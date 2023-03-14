I've already spoken about the diminished threat level posed by the infected in the show so I won't keep beating that drum. The other thing less apparent in the show is the lack of resources. Our protagonists blasted wildly when under attack in the show, whereas in the game you often find yourself in a room full of clickers with only one round in the chamber, a two-by-four with scissor blade that you taped to the end, and an empty glass bottle to work with. A lot of the combat is consequently messy, desperate and visceral. This also meant that moments of peace, like the iconic giraffe scene, had a deep emotional resonance with the gamer. Naturally the TV show makers had to include the scene, and it was nice and all, but not as "earned". I reckon I spent about 10 minutes watching those majestic beasts stroll across the landscape, it took a real effort to pull myself away from the viewing platform!