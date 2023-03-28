It would be ok but still too many young players, we need experience also in midfield, experience which can run obviously. Arsena; are leading the league with two 30 year old Cms, City won the league with a similar age profile the year before, look at the ages of players in midfield of the recent CL winners also, just because we need to add legs doesn't mean we should go completely the other direction and just add a bunch of prospects, who haven't put together consistent seasons yet.



We shouldn't be signing prospects either. We went down that road and if they can't already perform at a PL/CL challenging level then it will be a waste of money. While I'm not a fan of spending £100m+ on any one midfielder at least Bellingham has shown he can already perform at the level in his CL games. We're not getting a discount by signing a prospect anyway. Any non-PL club that is selling to us is going to quote a much higher price than they otherwise would so you're much better off taking your developmental swings on the 17-20 year old range where the money doesn't matter all that much.As far as the age curve, the clock is not the same for all people. Just because Xhaka finally looks good doesn't mean that our players should also look good or vice-versa. Partey, while he shouldn't even fucking be playing, is still only 29 which isn't the case for Hendo or Thiago. Ideally you'd have a mix of everything so you're not having to look at a wholesale retooling while not even getting rid of the older players as we are.