LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Quote from: killer-heels:
52m is a lot of money to be fair.
£52m is the new £20m
All this talk about signing Mount, its not that long ago that Declan Rice was touted to sign for Chelsea to join his best mate Mason Mount. So now Declan is supposedly signing for Arsenal must be because his best mate is leaving Chelsea or...
And am I making this up but is Declan's Dad not a Liverpool fan? wasn't he in Istanbul?
Quote from: Samie:
Looks like we're lining up our Kelleher replacement.


Looks a top young talent , will he want to come as a back up keeper
Quote from: Draex:
Bellingham is a freak, I know it's lazy to compare him to Gerrard but he is very similar in the fact he has no weakness, he's elite in nearly every area.

Didn't see that match but that's quality output, especially against Bayern who have a very strong midfield. Anyone winning duels is a huge positive, one of our current biggest weaknesses.

So many talents around, really is no excuse for us to not improve ourselves dramatically.

https://www.sporting.pt/en/tags/manuel-ugarte#:~:text=Ugarte%20signs%20for%20Sporting%20CP&text=Sporting%20Clube%20de%20Portugal%20have,clause%20of%2060%20million%20euros.

Sporting Clube de Portugal have signed midfielder Manuel Ugarte as their latest summer reinforcement, with the Uruguayan joining through to 2026. The contract for the former FC Famalicão player, who was presented this Monday in Alcochete, has a buyout clause of 60 million euros.

Can't say i've watched Bellingham that much for whole games to say if he's close,but yeah Gerrard's a really tough yardstick to compare any midfielder against as he had every physical attribute you'd want married with a superior mentality and even finishing with his screamers from anywhere from halfway line onward in his pomp.
Quote from: Samie:
Looks like we're lining up our Kelleher replacement.
Or Aidrians
Quote from: Tobelius:
Can't say i've watched Bellingham that much for whole games to say if he's close,but yeah Gerrard's a really tough yardstick to compare any midfielder against as he had every physical attribute you'd want married with a superior mentality and even finishing with his screamers from anywhere from halfway line onward in his pomp.

Yep, I'm not saying he is as good as Gerrard, or will be as good as Gerrard but it's the all round levels of everywhere which draws a comparisson for me. Exactly as you say every physical attribute alongside everything else.

I read reports of his coaches at Birmingham and if he had a weakness or was shown an area to improve he'd work hours and hours extra to reduce it. Elite mentality that.

Like Gerrard I reckon you could play Bellingham anywhere on the pitch and he'd be decent.
Quote from: Lycan:
Really hope that is the case. I know he's playing in a struggling side, but with a player in that situation you'd perhaps expect to see the odd flash of brilliance that would make you think there is something to work with there, but I haven't seen anything like that.

Yeah, I've seen nothing special from him either. If he was someone who could come in for a about 10/15 million who could be rotational I wouldn't put too much thought into it, but if we're to buy three midfielders I wouldn't be hoping he's one of them, certainly not if we're only to buy two. In that case I could maybe get behind it if he was bought alongside Bellingham and an actual re-incarnation of a 21 year old Steven Gerrard  ;D
Quote from: lukeb1981:
Or Aidrians

Are you Sylvester Stallone?
