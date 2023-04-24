« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21360 on: Yesterday at 09:53:52 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm
Well, Salah and Alisson did pretty well for us, coming from the Serie A, so I am not bothered by that cliche ...


Neither are Italian,so there is that.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,966
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21361 on: Yesterday at 10:01:29 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:39:35 pm
If we are looking at silver linings. I think Europa League or Conference League can be a good comps where Klopp can play the likes of Elliott, Carvallho, Morton etc without much pressure and these players should have the quality to boss it at that level.

Also I think with Carvallho and Elliott, they have great technical ability and intelligence but need to get physically capable of matching PL players week in and week out.

Bajectic and Jones have shown themselves too be good enough to be squad players/rotation options for us in PL.
entirely agee with you M_P

Personally, I think the Europa cup run to Basel did great things for us that paid off with trophies in the years after. And 2001 certainly helped, when you look at the experienced players and how they contributed to Istanbul. Think the game time and added responsibility at a higher level than domestic cups (and hopefully more than two or three games) for the young players will do them the world of good. And also helps assess those players, with the future in mind (for example, think it may have helped Klopp make some firm decisions on the likes of Moreno Mignolet and Can)

Also, we as a club should be in Europe - it's not the same without it. And if, as it appears, we haven't been good enough to qualify for the CL the Europa would be a good consolation (I don't knob the conference at all, but don't get the impression the same applies there)
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21362 on: Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:39:35 pm
If we are looking at silver linings. I think Europa League or Conference League can be a good comps where Klopp can play the likes of Elliott, Carvallho, Morton etc without much pressure and these players should have the quality to boss it at that level.

Also I think with Carvallho and Elliott, they have great technical ability and intelligence but need to get physically capable of matching PL players week in and week out.

Bajectic and Jones have shown themselves too be good enough to be squad players/rotation options for us in PL.
The Europa League is a European trophy with a lot of history and it'd provide a other route into the CL. The Conference League is a waste of time to be honest.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,511
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21363 on: Yesterday at 10:16:10 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:53:52 pm

Neither are Italian,so there is that.
Yeah theres something weird about Italian players in the PL.

Having said that, Jorginho has done well for himself (Ive never really got it).
RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21364 on: Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
Conor Gallagher valued at 50 million I mean thats insane.
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21365 on: Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:46:38 pm
I have my doubts,more than likely just be another Italian flop.
Have to agree. Buying someone who's been in Italy a couple of years is one thing, buying a player who's come through the Italian youth system is another. Jorginho is probably the greatest one-touch midfielder of his generation and he struggled with the pace coming over. I've seen Barella and while he's very good technically, he's slow as hell. If he was in the Premier League he'd be dispossessed at will, he's the kind of player Tottenham would spend £50 million on.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,382
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21366 on: Yesterday at 10:21:44 pm
Quote
There were reports earlier in the season that a deal to bring Nunes, who only joined Wolves in August, to Anfield this summer was effectively in place. That wasnt the case, but he remains of interest. The feeling is that, after a slow start to his debut season in England, hes kicked on in recent months and is showing signs of getting to grips with the Premier League. Nunez is with the same Gestifute agency as Liverpool trio Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Fabinho.

https://theathletic.com/4436119/2023/04/24/liverpool-midfield-transfer-targets-mount-mac-allister-gravenberch/
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,382
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21367 on: Yesterday at 10:24:05 pm
People turning their noses on Barella only shows how little football they watch ...
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21368 on: Yesterday at 10:25:11 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm
The Europa League is a European trophy with a lot of history and it'd provide a other route into the CL. The Conference League is a waste of time to be honest.
my thoughts exactly.
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,350
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21369 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
Conor Gallagher valued at 50 million I mean thats insane.

Teams can value their own players however they like right now but it means little if no one is willing to pay those amounts, especially for a club like Chelsea who likely need to move quite a few players on.
RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21370 on: Yesterday at 10:30:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm
The Europa League is a European trophy with a lot of history and it'd provide a other route into the CL. The Conference League is a waste of time to be honest.

I have memories from when I was a kid of the uefa cup, Id love us to win it to be honest. Its not the big one but still a traditional European trophy.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,382
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21371 on: Yesterday at 10:31:51 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
Conor Gallagher valued at 50 million I mean thats insane.

England international, still only 23. For some reason, there is always a market for these players in the Premier League ...
Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,115
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21372 on: Yesterday at 10:45:26 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:31:51 pm
England international, still only 23. For some reason, there is always a market for these players in the Premier League ...

If there is a market for Conor Gallagher for 50 million, then it may be the final sign of the incoming apocalypse and we may as well all go home to give our loved ones a cuddle before existence implodes in on itself
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21373 on: Yesterday at 10:55:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:00:49 pm
I think I read somewhere that the FA were reviewing the rules on signing under 18 players from overseas.

Has anyone else heard that?
No but im sure clubs would be happy for that be changed.
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,115
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21374 on: Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:39:35 pm
If we are looking at silver linings. I think Europa League or Conference League can be a good comps where Klopp can play the likes of Elliott, Carvallho, Morton etc without much pressure and these players should have the quality to boss it at that level.

Also I think with Carvallho and Elliott, they have great technical ability and intelligence but need to get physically capable of matching PL players week in and week out.

Bajectic and Jones have shown themselves too be good enough to be squad players/rotation options for us in PL.
I think Carvalho is a cracking young player, he'd be great behind a main striker, but we don't seem to deviate too much from 4-3-3 and then he's lost in a midfield or front 3, he's an Ozil type diminutive number 10 in the hole (oooo-er) type, hopefully he stays.
JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,552
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21375 on: Yesterday at 11:34:52 pm
Quote from: RedBlakey on Yesterday at 06:56:34 pm
Cant be signing a donkey.

Exactly ;D
kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,474
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21376 on: Yesterday at 11:39:26 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
I think Carvalho is a cracking young player, he'd be great behind a main striker, but we don't seem to deviate too much from 4-3-3 and then he's lost in a midfield or front 3, he's an Ozil type diminutive number 10 in the hole (oooo-er) type, hopefully he stays.

I think Klopp struggles to find a place for any type of attacking midfielder who doesn't win physical battles and doesn't have loads of pace. Coutinho was a success because of his ability to drop the shoulder and beat a man from side to side but he struggled to contribute to the defensive side of the role really. I just think Carvalho and Elliott will never really be midfielders for Klopp and they aren't fast enough to be forwards for him. Thry look like players perfect in a 4231 behind the striker. Mason Mount looks like an upgraded version of these lads as he has more work rate in him and he actually puts a challenge in when he gets there. I'm still convinced Mount would be an Ox regen for us but I'll wait and see if it happens. My only hope for Elliott is that he can perform next year as Salah's understudy but he's going to have Doak pushing him as well. A season in the Europa League could be massive for these lads.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21377 on: Yesterday at 11:46:09 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:39:26 pm
I think Klopp struggles to find a place for any type of attacking midfielder who doesn't win physical battles and doesn't have loads of pace. Coutinho was a success because of his ability to drop the shoulder and beat a man from side to side but he struggled to contribute to the defensive side of the role really. I just think Carvalho and Elliott will never really be midfielders for Klopp and they aren't fast enough to be forwards for him. Thry look like players perfect in a 4231 behind the striker. Mason Mount looks like an upgraded version of these lads as he has more work rate in him and he actually puts a challenge in when he gets there. I'm still convinced Mount would be an Ox regen for us but I'll wait and see if it happens. My only hope for Elliott is that he can perform next year as Salah's understudy but he's going to have Doak pushing him as well. A season in the Europa League could be massive for these lads.
Carvalho was one of the best pressers for Fulham and had very good defensive stats irc. He not a 1 way player.
Elliott very good at pressing, he also 19 and hasnt played a ton in MF so he still learning for what he needs to. Elliott is not a winger like Salah he a playmaker, he more of young gotze for Klopp. I think Doak and Gordon would be excellent in the role that Salah doing but one coming back injury and doak 18.
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21378 on: Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:31:51 pm
England international, still only 23. For some reason, there is always a market for these players in the Premier League ...

Thats why Alex Scott at 20m or so is a no brainer.
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21379 on: Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
I think Carvalho is a cracking young player, he'd be great behind a main striker, but we don't seem to deviate too much from 4-3-3 and then he's lost in a midfield or front 3, he's an Ozil type diminutive number 10 in the hole (oooo-er) type, hopefully he stays.

Dont think we thought Doak and Clark would get impress so much this season. Its not helped Carvalho because its like we can loan him out next season and let one of these fill in his space.

He is good player but signing Cakpo we now have someone that can play the Bobby role.


PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,382
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21380 on: Today at 12:08:23 am
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm
Thats why Alex Scott at 20m or so is a no brainer.

Isn't he more of an attacking midfielder?
MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,369
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21381 on: Today at 01:26:43 am
I dont think we can afford to spend 20 mil on a prospect who hasnt done it at the highrpest level. If we were in a better position yeah but we need the surest players we can afford at the moment that can contribute asap.
