Where to start with that?



Nice of Merc to give us some excitement at the start even though you knew it wouldnt last. Russell was driving brilliantly both to take the lead and then making his way back through the field after the red flag screwed him, he had so much bad luck today. That first red flag was an absolute joke, so needless.



Aston Martin got lucky with the last red flag and the Sainz penalty I felt was very harsh, racing incident for me considering it was at a restart and everyone bunched up.



Great day for McLaren considering how bad that car actually is, delighted for Piastri to get some points at his home race. Frustrating day for Alpine, Gasly was driving brilliantly. Norris was driver of the day for me considering where he finished in that tractor and how he managed to battle Perez for a while.