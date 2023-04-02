« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season

jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #520 on: April 2, 2023, 08:24:39 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April  2, 2023, 08:24:07 am
About 40 mins. But will restart in 10 mins

Thanks.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #521 on: April 2, 2023, 08:27:14 am »
Sainz given 5 second penalty
RedG13

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #522 on: April 2, 2023, 08:27:45 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April  2, 2023, 08:27:14 am
Sainz given 5 second penalty
Is he out of the points now?
gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #523 on: April 2, 2023, 08:27:55 am »
Aston Martin will finish 3rd and 4th now
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #524 on: April 2, 2023, 08:29:06 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on April  2, 2023, 08:27:45 am
Is he out of the points now?

He will be.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #525 on: April 2, 2023, 08:29:43 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on April  2, 2023, 08:27:45 am
Is he out of the points now?

If everyone bunches up behind sainz during this procession lap then yes
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #526 on: April 2, 2023, 08:32:06 am »
I agree with Jenson the penalty should have been announced after the race. Cars are going to be stalking Sainz.
RedG13

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #527 on: April 2, 2023, 08:33:22 am »
Quote from: jillc on April  2, 2023, 08:29:06 am
He will be.
Yea seems to be the case. Rolling start finish ok
RedG13

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #528 on: April 2, 2023, 08:37:02 am »
Sainz finish 12th. Yuki gets 10th
gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #529 on: April 2, 2023, 08:37:16 am »
Sainz confirmed as 12th

They can't appeal a time penalty
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #530 on: April 2, 2023, 08:37:22 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on April  2, 2023, 08:33:22 am
Yea seems to be the case. Rolling start finish ok

He finished 12th.
RedG13

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #531 on: April 2, 2023, 08:38:52 am »
Another red Flag after the checked flag  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #532 on: April 2, 2023, 08:41:15 am »
I was listening to the race on 5 Live, the interviewer on there claimed that Russell thinks Red Bull are sandbagging.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #533 on: April 2, 2023, 08:44:12 am »
Nice for Hamilton to be on the podium with his two best friends.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #534 on: April 2, 2023, 08:49:49 am »
The sheer number of world champions on that podium
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #535 on: April 2, 2023, 08:56:20 am »
Its refreshing to see Aston Martin in the mix, I just hope they can keep it up going into the season.
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #536 on: April 2, 2023, 09:12:44 am »
HAAS are protesting the result.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #537 on: April 2, 2023, 09:13:30 am »
Haas have submitted an official protest into the race result with their interpretation on the rules. They believe that Max Verstappen made it to the end of the first sector before the red flag came out.
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #538 on: April 2, 2023, 09:16:33 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April  2, 2023, 09:13:30 am
Haas have submitted an official protest into the race result with their interpretation on the rules. They believe that Max Verstappen made it to the end of the first sector before the red flag came out.

They have just showed on Sky that he hadnt completed the lap It will be chucked out.
clinical

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #539 on: April 2, 2023, 09:30:33 am »
Quote from: jillc on April  2, 2023, 08:41:15 am
I was listening to the race on 5 Live, the interviewer on there claimed that Russell thinks Red Bull are sandbagging.

I wouldn't be surprised.

Also Ferrari what a fall off.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #540 on: April 2, 2023, 11:04:02 am »
just finished watching the recording and that was a weird race. some decent action to start with, seemingly very over zealous stewarding (leclerc could have easily been removed under double yellows, albon should have just been a safety car while they swept the track) and that ending was just a shambles. a fun shambles to watch, but a shambles all the same.

I again think they should look into the possibility of implementing le mans style "slow zones" for incidents too.
sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #541 on: April 2, 2023, 01:01:24 pm »
Where to start with that?

Nice of Merc to give us some excitement at the start even though you knew it wouldnt last. Russell was driving brilliantly both to take the lead and then making his way back through the field after the red flag screwed him, he had so much bad luck today. That first red flag was an absolute joke, so needless.

Aston Martin got lucky with the last red flag and the Sainz penalty I felt was very harsh, racing incident for me considering it was at a restart and everyone bunched up.

Great day for McLaren considering how bad that car actually is, delighted for Piastri to get some points at his home race. Frustrating day for Alpine, Gasly was driving brilliantly. Norris was driver of the day for me considering where he finished in that tractor and how he managed to battle Perez for a while.
Elzar

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #542 on: April 2, 2023, 01:18:20 pm »
If there is gravel pits, surely they should have a good way of clearing gravel without red flagging?

Also if the ref flag is due to the incident that took the safety car out, why cant they restart with the order at time of safety car?
bradders1011

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #543 on: April 2, 2023, 01:56:43 pm »
Idiotic. F1's growing obsession with competition cautions caused this.
Keith Lard

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #544 on: April 2, 2023, 03:29:55 pm »
Lost interest in the sport after Hamilton was robbed in that final race the season before last.

This sport is a shadow of what it used to be in the late 80s / early 90s when I first started watching it. Its just shit. Football isnt that far behind to be fair.
paulrazor

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #545 on: April 4, 2023, 08:27:58 am »
decent race but way too keen to put out red flags

Certainly no need for the one at the end when Magnussen lost a wheel. A VSC should have sufficed.

Again like Abu Dhabi 2021 its like they make up rules as they go along
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #546 on: April 4, 2023, 09:13:47 am »
I was alright with the magnussen one because there was quite a bit of debris around, and by saying they want races not to end behind the safety car the teams have made a rod for their own back there. The albon one though was ridiculous and should have only needed a safety car and not a red flag just to sweep up some fucking gravel.
TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #547 on: April 6, 2023, 05:40:14 pm »
No race for a month is frankly absurd ..
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #548 on: April 6, 2023, 05:42:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  6, 2023, 05:40:14 pm
No race for a month is frankly absurd ..

blame china's covid decisions.
bradders1011

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #549 on: April 6, 2023, 09:28:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  6, 2023, 05:40:14 pm
No race for a month is frankly absurd ..

Then more than one triple header later on. If you were uncharitable you'd wonder whether they were scoping out calendar space for another couple of races.
cheesyleps

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #550 on: April 12, 2023, 11:53:13 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on April  4, 2023, 09:13:47 am
I was alright with the magnussen one because there was quite a bit of debris around, and by saying they want races not to end behind the safety car the teams have made a rod for their own back there. The albon one though was ridiculous and should have only needed a safety car and not a red flag just to sweep up some fucking gravel.

They could adopt the restart rules from nascar if they don't want to finish behind the safety car. If there is a caution that takes you to the end of the race then they carry on and have to complete two full laps after the pace car comes in.

Fuelling might be an issue though for F1.
paulrazor

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #551 on: April 13, 2023, 08:33:58 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  6, 2023, 09:28:55 pm
Then more than one triple header later on. If you were uncharitable you'd wonder whether they were scoping out calendar space for another couple of races.
personally think the americans races, canada and mexico should be all closer together but I suppose they will have to travel back to uk at some point
gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #552 on: April 17, 2023, 03:28:51 pm »
Toto Wolff entering the Forbes rich list with a net worth of $1 Billion
RedG13

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #553 on: April 18, 2023, 12:01:00 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 13, 2023, 08:33:58 am
personally think the americans races, canada and mexico should be all closer together but I suppose they will have to travel back to uk at some point
Miami GP and Canadian GP timing are the only ones that off.
It basically US GP, Mexico GP, Brazil GP then Vegas GP basically all with in a month it a triple headers then a week off the Vegas GP.
bradders1011

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #554 on: April 20, 2023, 08:32:42 am »
https://stewardle.com/

Wordle, but for drivers.
TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #555 on: April 21, 2023, 05:27:04 pm »
Graeme

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #556 on: April 21, 2023, 05:38:32 pm »
Always liked James. Very insightful guy and enjoyed watching him explaining F1 technical information in a way the less mechanically minded could follow. Was dreadful what happened to him and his family when he was at Ferrari.
CornerFlag

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #557 on: Yesterday at 01:50:28 pm »
Tell you what, if you're missing the lack of racing this weekend, I certainly wouldn't recommend this site with a ton of replays of races from the last ten years... dead honest.
IgorBobbins

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #558 on: Yesterday at 05:17:09 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 20, 2023, 08:32:42 am
https://stewardle.com/

Wordle, but for drivers.
Shamefully, it took me until the final attempt to get todays
Statto Red

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #559 on: Today at 05:04:02 am »
WTF, i thought it was 1st April when i first  read the story, but how stupid do you have to be to even think this was a good idea, i see the editor in chief has been sacked over it. :o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/65361193

Quote
The editor of a German magazine that published an artificial intelligence-generated 'interview' with Michael Schumacher has been sacked.

The magazine's publisher has apologised to the Formula 1 legend's family.

Schumacher, a seven-time world champion, suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013 and has not been seen in public since.

Die Aktuelle ran a front cover with a headline of "Michael Schumacher, the first interview".

A strapline underneath a smiling picture of Schumacher read "it sounded deceptively real", and it emerged in the article that the supposed quotes had been produced by AI.

The article was produced using an AI programme called charatcter.ai, which artificially generated Schumacher 'quotes' about his health and family.

"I can with the help of my team actually stand by myself and even slowly walk a few steps," read the Schumacher 'quotes'.

"My wife and my children were a blessing to me and without them I would not have managed it. Naturally they are also very sad, how it has all happened.

"They support me and are standing firmly at my side."

Schumacher's family said on Friday that they plan to take legal action against the magazine and over the weekend its publisher issued an apology.

"This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It in no way meets the standards of journalism that we - and our readers - expect," said Bianca Pohlmann, managing director of Funke media group.

"As a result of the publication of this article, immediate personnel consequences will be drawn.

"Die Aktuelle editor-in-chief Anne Hoffmann, who has held journalistic responsibility for the paper since 2009, will be relieved of her duties as of today."

Following his skiing accident, Schumacher was placed into an induced coma and was brought home in September 2014, with his medical condition since kept private by his family.

Schumacher, 54, won two of his F1 world drivers' titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995, while he claimed five in a row for Ferrari from 2000 to 2004.

His seven F1 titles is a record shared jointly with Lewis Hamilton, while Schumacher achieved 91 race wins over his career, a record Hamilton surpassed in 2020.

The German originally retired from racing in 2006 but returned in 2010 before again retiring two years later.

Schumacher's son Mick used to drive for Haas in F1 and is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes.

In a 2021 Netflix documentary, Schumacher's wife Corinna said: "We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

"We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

"'Private is private', as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."
