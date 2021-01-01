No disrespect to those players. But Mount is way better than those. Carvalho, Klopp doesn't seem to wanna use him all that much. Elliott and Jones we're still not quite sure if they're good enough to be Liverpool players. Mount has proved that he can deliver on the highest levels, contributing massively when Chelsea won the CL and being their player of the season the last 2 years. And just the amount of goals and assists he has compared to Elliott and Jones.



Mount is better as an attacking midfielder but Ill be willing to take any bets that Jones ends up as a better centre midfielder in general, as in not a number 10 but a playmaker who excels in the first two thirds, they are different players. Elliot would be the closest to him in profile and I think Elliot has more potential, i dont really care whos better now because I havent once looked at our problems this season and thought oh what we need is an additional number 8/10 to score and create more goals.In fact Ive often thought the opposite, how nice it would be to have a similar player to Henderson or Fabinho in their prime, so whether Mount is better than Elliot or Carvahlo hasnt really been in my consideration, Caicedo Ugarte are better players than them too and actually address issues weve had overall in our squad.Thats the point, the need for us wanting another midfielder has always been based around adding more elite athleticism, tackling and pressing, Mount only ticks one of those boxes, ideally youd judge it by whether you would feel comfortable in having whatever midfielder you buy playing as a makeshift right back, because a lot of times that tends to be the position which exhibits running power and stamina to its best example. Think Milner think Gerrard think Valverde think Henderson even think Ox. These players could dovetail quite easily between midfield and right back because they were elite elite athletes, Mount at that position would probably be like a fish out of water, yes he can press, but he doesnt have the running power, the strength and outright pace to be ideal at it.The examples I named have literally played that position at one point in their careers because they share these same similarities, the reason why I bring it up because in the past weve got the best out of Trent by complimenting him with this type of player, now as he looks to make the transition to a new style role I think its even more important that we have a midfielder on that side that is more Henderson in his prime than he is Mount, a Gerrard would do too of course because he was such a unicorn all round, this is why I also didnt mind signing Bellingham he too is rare like Gerrard was in his all roundness and he too had the rare gift of technical ability marred with elite physical attributes, height running power and pace.Any other attacking midfielder apart from that I dont think we should be interested in, we have 5 elite attackers already and two or three young attacking midfielders who can blossom into something special, what we dont have is an elite defensive midfielder anymore or an elite runner in midfield who excels at tackling and breaking up play, which is why the links to attacking midfielders are bemusing because we need this more than we do goals from midfield, or at least in my opinion.