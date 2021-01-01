« previous next »
Author Topic: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]  (Read 27532 times)

Bread

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
GreatEx:
That season 4 sounds incredibly stretched even by "premium TV" standards :D

It would be difficult to stretch but it could work.

Spoiler:
Episode 1 - Ellie vs. Abby at the theatre
Episode 2 - Life on the farm with Dina, heavy focus on Ellie's PTSD
Episode 3 - Focus on Abby looking for the Fireflies and getting caught by the Rattlers
Episode 4 - Still on the farm. Ellie talks with Tommy. Fights with Dina. Sets off to Santa Barbara. Gets caught by the Rattlers
Episode 5 - Ellie vs. The Rattlers. Ends with her finding Abby and Lev.
Episode 6 - Flashback episode. Ellie and Dina kiss at the dance. Has her final conversation with Joel.
Episode 7 - Ellie vs Abby at the beach, plus Ellie back alone at the farm


Can this sequence of events be stretched to 7 hours? It'll take some filler and possibly some original content but you could make a season out of it.
GreatEx

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Yesterday at 11:02:48 pm
I have no doubt they'll milk it for all it's worth. Not sure I'll bother with it, to be honest... having loved the game I was all over s1, and the opening episode and Bill & Frank were great, but the series pacing and finale were so disappointing it killed my interest. I'm not sure the themes of the second game are deep enough to carry multiple seasons. Like you say, they'd be to get creative and bring in some original content, or at least flesh out some of the incidents alluded to in notes, like they did with Bill & Frank.
classycarra

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Today at 02:43:13 am
GreatEx:
I have no doubt they'll milk it for all it's worth. Not sure I'll bother with it, to be honest... having loved the game I was all over s1, and the opening episode and Bill & Frank were great, but the series pacing and finale were so disappointing it killed my interest. I'm not sure the themes of the second game are deep enough to carry multiple seasons. Like you say, they'd be to get creative and bring in some original content, or at least flesh out some of the incidents alluded to in notes, like they did with Bill & Frank.
With you on that.Will give the second series a go, but it was beginning to feel pretty played out by the end of the first season (and they botched the pacing up as you say). Three additional seasons on top of this doesn't sound interesting to me (and I liked the second game a lot)
