I have no doubt they'll milk it for all it's worth. Not sure I'll bother with it, to be honest... having loved the game I was all over s1, and the opening episode and Bill & Frank were great, but the series pacing and finale were so disappointing it killed my interest. I'm not sure the themes of the second game are deep enough to carry multiple seasons. Like you say, they'd be to get creative and bring in some original content, or at least flesh out some of the incidents alluded to in notes, like they did with Bill & Frank.