Category 4: DramaDir: Hirokazu Kore-edaThere are several films from this period which are on my all-time list. "Parasite" is one of them, and so is "Your Name," for different reasons. But this one might be at the very top of those."Shoplifters" is a humanist masterpiece, and I don't say that lightly - it truly is a masterpiece. Hirokazu Kore-eda is rightly lauded as one of the greatest directors in world cinema, but he can fall victim to his own expert eye for minutiae and let his narrative meander into stasis at times. That never happens in "Shoplifters" - every second of film is spent wisely, cementing the viewer's connection with each of the characters in what seems to be hopeless circumstances. But they find hope and joy and comfort in the smallest triumphs and in each other. There has never been a more sympathetic portrait of people who society has left behind. It is heart-shattering and perfect in every way. Not to be missed.