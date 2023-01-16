- Snake format draft.
- Every movie released from 2010 to 2022
is eligible. We will use letterboxd.com to corroborate the year of the release.https://letterboxd.com/films/popular/decade/2010s/https://letterboxd.com/films/popular/decade/2020s/
- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round. Time 9:00am - 10:00pm UK time.
- Every drafter will have to pick 9 films and state into which one of these categories it falls:Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy
Cat 6. Sci-Fi
Cat 7. Horror
Cat 8. Animation/Family
Cat 9. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)
- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all nine of them have to be completed.
- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com or IMDB page to be valid.
Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/
In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.
- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:* 1 Foreign language film.
* 5 different years must be represented.
* 1 blockbuster. Budget over $100m. Grossed over $250m. in the box office worldwide. Wiki
* 1 small indie film (budget under $15m.) Wiki
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.
Order:
There were 13 items in your list. Here they are in random order:
dis_1 - Grand Budapest Hotel (Cat. 5. Comedy), Druk (Cat 4. Drama), Logan (Cat 1. Action),
Musketeer Gripweed - The Banshees of Inisherin (Cat. 5. Comedy), All Quiet on the Western Front (Cat 1. War), Inception (Cat 6. Sci-Fi),
tubby - Whiplash (Cat. 4. Drama), The Raid (Cat 1. Action), The Death of Stalin (Cat 5. Comedy),
Samie - Toy Story 3 (Cat 8. Animation/Family), Arival (Cat 6. Sci-Fi), Mission: Impossible- Fallout (Cat 2. Action),
El Lobo -
Crosby Nick - Paddington 2 (Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy), Get Out (Cat 7. Horror), Drive (Cat 1. Crime),
Sheer Magnetism - Mad Max: Fury Road (Cat 1. Action), Guardians of the Galaxy (Cat 3. Fantasy),
NICHOLLS1986 - Parasite (Cat 2. Thriller), Django Unchained (Cat 1. Western),
red mongoose - Your Name (Cat 8. Animation/Family), Shoplifters (Cat 4. Drama),
Hazell - Blade Runner 2049 (Cat 6. Sci-Fi), Train Busan (Cat 7. Horror),
Betty Blue - Everything Everywhere All At Once (Cat 2. Adventure/Fantasy), Dune (Cat6 . Sci-Fi),
Lastrador - Under the Skin (Cat 6. Sci-Fi), The Vvitch (Cat 7. Horror),
Max Powers - What we do in the Shadows (Cat 7. Horror), Four Lions (Cat 5. Comedy),
Lawnmowerman - Once upon a time in Hollywood (Cat 5. Comedy), The Wailing (Cat 7. Horror),
Timestamp: 2023-01-16 17:16:33 UTC