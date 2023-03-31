Klopp, when asked if he can see Liverpool spend over £100M on a single player, responds:
We will spend in the summer, thats what I can say definitely. The club will spend in the summer, definitely. For who and how many and stuff like this, there is nothing to say about, really.
Klopp knew this question was specifically about Bellingham. Klopp did not dismiss the question off hand like he normally would, especially as just a few weeks ago he said he'd not answer any more transfer-related questions. Neither was he cagey with the usual, "I am not involved with money matters, its not my department", or "who knows", etc.
Sounds very much like Klopp is confident of LFC completing the Bellingham deal.https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1641915775635329025