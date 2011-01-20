I guess the argument is does having two energetic midfielders mask the deficiencies of our current defensive midfielders, or alternatively does it mean those deficiencies force the energetic midfielders to not utilise their best assets going forward.



At our best we had a number 6 at the top of his game flanked by two players who were strong runners and covered well for our attacking full backs. But if hypothetically the two signings are Bellingham and Mount, I dont think we should expect them to replicate what Henderson and Wijnaldum did. And for that reason Id say an energetic number 6 is also vital.



For me, in an ideal scenario we get a defensive midfielder and two more progressive players either side and start again with our midfield. It doesnt mean you completely bin off what we already have but most of them are clearly past their prime.



We need a 6, even Bajcetic looks increasingly more promising as an 8, Fabinho is not the same, and Henderson is another player who is probably better as an 8 nowadays. We don't have anyone at our youth or reserve level who can make the transition either, our best young talents Clarke, Balagizi, Morton are 8's or midfielders who can operate as wide players also just like Mount, it doesn't make sense to go into next season with Bellingham and Mount as our midfield signings.I would even say it doesn't really make sense to go for Mount if we do get Bellingham either, if we were going for two 8's at least let the other one be of the profile of Kone or Thuram, then we could sort of make the compromise especially if we were playing a 4-2-3-1.