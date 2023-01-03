« previous next »
Wolves away selling details

carl123uk

Wolves away selling details
January 3, 2023, 08:35:28 pm
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday February 4.

Location: Molineux Stadium

Kick-off: 3pm GMT

Allocation: 3,008

Disabled allocation: 14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices                             

Adult: £30
Over 65: £29
Young Adult (Under 21): £29
Juniors (Under 17): £17
Under 12s: £15
​​​​​Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed. Children aged 14 or under must be accompanied by someone aged 18 or over.

Tickets sales notes: The sales criteria takes into account an increase in the number of qualifying supporters who have renewed their Membership for season 2022-23.

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale | 11 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday January 16 until 10.45am on Wednesday January 18.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale | 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Wednesday January 18.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale | Nine or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Wednesday January 18.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale | Eight or more games: from 3pm on Wednesday January 18.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
monkeyharris

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:17:39 am
Our website is under maintenance?????

what!
SingFongFC

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:17:42 am
Ticket site under maintenance even though sale was supposed to be starting now?  :butt
Tommypig

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:17:55 am
anyone else just getting maintenance screen
PJJ

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:18:40 am
Have tickets in my basket but it takes me to under maintenance when I try and pay. Complete shambles again.
MKB

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:21:24 am
Got the same.  But I got a payment confirmation email.  When I try to go back into my account, says payment is being processed. Complete SNAFU from the Ticket Office yet again.  Do they ever test anything properly?
monkeyharris

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:26:14 am
Absolute Clown shoes of a purchase
Every step forward was met with site under maintenance
Back button on browser each time helped - although moved my tickets 4 times

Fuck knows what i'll end up with

Ridiculous
King Kenny Play

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:28:15 am
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 08:17:55 am
anyone else just getting maintenance screen

Yeah site under maintenance
