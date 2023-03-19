« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season  (Read 13425 times)

Offline cormorant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,099
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #440 on: March 19, 2023, 07:27:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March 19, 2023, 07:20:09 pm
It involves a flex capacitor and a robotic arm and mysterious computer chip found in a factory in 1984.

Yawn.

It was a flux capacitor, but hey ho.
« Last Edit: March 19, 2023, 07:31:17 pm by cormorant »
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,352
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #441 on: March 19, 2023, 07:28:10 pm »
All a bit boring without Linudden losing his shit
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #442 on: March 19, 2023, 07:29:21 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on March 19, 2023, 07:10:35 pm
...no doubt that mercedes have gone down a troublesome development route. Their philosophy looks totally flawed.


A very sensible and appreciated reply. Any ideas WLR on how they're doing it? I'm not asking for the whole kit and caboodle. A bit of a best guesstimate?

No idea and I'm surprised when given the opportunity to ask Wolff or even James Vowles who they went to a few times today haven't been asked because clearly it's so much more efficient than what's on any other car. Surely it would be insightful to hear fom the experts even if it's purely guesswork. Brundle alluded to it a few times so it's not like they aren't aware of it.
« Last Edit: March 19, 2023, 07:32:00 pm by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,344
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #443 on: March 19, 2023, 07:29:22 pm »
ffs sainz making reference to 'dirty air' and the old cars.

that had better only be track dependant.
Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,099
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #444 on: March 19, 2023, 07:35:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 19, 2023, 07:28:10 pm
All a bit boring without Linudden losing his shit

Would agree there. At least he knows his stuff even if I fundamentally disagree with a lot of his opinions.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,662
  • Bam!
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #445 on: March 19, 2023, 07:35:45 pm »
The sky coverage is shocking by the way. Ignoring overtakes, commentators no idea whats going on (the sainz pit thing was hilarious), showing shitty helmet cameras that you cant see a thing on. So amateur
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,408
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #446 on: March 19, 2023, 07:40:26 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on March 19, 2023, 07:10:35 pm
...no doubt that mercedes have gone down a troublesome development route. Their philosophy looks totally flawed.


A very sensible and appreciated reply. Any ideas WLR on how they're doing it? I'm not asking for the whole kit and caboodle. A bit of a best guesstimate?



No idea, I havent really had time to watch any F1 other than just the races and even then missed the first 30 mins today so its a bit hard to draw any conclusions from so little, especially when the first two races are at very similar tracks so theres very little to compare against. But did we ever establish why last years Red Bull was so good? Sometimes we never find out.

But the fact Aston Martin is the best of the rest suggests at least part of it being down to Mercedes and Ferrari dropping the ball as much as anything else.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,344
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #447 on: March 19, 2023, 07:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March 19, 2023, 07:35:45 pm
The sky coverage is shocking by the way. Ignoring overtakes, commentators no idea whats going on (the sainz pit thing was hilarious), showing shitty helmet cameras that you cant see a thing on. So amateur

you can blame them for the commentary but again, for the coverage they use the same world feed as everyone else.

basically if you can see the f1 tv graphics and/or the f1 logo on the screen it's not sky's issue.

Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #448 on: March 19, 2023, 07:48:05 pm »
Bernie Collins was probably the only positive thing from the weekend.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,648
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #449 on: March 19, 2023, 07:52:00 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on March 19, 2023, 07:48:05 pm
Bernie Collins was probably the only positive thing from the weekend.
I mentioned her earlier, think shes got a fascinating insight into the tactics and strategies.
« Last Edit: March 19, 2023, 08:02:23 pm by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,344
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #450 on: March 19, 2023, 07:56:54 pm »
yeah more of her less of damon hill. former champion or not I've never found him any good at either punditing or commentary.
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #451 on: March 19, 2023, 08:19:18 pm »
Good weekend for Merc first with Toto saying theyve found some decent improvements that they werent expecting and now the 3/5. I still think its a 3 way battle for 2nd and that the Merc is nowhere near as bad as was being made out. The evidence is bearing that out so far.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #452 on: March 19, 2023, 08:54:43 pm »
+1 for Bernie Collins, fantastic insight.

Thing is, this could be an amazing circuit for an endurance race or a wingless series. Imagine classic Formula Fords drifting through the endless curves. But for F1, it's abysmal and exists purely for the Saudi government and military to cosplay and sportswash. A hundred million square miles of empty desert to give Tilke a blank sheet and they make a crap version of Surfer's Paradise.

Still, I bet there were some monumental arms deals made in the Paddock Club.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,990
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #453 on: March 19, 2023, 09:24:20 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 19, 2023, 08:54:43 pm
+1 for Bernie Collins, fantastic insight.

Thing is, this could be an amazing circuit for an endurance race or a wingless series. Imagine classic Formula Fords drifting through the endless curves. But for F1, it's abysmal and exists purely for the Saudi government and military to cosplay and sportswash. A hundred million square miles of empty desert to give Tilke a blank sheet and they make a crap version of Surfer's Paradise.

Still, I bet there were some monumental arms deals made in the Paddock Club.
Precisely.

And it being a track Ted seems to be boycotting, it also means that the coverage is shite without him (another +1 for Collins though, she was really interesting).
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,525
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #454 on: March 19, 2023, 09:38:52 pm »
Looks like Aston managed to appeal the Alonso penalty and they managed to keep their podium
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,352
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #455 on: March 19, 2023, 10:19:05 pm »
Quote from: sminp on March 19, 2023, 08:19:18 pm
Good weekend for Merc first with Toto saying theyve found some decent improvements that they werent expecting and now the 3/5. I still think its a 3 way battle for 2nd and that the Merc is nowhere near as bad as was being made out. The evidence is bearing that out so far.

Its reliable and theyve got two top drivers, thats about it.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,582
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 07:59:13 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 19, 2023, 09:38:52 pm
Looks like Aston managed to appeal the Alonso penalty and they managed to keep their podium

Shitshow really.

With Alonso celebrating the podium. Then George getting his hands on the podium, and the trophy. Then having to give it back again.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,783
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 12:06:50 pm »
Yesterday's race was the first I've seen this season.

I had heard about Merc being really shit. What I saw was less them being shit and just RB looking a cut above everyone else. Why the Merc panic? Like I get they want to compete with RB but it seems less like they are shit and more like RB are simply a step ahead of everyone else and if you removed them, Merc would be fighting with with a couple of teams, like racing should be.

Am I missing something?
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,672
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 12:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 12:06:50 pm
Yesterday's race was the first I've seen this season.

I had heard about Merc being really shit. What I saw was less them being shit and just RB looking a cut above everyone else. Why the Merc panic? Like I get they want to compete with RB but it seems less like they are shit and more like RB are simply a step ahead of everyone else and if you removed them, Merc would be fighting with with a couple of teams, like racing should be.

Am I missing something?

But thats the thing - in F1, you always compare yourself to the benchmark (in this case Red Bull). And as you say, they are light years away from them.  For a huge team, so used to success (8 championships in a row, was it?), being so much slower than the benchmark is embarrassing, hence the panic.  Its also embarrassing that a Merc customer team (Aston Martin) are quicker than them.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,352
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 12:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 12:06:50 pm
Yesterday's race was the first I've seen this season.

I had heard about Merc being really shit. What I saw was less them being shit and just RB looking a cut above everyone else. Why the Merc panic? Like I get they want to compete with RB but it seems less like they are shit and more like RB are simply a step ahead of everyone else and if you removed them, Merc would be fighting with with a couple of teams, like racing should be.

Am I missing something?

I guess because they've won the drivers and constructors so often in the last decade, its a much much bigger drop off and more noticable. People are used to Ferrari not competing but Mercedes being at least a second off another car is pretty unheard of (well, until last season) and there was an expectation they'd maybe get their shit together for this season and it looks even worse. They've already talked about getting the car wrong (again), Lewis moaning that they didnt listen to him, Toto talking about Hamilton potentially having to move teams if he wants to be competitive. So all a bit of a shitshow.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,783
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 01:11:55 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 12:18:33 pm
But thats the thing - in F1, you always compare yourself to the benchmark (in this case Red Bull). And as you say, they are light years away from them.  For a huge team, so used to success (8 championships in a row, was it?), being so much slower than the benchmark is embarrassing, hence the panic.  Its also embarrassing that a Merc customer team (Aston Martin) are quicker than them.

Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:43:08 pm
I guess because they've won the drivers and constructors so often in the last decade, its a much much bigger drop off and more noticable. People are used to Ferrari not competing but Mercedes being at least a second off another car is pretty unheard of (well, until last season) and there was an expectation they'd maybe get their shit together for this season and it looks even worse. They've already talked about getting the car wrong (again), Lewis moaning that they didnt listen to him, Toto talking about Hamilton potentially having to move teams if he wants to be competitive. So all a bit of a shitshow.

Yeah I get that stuff (though didn't realise the Aston stuff). Obviously they won't but I personally just see that as normal. A rules refresh often does these sort of things and it is rare that one off season is enough for a team to claw back a deficit. I mean what RB are doing, lead wise, doesn't really seem any different to me to how Merc just destroyed everyone in the first few seasons of the hybrid era.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,580
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 03:46:24 pm »
Verstappen and Checo isnt gonna end well is it. I hadnt seen any post-race stuff as were away at the minute but have seen clips of Checo speaking with Max after the race about their pace and the fastest lap, and also Jos absolutely blanking Checo whilst he was congratulated by his mechanics.

I absolutely respect Maxs driving ability. Nobody can turn near back of the grid starts to podiums with ease like he does, by my god hes an absolute prick and so is his dad.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,502
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 03:49:48 pm »
yep, they really are so unlikeable

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 03:51:28 pm »
I agree Graeme.

I actually think Max thought he could win the race by means of checo moving over/slowing down once the safety car had come out it changed his perception of how he thought the race was going to pan out. Him and his dad can fuck off with that shit, checo was there by merit, not his fault there was an issue on the car the day before.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,990
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 03:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 03:46:24 pm
Verstappen and Checo isnt gonna end well is it. I hadnt seen any post-race stuff as were away at the minute but have seen clips of Checo speaking with Max after the race about their pace and the fastest lap, and also Jos absolutely blanking Checo whilst he was congratulated by his mechanics.

I absolutely respect Maxs driving ability. Nobody can turn near back of the grid starts to podiums with ease like he does, by my god hes an absolute prick and so is his dad.
Well we do need to have some sort of drama this season ;D

When Max talks about his Dad and his upbringing it really makes you realise how much of an absolute c*nt Jos really was to him, and that's from Max barely scratching the surface I'd imagine.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 07:45:31 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on March 19, 2023, 07:10:35 pm
...no doubt that mercedes have gone down a troublesome development route. Their philosophy looks totally flawed.


A very sensible and appreciated reply. Any ideas WLR on how they're doing it? I'm not asking for the whole kit and caboodle. A bit of a best guesstimate?

Here's a good breakdown by scarbs on twitter about how drs can vary

https://twitter.com/ScarbsTech/status/1637892099142983692?t=NIzAdtTRDdF6o2iJFZ149w&s=19
Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,099
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 08:35:35 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 07:45:31 pm
Here's a good breakdown by scarbs on twitter about how drs can vary

https://twitter.com/ScarbsTech/status/1637892099142983692?t=NIzAdtTRDdF6o2iJFZ149w&s=19

That is very much appreciated.

The 1s or so gap between Red Bull and the rest of the field is a distinct outlier. For those posters who questioned my intensions yesterday, it was really to point out the huge gap. Practically unprecedented. When it comes down to that sort of time difference, there's usually shenanigans going on.

To me, it's fairly clear that there's something going on at the rear of the red bull that sets them apart. Obviously aero is a huge difference but I was wondering if there might be a link between that and their gearbox/power-train reliability gremlins. Adrian Newey is an absolute genius and no other team out there has anything close to that advantage. Still wouldn't be surprised if they're not bending the rules in some way.

I find this sort of thing fascinating and part of why I enjoy F1 so much...
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,054
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 09:23:49 pm »
If it's Checo wining instead of Max then I can live with this season being a Red Bull procession assuming we get some decent midfield battles. Still doesn't excuse Mercedes getting it this wrong and Ferrari somehow getting worse. Also wtf is McLaren doing? Comical.
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #468 on: Today at 07:30:19 am »
Wy does Jos Verstappen act like he's billy big bollocks? He was absolutely turbo shite as a driver and he's just piggybacking his son's glory
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,121
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #469 on: Today at 08:13:04 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 07:30:19 am
Wy does Jos Verstappen act like he's billy big bollocks? He was absolutely turbo shite as a driver and he's just piggybacking his son's glory
He was merely Schumacher's lapdog while at Benneton. Clearly living his life through his son.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,502
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #470 on: Today at 08:28:48 am »
Jos had potential and speed but yeah, he isnt in Max's league and for most of his career was bang average
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 