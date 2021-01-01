Palhinha seems good but Fulham would want a fortune for a player who would have turned 28 and actually has quite minimal top level experience for a player so old. Swerve him.



Asking price is apparently 60 million, could probably get him for 50 to 55 with less money up front because of installments.I also think he's a decent balance of experience but not too old - if we see Bajcetic as our future then it may make sense to go for a good level of experienced player to hold the fort while Bajcetic grows into the role more.His lack of top level experience is a bother, but he does have plenty of experience in Portugal which we have seen tends to lend well to a good transition into English football and in particular, good for us.This is all just a guess by me though, as the is some noise of interest but not being bellowed out - for the most part that feels like our signings, rumblings of interest but not loads because we keep quiet with deals