Can't say i've watched Bellingham that much for whole games to say if he's close,but yeah Gerrard's a really tough yardstick to compare any midfielder against as he had every physical attribute you'd want married with a superior mentality and even finishing with his screamers from anywhere from halfway line onward in his pomp.
Yep, I'm not saying he is as good as Gerrard, or will be as good as Gerrard but it's the all round levels of everywhere which draws a comparisson for me. Exactly as you say every physical attribute alongside everything else.
I read reports of his coaches at Birmingham and if he had a weakness or was shown an area to improve he'd work hours and hours extra to reduce it. Elite mentality that.
Like Gerrard I reckon you could play Bellingham anywhere on the pitch and he'd be decent.