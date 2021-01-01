I agree.LFC academy kid, been coached by & played for Klopp before. He's now gone & gotten first team experience.If am not mistaken, he'd count as home-grown too?
Bellingham has rather a lot of strapping on his left leg. Avoid.
Has done for a few weeks
All the more reason to avoid him.
It's kinesiology tape, not a prosthetic leg.
Kone, Thuram, Gravenberch. In the game: 120M Bellingham, or which trio?
Jude and Stevie was pretty cool there Hopefully a nice chat off camera too.
Don't do it to yourselfHighly unlikely we sign him
Henderson's clearly hugging Kane in that picture. So welcome Harry Kane MBE, I think you're a fine upstanding human being.
What's our Plan B if Bellingham doesn't happen?
https://twitter.com/michael_reid11/status/1640034148810211336
Well its certainly not going to be fun if he ends up at Man City.
Signing Kane would create a dilemma - we'd get a shit-ton more penalties, but who's gonna take them? We're selling Mo...
