Interesting they just said on Sky that Perezs radio havent told him anything about Verstappens pace or the race situation whereas Red Bull have constantly been updating Verstappen



They both knew the gap, the 20 seconds for the pit stop. The gap was 19.8(s) and Checo had that for four or five laps, so he knows that number. Hes looking obviously at what the gap then is to Max on a lap-by-lap basis, which he got every lap. He then just had to take one number from the other and he knew exactly where Max was. - Horner.It's just Davidson being Davidson. Unless anybody seriously thinks that somebody at Red Bull told Checo's race engineer "shuuush, don't tell him anything!". If Perez wanted that info and didn't have it he'd have asked. He didn't.