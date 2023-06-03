« previous next »
« Reply #840 on: June 3, 2023, 03:31:06 pm »
Well that was an interesting Q1. Perez lucky that Leclerc is being dogshit too or hed have been out.
« Reply #841 on: June 3, 2023, 04:13:36 pm »
Like the look of this grid for tomorrow. Looks like a good battle for 2nd and 3rd.
« Reply #842 on: June 3, 2023, 04:16:03 pm »
Well  that was fairly unpredictable anyway other than the obvious pole position.
« Reply #843 on: June 3, 2023, 04:37:33 pm »
Max backed out of his final lap, so the gaps probably arent a true reflection but that is an interesting grid, to say the least
« Reply #844 on: June 3, 2023, 05:49:58 pm »
Interesting qualifying .Hamilton should have been second, he had the pace, just didnt hook it allup.
« Reply #845 on: June 3, 2023, 07:29:11 pm »
Forecast light rain from 11:00am until 1:00pm and then heavier after that
« Reply #846 on: June 3, 2023, 07:30:05 pm »
gasly 6 place grid penalty for 2 instances of blocking. tsk tsk.
« Reply #847 on: June 3, 2023, 08:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on June  3, 2023, 07:29:11 pm
Forecast light rain from 11:00am until 1:00pm and then heavier after that
race is schedule for 3 right?
Is going be clear enough to race at some point
« Reply #848 on: June 3, 2023, 08:38:15 pm »
Some weather sites are saying no rain though so have to wait and see
« Reply #849 on: June 3, 2023, 09:38:58 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June  3, 2023, 07:30:05 pm
gasly 6 place grid penalty for 2 instances of blocking. tsk tsk.

Not surprised. The one on Sainz (I think) in the final corner was pretty dangerous. Moved from off the racing line onto it as Sainz was steaming round.
« Reply #850 on: June 4, 2023, 01:52:27 pm »
should be more overtaking on the straight, with the chicane gone, as the cars will be closer on the run up ..
« Reply #851 on: June 4, 2023, 02:06:13 pm »
great start and first corner from verstappen on the mediums.
« Reply #852 on: June 4, 2023, 02:16:56 pm »
Promising signs for Merc so far, they look faster than the Astons now.
« Reply #853 on: June 4, 2023, 03:00:57 pm »
These Ferrari strategies 🤣
« Reply #854 on: June 4, 2023, 03:04:48 pm »
people always go on about this circuit being a good measure of how good a car is, and if that's true merc can be very pleased.

curious how leclerc has been just a bit shite both yesterday and today too.
« Reply #855 on: June 4, 2023, 03:31:15 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June  4, 2023, 03:04:48 pm
people always go on about this circuit being a good measure of how good a car is, and if that's true merc can be very pleased.

curious how leclerc has been just a bit shite both yesterday and today too.
Trouble is, that Mercedes were quick here last year too. The track suits their car

Time will tell I guess
« Reply #856 on: June 4, 2023, 03:41:45 pm »
It's a bit shit for the armchair fan if Red Bull/Max are just going to canter to a win every race.
« Reply #857 on: June 4, 2023, 03:43:26 pm »
brilliant. George seemed to hear "are you getting on it?" and replied "well I am staying here tonight so why not?"
« Reply #858 on: June 4, 2023, 05:26:02 pm »
Bit shit that race
« Reply #859 on: June 4, 2023, 05:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on June  4, 2023, 05:26:02 pm
Bit shit that race

I thought it was pretty good, probably best of the season.
« Reply #860 on: June 4, 2023, 05:32:18 pm »
I thought that was a decent race. as a viewer you just have to ignore verstappen, presume he'll win and watch what goes on behind him.
« Reply #861 on: June 4, 2023, 06:21:47 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June  4, 2023, 03:04:48 pm
people always go on about this circuit being a good measure of how good a car is, and if that's true merc can be very pleased.

curious how leclerc has been just a bit shite both yesterday and today too.

Something was definitely going on with the car in my opinion.  Even Brundle was saying that it looked an absolute handful in the race.  Idiotic "Leclerc is dogshit" comments aside, you don't go from being on pole and 4/10ths up on your teammate to 6/10ths down and out in Q1 at the same circuit from one season to the next unless there's an issue.  Whatever else people may say about Leclerc, anybody who thinks that he doesn't have good one lap (quali) pace is frankly a moron.

In terms of Catalunya being a measure of how good a car is, I don't wish to sound condescending, but I think that you've perhaps got that backwards.  It's more that teams know more how their car will perform given their strengths and weaknesses at that particular circuit given the amount of testing done there. 

I share your view in the ignoring Verstappen thing, but I do really miss the drama of 2021.
« Reply #862 on: June 4, 2023, 10:44:58 pm »
If that was best race of season it's not saying much. I thought it was boring
« Reply #863 on: June 4, 2023, 10:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on June  4, 2023, 06:21:47 pm
Something was definitely going on with the car in my opinion.  Even Brundle was saying that it looked an absolute handful in the race.  Idiotic "Leclerc is dogshit" comments aside, you don't go from being on pole and 4/10ths up on your teammate to 6/10ths down and out in Q1 at the same circuit from one season to the next unless there's an issue.  Whatever else people may say about Leclerc, anybody who thinks that he doesn't have good one lap (quali) pace is frankly a moron.

In terms of Catalunya being a measure of how good a car is, I don't wish to sound condescending, but I think that you've perhaps got that backwards.  It's more that teams know more how their car will perform given their strengths and weaknesses at that particular circuit given the amount of testing done there. 

I share your view in the ignoring Verstappen thing, but I do really miss the drama of 2021.

nah it's always been thought of as a good test of a car's capabilities. fuck knows if that's still the case, my info there could well be quite a few years old which wouldn't surprise me.

2021 had hamilton and verstappen swapping wins but they weren't exactly racing each other on track every week. it was a dramatic title race without being actually all that dramatic on track, except the ending obviously.
« Reply #864 on: June 5, 2023, 10:58:28 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June  4, 2023, 10:57:07 pm
nah it's always been thought of as a good test of a car's capabilities. fuck knows if that's still the case, my info there could well be quite a few years old which wouldn't surprise me.

2021 had hamilton and verstappen swapping wins but they weren't exactly racing each other on track every week. it was a dramatic title race without being actually all that dramatic on track, except the ending obviously.
Spain, COTA, Brasil, Saudi, Bahrain, France, Silverstone ( the sprint at least )...thats quite a lot. Doesnt include the dramatics of Monza.
« Reply #865 on: June 5, 2023, 11:33:22 am »
Quote from: b_joseph on June  5, 2023, 10:58:28 am
Spain, COTA, Brasil, Saudi, Bahrain, France, Silverstone ( the sprint at least )...thats quite a lot. Doesnt include the dramatics of Monza.

fair enough. might be because unless someone had much fresher tyres or something I never felt like an actual overtake was all that likely that season up front. they just drove around a few car lengths behind each other while croft got all excited saying thing like "now is X close enough to make a move?.............no he's not"
« Reply #866 on: June 8, 2023, 06:25:41 pm »
Montreal always one of my favourite races. Really hope its not at risk of cancellation this weekend
« Reply #867 on: June 8, 2023, 06:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on June  8, 2023, 06:25:41 pm
Montreal always one of my favourite races. Really hope its not at risk of cancellation this weekend

it won't be cancelled this weekend because it's not on this weekend.  ;)

I saw something earlier saying they were expecting it to go ahead as normal.
« Reply #868 on: June 10, 2023, 02:40:43 pm »
24 hours of Le Mans starts in about 20 minutes for anyone wanting some racing (or if you're looking to avoid the CL final). The hypercar class should be compelling with Ferrari on pole; Toyota and Porsche will be chasing them down.

NASCAR also has an entry in Garage 56 with Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson, and Mike Rockenfeller driving
« Reply #869 on: June 10, 2023, 02:42:42 pm »
I only very loosely follow the wec but I do always watch le mans (not all 24 hours of it though obviously)

this is the most interesting in years because it's not just a forgone conclusion that toyota will win.
« Reply #870 on: June 10, 2023, 02:44:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 10, 2023, 02:42:42 pm
I only very loosely follow the wec but I do always watch le mans (not all 24 hours of it though obviously)

this is the most interesting in years because it's not just a forgone conclusion that toyota will win.
Yeah, Toyota got hit hard by balance of performance adjustments. They can still win but it won't be easy, for once.
« Reply #871 on: June 10, 2023, 03:05:13 pm »
and someone's stuck it in the wall on lap 1. that poor pit crew, getting past all the pre-race hype and settling in to chill for a bit and then........nope, time to get ready to be really busy already.
« Reply #872 on: June 11, 2023, 10:32:31 am »
The mechanics are the ones who have it hard

How do they do it?
« Reply #873 on: June 11, 2023, 10:36:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 11, 2023, 10:32:31 am
The mechanics are the ones who have it hard

How do they do it?

Cocaine?
« Reply #874 on: June 11, 2023, 11:35:42 am »
5 second gap with 3 and a half hours to go this is a genuine race right to the end!
« Reply #875 on: June 11, 2023, 04:15:29 pm »
A Ferrari crew being able to manage a changeable race and get vital strategy calls right? I do not believe you.
« Reply #876 on: June 11, 2023, 04:18:10 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 11, 2023, 04:15:29 pm
A Ferrari crew being able to manage a changeable race and get vital strategy calls right? I do not believe you.

even more unbelievable was giovinazzi actually winning something.
« Reply #877 on: June 11, 2023, 05:09:11 pm »
Forza Ferrari!
« Reply #878 on: Today at 06:59:58 pm »
What a joke this is.
« Reply #879 on: Today at 07:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:59:58 pm
What a joke this is.
And the FP2 will be washed out and no fan will even sniff a refund. Modern sport!
