Get whatever you want, just don't look at my arse ...
FC Porto wants Fábio Carvalho on loan for next season. The young Portuguese midfielder wants to have more minutes, and on loan to the Dragons next season the midfielder could have more minutes in the undefeated team. [@BolaNaRedePT]
Getting a bit aggressive now, don't want the thread to get locked again. So just turn the other cheek mate.
So you know when we ask people not to bicker? It's not a court of law, this. Jack Nicholson hasn't issued a code red and Private Santiago has not died in his bed without packing his things to go home.
Would people be more convinced if he was called Alexo Scottinho and was from Brazil?
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Caicedo is exactly what we need in our midfield. The lad is a monster, can do a bit of everything. We need his aggression, pace and tackling ability in midfield. And to say, those are his only assets would be a disservice. We need numbers in midfield yes, but he does the job of 2 men in the Klopp system. He is going to go somewhere else and be a huge player. If 80million is what he costs then i'd sign only 1 midfielder this summer, and wait for Bellingham next year.Thats how good Caicedo is. He is the Brighton guy we need to be all over, not MacAllister.
Their best players leave so rarely the problem is there's very few cases to look at that would be equivalent to Barella Jorginho was probably the last high profile CM and he replicated his levels here .. but who knowsSeriously doubt anyone's getting Barella for 60 million euros in this market fwiw
It's been the same circular aggro arguments in here for months now. Why not shut this thread down and bring back the Summer Transfer Forum when the windows opens?
Who is hoing to moderate that blood bath?
Yeah probably a case for opening the transfer forum at the end of the season cos people havent even seen A Few Good Men.
Klopp on how long players will get off after the season: Three weeks at least is now possible. We want to start together, but with internationals it might not be possible. Some of the boys the 8th, but everybody else the 11th.
Klopp on the upcoming pre season: We have to step up. Thats why I want them back together as quick as somehow possible, whilst respecting their holidays.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool will have a training camp in Germany in July as they gear up for the 2023-24 season. Klopp will give each member of his squad at least three weeks off with pre-season training scheduled to start at Kirkby on July 8 with Liverpools international contingent reporting back three days later.
There is only one God, and his name is Robbie Fowler. We have a lot of facts that he exists ...
if we can't afford a 60m signing in the summer then we are in trouble.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]