« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 364 365 366 367 368 [369]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 519046 times)

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14720 on: Yesterday at 10:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 08:12:37 pm
Exactly, strange that there are some on here saying it will be embarrassing for the club, and we've wasted two summer transfer windows if we don't get Bellingham when nobody at the club has said we are after him and Dortmund have said they have had no contact from us.

Weve been making eyes at him for ages. Klopp goes giddy at the knees when he talks about him. All our friends say we fancy him but arent sure if were rich enough for him.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14721 on: Yesterday at 11:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:37:50 pm
Weve been making eyes at him for ages. Klopp goes giddy at the knees when he talks about him. All our friends say we fancy him but arent sure if were rich enough for him.

The hard part is convincing Bellingham to join us rather than other options. Once we do that, we have leverage in the negotiations with Dortmund, because they're never going to get more money from him than they will this year. Better to accept 110m (say) from us than 60m in a year's time from someone else, even if Man City (say) are willing to pay Dortmund 130m+ now.

I suspect that bit of info from Ornstein earlier this week (LFC falling behind as not rich enough) came from Dortmund, and if so, that's a really good sign. It says they know we are Bellingham's preference, so now they want to put pressure on us to pay them as much as we can by threatening us with rival bids.

The alternative source for Ornstein might be Bellingham's camp and it's then them wanting more money, but I think that's less likely because it referenced the possibility of us missing out on Champions League as a money thing rather than a competitive thing. That is, if we don't make next year's CL, I'm sure Bellingham's main regret would be missing out on playing in it rather than not getting paid as much.

I could be wrong! Just the result of thinking about things over the last few days. And, in the end, we could do absolutely everything in our power and he decides to go somewhere else. Fortunately, there are other footballers in the world.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,069
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14722 on: Yesterday at 11:20:14 pm »
I've never quite got on board with the idea that clubs negotiate with each other through the press.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14723 on: Yesterday at 11:51:39 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:15:20 pm
;D ;D The "we didn't want him anyway" drivel begins. At least let him sign for someone else first!

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,325
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14724 on: Today at 06:56:16 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:51:39 pm


I imagine thats how Klopp will look when he next meets FSG.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 364 365 366 367 368 [369]   Go Up
« previous next »
 