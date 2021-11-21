That was absolutely fucking dreadful.Whinging it's not safe to start/race....then when it starts, half of em pit for intersI'm all for mitigating risks, not looking for anyone to get hurt but fucking hell!Then Max drops about 7 seconds over 2nd in how many laps?I know some have said before that we have had multiple periods in the past when one driver dominated the sport, but just because something has happened before doesn't make it good for the sport.It's all so depressingly boring and repetitive. Skirting around it with small changes to the format here and there was never going to be enough.It should be the most exciting sport on the planet and it's absolutely drab as fuck.They need to have a look at Wipeout, F-Zero or maybe even Mario Cart, for some ideas!