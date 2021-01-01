« previous next »
Offline jackh

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 04:29:42 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 04:28:03 pm
as usual these days verstappen wins easily but there's decent action behind him.

Yep - the safety card very much helped, but some good action from there on in.
Offline iamnant

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 04:29:59 pm »
Delighted for Lando but gutted for Oscar. Max is just so impressive in that car. Guy's a machine.

Special mention to Alex Albon as well. Deserves his points.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 04:30:02 pm »
Three Brits in the top 5 and Albon in 8th.  Good day for the flag-shaggers  ;)
Offline iamnant

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 04:30:52 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 04:30:02 pm
Good day for the flag-shaggers  ;)
It'll certainly help their anger levels at Damien Lewis.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 04:30:54 pm »
Great job by McLaren. Piastri unlucky with the safety car timing. Otherwise, looked a double podium.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 04:31:29 pm »
Great performance from McLaren. Had it not been for the safety car I think they would of had 2nd and 3rd.

Backwards step for Ferrari and Aston keep losing performance. 

Nice to see the field bunching up a bit closer to RB
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 04:32:59 pm »
Huge step forward for Mclaren. Right in the mix for the best of the rest.

Showing what that Mercedes power unit can do.
Online Titi Camara

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 04:33:00 pm »
Made up for Lando, great result for him and the team

The most impactful incident on the day was a mechanical breakdown and a safety car though, that just shouldn't be the case.

They should close the pit lane for all but safety issues under SC and they need to have a proper long hard look at DRS.
Offline jackh

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 04:33:18 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 03:04:41 pm
Cmaaaan Lando! Wish the F1 directors would boost the crowd mic as much as they do here in every race.

Wonder if they'll be on the volume controls during the next few minutes ;D
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 04:33:48 pm »
Which commentary have most people preferred?  I prefer Alex Jacques to David Croft (but like both) but, damn, I wish Jacques wouldn't talk over the beginning of the team radios.
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 04:34:06 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 04:30:02 pm
Three Brits in the top 5 and Albon in 8th.  Good day for the flag-shaggers  ;)

Bad day for the RAWK strategists though.  Good call by Mclaren with the hards.  Great little battle between Lewis and Lando.  Great driving by both there.
Offline sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 04:34:39 pm »
I guess the strategists at McLaren know more than me :o

Feel a little for Piastri, hed have been on the podium without the safety car.
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 04:36:22 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 04:34:39 pm
I guess the strategists at McLaren know more than me :o

Feel a little for Piastri, hed have been on the podium without the safety car.

Yeah, that was a nice drive by Oscar.  Won't be too long though if Mclaren can keep up this progress.
Offline dirkster

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 04:37:10 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 03:55:29 pm
Noooo McLaren. Should've gone for the softs!!
What the hell do I know eh!
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 04:39:06 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 04:33:48 pm
Which commentary have most people preferred?  I prefer Alex Jacques to David Croft (but like both) but, damn, I wish Jacques wouldn't talk over the beginning of the team radios.

Probably an unpopular opinion but I like Crofty.

As for talking over the team radios, I think SKY had the same problems when they first came in. But they make a conscious point now that as soon as that team radio signal comes up on screen they stop themselves to let it come through.

The team radios are decided by the F1 director (FIA controlled) so the likes of SKY/BBC dont get advanced notice when it kicks in
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 04:44:34 pm »
very friendly driver room there.
Offline jackh

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 04:44:41 pm »
+1 for having nothing at all against David Croft.

Seems to have a good rapport with everyone who joins him in the commentary box, and surely that counts for a significant amount alongside the entertaining & informative requirements of the job.

What I will say though, is that I find the F1 Show on Sky Sports to largely be crap - would much prefer it if they dedicated the time they use for that show to a round-up of the feeder series' and wider motorsport world. There's already too much F1 to be able to take in F1 Academy, F2, and F3...a round-up show would be excellent.
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 04:46:38 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 04:44:34 pm
very friendly driver room there.


Yeah, it's a shame.  It means that the three of them are miles apart in points from one another.   ;)
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 04:48:23 pm »
Tory c*nt
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 04:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 04:46:38 pm

Yeah, it's a shame.  It means that the three of them are miles apart in points from one another.   ;)

haha yeah that is usually the case.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 04:59:47 pm »
I want to watch that mansell docu. I'm sure it'll be on about 20 times and also on catchup though so it's all good.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 05:05:14 pm »
Race aside, isnt Cara Delevingne a stuck up bitch?
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 05:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 05:05:14 pm
Race aside, isnt Cara Delevingne a stuck up bitch?

Certainly is, obviously didnt want to be asked any questions she couldnt answer.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1303 on: Yesterday at 06:17:36 pm »
haha dodgy slip of the tongue from ted referring to "brad tit"
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1304 on: Yesterday at 06:18:31 pm »
Brad Pitt I mean, hes way way way too old to be a racing driver  its got silly
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1305 on: Yesterday at 06:21:02 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 04:59:47 pm
I want to watch that mansell docu. I'm sure it'll be on about 20 times and also on catchup though so it's all good.
Already available to download
Offline killer-heels

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1306 on: Yesterday at 06:21:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:18:31 pm
Brad Pitt I mean, hes way way way too old to be a racing driver  its got silly

He isnt. In the interview he says he plays someone who coaches a younger F1 driver.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1307 on: Yesterday at 06:22:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:18:31 pm
Brad Pitt I mean, hes way way way too old to be a racing driver  its got silly

it's a film......
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1308 on: Yesterday at 06:23:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:21:09 pm
He isnt. In the interview he says he plays someone who coaches a younger F1 driver.
Oh
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:22:03 pm
it's a film......
Its the hill upon which I am prepared to die

(Not that Im going to see any Brad Pitt film anyway )
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1309 on: Yesterday at 06:47:12 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:21:02 pm
Already available to download

happily it's on now
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1310 on: Yesterday at 07:07:37 pm »
Awww, Elio de Angelis, such a tidy driver.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1311 on: Yesterday at 08:48:47 pm »
Mika Hakkinen: McLaren to challenge Red Bull for F1 championship title

The only surprise I think well see is McLarens possible progress during the next two months."

Just in terms of the speed of the car, they will probably challenge Red Bull.

This story was all over Twitter 3 weeks back. With Mika taking an absolute pounding for it. Maybe he really did have an inside idea of what the upgrades would do? Theyre not challenging Max or Red Bull for anything this year, Max can come second in the remaining races and still win the title, but maybe some race wins are possible.
Offline stockdam

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1312 on: Yesterday at 09:17:14 pm »
Hopefully McLaren keep improving. Hamilton finishing 3rd after starting 7th was probably the only surprise (Perez was always going to make up places).
Offline sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1313 on: Yesterday at 11:05:28 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:17:14 pm
Hopefully McLaren keep improving. Hamilton finishing 3rd after starting 7th was probably the only surprise (Perez was always going to make up places).

Not sure Hamilton was that much of a surprise. The Merc has been a better race car than quali car all season and has usually moved up through the field rather than down.
Offline iamnant

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1314 on: Today at 01:15:43 am »
https://youtu.be/KOjC5l3cYug

Who knows if it's entirely down to promotion for the film, but nice to see Brad Tit giving Martin Brundle the respect he deserves here and showing up Cara Whatsherface for the stuck up cow she seems.
