drama),

Hazell - Blade Runner 2049 (Cat 6. Sci-Fi), Train Busan (Cat 7. Horror),

Betty Blue - Everything Everywhere All At Once (Cat 2. Adventure/Fantasy), Dune (Cat6 . Sci-Fi),

Lastrador - Under the Skin (Cat 6. Sci-Fi), The Vvitch (Cat 7. Horror),

Max Powers - What we do in the Shadows (Cat 7. Horror), Four Lions (Cat 5. Comedy),

Lawnmowerman - Once upon a time in Hollywood (Cat 5. Comedy), The Wailing (Cat 7. Horror),

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #1 on: January 17, 2023, 05:33:23 pm »
Comedy - The Banshees of Inisherin.



Make no apologies for picking such a new movie. Its absolutely fantastic. I'll be rowing with anyone who disagrees.
Offline dis_1

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #2 on: January 17, 2023, 08:28:53 pm »
Category 5 Comedy

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
https://letterboxd.com/film/the-grand-budapest-hotel



Dir: Wes Anderson
Ralph Fiennes as Monsieur Gustave H.
Tony Revolori as Zero Moustafa
F. Murray Abraham as the elderly Zero

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zru-1DbbcsA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zru-1DbbcsA</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JN5sqSEXxm4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JN5sqSEXxm4</a>
Offline tubby

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #3 on: January 18, 2023, 10:13:37 am »
Whiplash



Drama, 2014
Offline Samie

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #4 on: January 18, 2023, 01:30:53 pm »
Toy Story 3- Animation

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #5 on: January 18, 2023, 03:34:18 pm »
Paddington 2 - Adventure/Fantasy)

Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #6 on: January 18, 2023, 03:59:50 pm »
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) - Action

Offline NICHOLLS1986

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #7 on: January 18, 2023, 06:54:16 pm »


Parasite (2019)
Dir. Bong Joon-ho
Cat. 2: Thriller

Transcendent cinema.
Offline red mongoose

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #8 on: January 18, 2023, 07:41:39 pm »
Your Name (2016)

Category 8: Animation + Foreign Language + Low Budget
Dir: Makoto Shinkai


The most romantic film in ages. A beautiful work of art.

Offline Hazell

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #9 on: January 18, 2023, 07:51:08 pm »
Blade Runner 2049 (2017) - Category 6. Sci-Fi + Blockbuster

Offline Betty Blue

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #10 on: January 18, 2023, 08:49:38 pm »
Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) - Fantasy

One of the most mindblowing cinema experiences I've had since the Matrix. Not sure how many have seen this one given how recent it is, but I'd kick myself if someone else picked it. A totally bonkers fantasy/sci-fi/martial arts extravaganza which simultaneously questions the meaning of life and pulls at the heart strings. Everything we deserved from the Matrix sequels and didn't get... on LSD.



Offline Lastrador

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:12:26 am »
Under the Skin (2014) - Sci-Fi

Director: Jonathan Glazer



Just the single most profound movie watching experience Ive ever had. There are movies I adore that have made me feel lots of things. From deep sadness to extreme joy. From profound admiration to visceral repulsion. From being in awe at the beauty in screen to feeling literally sick at the horror. To this day I just cant put a finger on what and why this movie made me experience the feelings that I did, but I can honestly say that Ive never experienced anything like it before or after, and probably never will.

Watching Under the Skin was a completely unique and transformative experience, and its a movie you have to experience, you cant watch it trying to understand it on narrative terms, or expecting a compelling story, although its not as impenetrable as some would make you think. You just have to let yourself be washed by the otherworldly images and sounds, and be transported to an alien place that will make you look at the human experience in a whole new light.

Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:18:24 am »
Once upon a time in Hollywood - comedy / blockbuster 2019

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7131622/?ref_=ttfc_fc_tt



The Wailing - Horror / foreign language 2016

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5215952/

Online Max_powers

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:25:05 pm »

What We Do in the Shadows- Category 7 Horror

Four Lions -Category 5 Comedy (Indie Film)


Offline Hazell

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:46:37 pm »
Lastrador picks:

The Vvitch - Horror

Offline Betty Blue

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:25:13 pm »
Dune (2021) - Sci-fi & Blockbuster

Probably a marmite pick, but for me this is how proper epic sprawling sci-fi is done. Incredible cinematography, perfect score, grandiose sets and locations, meticulous wardrobe, beautiful SFX etc. I believed Dune was unfilmable before this, but by God they pulled it off.



Offline Hazell

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:28:25 pm »
Train to Busan (2016) - Category 7. Horror + Foreing language movie + Indie

Offline red mongoose

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:40:37 pm »
Shoplifters (2018)

Category 4: Drama
Dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda

There are several films from this period which are on my all-time list. "Parasite" is one of them, and so is "Your Name," for different reasons. But this one might be at the very top of those.

"Shoplifters" is a humanist masterpiece, and I don't say that lightly - it truly is a masterpiece. Hirokazu Kore-eda is rightly lauded as one of the greatest directors in world cinema, but he can fall victim to his own expert eye for minutiae and let his narrative meander into stasis at times. That never happens in "Shoplifters" - every second of film is spent wisely, cementing the viewer's connection with each of the characters in what seems to be hopeless circumstances. But they find hope and joy and comfort in the smallest triumphs and in each other. There has never been a more sympathetic portrait of people who society has left behind. It is heart-shattering and perfect in every way. Not to be missed.


Offline NICHOLLS1986

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:11:03 pm »


Django Unchained (2012)
Dir. Quentin Tarantino

Cat 1. Western
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:54:39 pm »
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) - Fantasy

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:11:00 pm »
Get Out (Horror)





Offline Samie

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:16:34 pm »
ARRIVAL- Sci-Fi

Offline tubby

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:26:13 pm »
The Raid



Thriller, 2011 (Foreign language + indie budget)
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:29:34 pm »
All Quiet on the Western Front - War & Foreign Language

Offline dis_1

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:56:43 pm »
Category 4. Drama/Romance +INDIE +FOREIGN

Another Round (2020)
https://letterboxd.com/film/another-round/



Dir: Thomas Vinterberg
Mads Mikkelsen as Martin
Thomas Bo Larsen as Tommy
Magnus Millang as Nikolaj
Lars Ranthe as Peter

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/40X5EX6Us7c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/40X5EX6Us7c</a>




Category 1. Action/War/Western +BLOCKBUSTER????

Logan (2017)
https://letterboxd.com/film/logan-2017/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Logan_(film)



Dir: James Mangold
Hugh Jackman
Patrick Stewart

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YW_ucgRrW6w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YW_ucgRrW6w</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r3Slqc4wDYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r3Slqc4wDYk</a>

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:26:21 pm »
Inception  -sci fi  - box office

Offline tubby

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:42:48 pm »
The Death of Stalin



Comedy, 2017
Offline Samie

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:13:26 pm »
Mission: Impossible- Fallout/ Action & Blockbuster

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:40:44 pm »
Drive (Crime)

Offline NICHOLLS1986

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:59:02 pm »


Interstellar (2014)
Dir. Christopher Nolan

Cat.6 Sci-fi
Offline red mongoose

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:19:33 am »
Rogue One (2016)

Cat. 6: Science Fiction + Big Budget
Dir: Gareth Edwards

Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: 2010-2022 Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:08:26 am »
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) - Comedy

