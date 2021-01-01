« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15000 on: Today at 09:22:31 am
Think they're hoping for the Saudi's to get involved.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15001 on: Today at 09:46:18 am
70 mil  ;D ;D ;D

No chance. Be half that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15002 on: Today at 10:06:19 am
Wouldn't touch him with a barge pole for £70 million.

That's only unless Klopp really wants him then yeah sure, but I would imagine with that it would mean no Bellingham.

I think we'll get Mount to be fair, but probably for about £35 million at the least, £45 mill at most. If the competition is us and Bayern, neither of us are particularly renowned for spending big on players, particularly on last year of their contract - Bayern tend to buy cheap after poaching players, and we just don't spend that big on players on last year of a contract.

£70 million is the stuff of a fantasist
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15003 on: Today at 10:11:38 am
70 million :lmao :lmao

I cant see us paying that, I hope its not mount or Bellingham, Id take both but not mount for 70 million!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15004 on: Today at 10:15:16 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:11:38 am
70 million :lmao :lmao

I cant see us paying that, I hope its not mount or Bellingham, Id take both but not mount for 70 million!

With who is interested, he won't go for 70. So he will either go for cheaper, or just not end up going.

I am going to go out on a limb here for our summer, and predict that we will buy:

Bellingham
Mount
Palhinha
Ndicka
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15005 on: Today at 10:19:02 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:15:16 am
With who is interested, he won't go for 70. So he will either go for cheaper, or just not end up going.

I am going to go out on a limb here for our summer, and predict that we will buy:

Bellingham
Mount
Palhinha
Ndicka

Palhinha seems good but Fulham would want a fortune for a player who would have turned 28 and actually has quite minimal top level experience for a player so old. Swerve him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15006 on: Today at 10:24:16 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:19:02 am
Palhinha seems good but Fulham would want a fortune for a player who would have turned 28 and actually has quite minimal top level experience for a player so old. Swerve him.

Asking price is apparently 60 million, could probably get him for 50 to 55 with less money up front because of installments.

I also think he's a decent balance of experience but not too old - if we see Bajcetic as our future then it may make sense to go for a good level of experienced player to hold the fort while Bajcetic grows into the role more.

His lack of top level experience is a bother, but he does have plenty of experience in Portugal which we have seen tends to lend well to a good transition into English football and in particular, good for us.

This is all just a guess by me though, as the is some noise of interest but not being bellowed out - for the most part that feels like our signings, rumblings of interest but not loads because we keep quiet with deals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15007 on: Today at 10:27:49 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:42:29 pm
Had a feeling somebody would have done it already, but if I didn't see it it's fair game imvho  ;D

Kinda like going on the pull
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15008 on: Today at 10:31:36 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:31:26 am
He's nowhere near his best though and he's not getting back to being near his best.

Why not?

Players have bad seasons all the time, only to bounce back to be as good or better than they had been. Yeah it might not happen with Fab or anyone of the players having bad years but people talk like everyone is suddenly finished and has zero chance of ever coming back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15009 on: Today at 10:36:29 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:31:36 am
Why not?

Players have bad seasons all the time, only to bounce back to be as good or better than they had been. Yeah it might not happen with Fab or anyone of the players having bad years but people talk like everyone is suddenly finished and has zero chance of ever coming back.

Are you willing to gamble the season on that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15010 on: Today at 10:40:17 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:37:33 am
I don't think that means Mount has to go by then. They have a few to sell. They have no leverage at all so hopefully all clubs stand firm so we can see them start to panic.

They need to balance books by June 30th so would be a bargaining tool in the negotiations but your right they dont have to sell by then but would prefer it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15011 on: Today at 10:49:36 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:40:17 am
They need to balance books by June 30th so would be a bargaining tool in the negotiations but your right they dont have to sell by then but would prefer it

If Klopp really wants him and he only wants LFC we should just wait until the last week of the window, unless they agree to a fair price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15012 on: Today at 10:50:38 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 08:24:26 am
You don't think that midfield would work if Fabinho was close to his best?

Given the new forward line - which isn't going to press like the old one did, and given our fullbacks, who's natural game is very attacking, I don't think that midfield works even with Fab at his best. Mount is hardly an 8, Bellingham isn't a controlling 8 - or at least it's not his natural game. We'd be leaving Fabinho very isolated and even peak level Fabinho isn't great when he has lots of ground to cover.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15013 on: Today at 10:51:53 am
Fabinho is 30 in October... his legs and ability to cover ground is declining and won't suddenly improve.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15014 on: Today at 10:54:16 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:51:53 am
Fabinho is 30 in October... his legs and ability to cover ground is declining and won't suddenly improve.

I could understand us sellling everyone in midfield bar Bajcetic and maybe Henderson because he's loved in the squad and no one will pay decent money for him. Elliott isn't a midfielder imo.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15015 on: Today at 10:59:32 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:39:09 am
When were looking at midfield i think we need to consider what the forward line is going to be:

if its Diaz-Nunez-Salah then i dont think we will see anywhere near the level of pressing / intensity that we had under Mane-Firmino-salah (in his prime) does that not mean we need midfielders who are even more able to provide the intensity thats been missing off the ball? adding Gapko or Jota changes things a little but not that much

we cant play with 2 very attacking full backs, 2 number 10s in midfield and 3 forwards who arent great pressers off the ball and leave it to Bajectic, Konate and an ageing VVD to defend

our benchmark and what made us successful was being the best team off the ball in europe, our recruitment objective should be to get the team in a position to be absolutely horrific to play against, having too many players that want to run forward isnt the way to go

Hopefully someone can show me how a midfield of Bellingham, Mount and Fabinho wil get us back to where we want to be but i dont see the balance working for us when you consider our forwards

 
Diaz is a pressing monster
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15016 on: Today at 11:15:29 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:11:38 am
70 million :lmao :lmao

I cant see us paying that, I hope its not mount or Bellingham, Id take both but not mount for 70 million!

I'd imagine it's one or the other but the prices are high this summer. We chose to sit on our hands for the last 2 years so we'll have to pay a premium somewhere.

Chelsea aren't going to sell to us lightly. It's like with City, they gave Sterling to Chelsea and Jesus to Arsenal, they'd have never have sold them to us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15017 on: Today at 11:25:19 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:15:29 am
I'd imagine it's one or the other but the prices are high this summer. We chose to sit on our hands for the last 2 years so we'll have to pay a premium somewhere.

Chelsea aren't going to sell to us lightly. It's like with City, they gave Sterling to Chelsea and Jesus to Arsenal, they'd have never have sold them to us.

Yeah not sure how just buying Mount for £70m makes us any better at all really. I know we're not what we once were but we're not that dumb either I'd like to hope.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15018 on: Today at 11:27:26 am
Just because they are paying stupid money for players they expect everyone else to probably. If that's their game, I hope it blows up in their face and are left with players they don't want on long contracts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15019 on: Today at 11:39:25 am
Any more rumours of us being interested in Kante on a Bosman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15020 on: Today at 11:41:15 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:39:25 am
Any more rumours of us being interested in Kante on a Bosman?

Thankfully not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15021 on: Today at 11:41:59 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:39:25 am
Any more rumours of us being interested in Kante on a Bosman?

I didn't know there were any rumours to begin with
