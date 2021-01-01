Jude already playing too many games is a genuine concern, especially as today's game is more physical & faster than when the others on that list played. And Jude has moments in the game when he's all-action mode.



IF we get him, I reckon Klopp & his team will tell Jude that there will be a plan to manage him. He can't expect to play 3-games per week all season, no matter what the player himself wants. If we get CL, keep him away from all cup games. If we end up in Europa, it becomes easier to manage him as I don't think he would play any Europa games until QF/SF stage.



