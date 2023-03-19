Here's a good breakdown by scarbs on twitter about how drs can vary



That is very much appreciated.The 1s or so gap between Red Bull and the rest of the field is a distinct outlier. For those posters who questioned my intensions yesterday, it was really to point out the huge gap. Practically unprecedented. When it comes down to that sort of time difference, there's usually shenanigans going on.To me, it's fairly clear that there's something going on at the rear of the red bull that sets them apart. Obviously aero is a huge difference but I was wondering if there might be a link between that and their gearbox/power-train reliability gremlins. Adrian Newey is an absolute genius and no other team out there has anything close to that advantage. Still wouldn't be surprised if they're not bending the rules in some way.I find this sort of thing fascinating and part of why I enjoy F1 so much...