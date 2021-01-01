We obviously need more investment, but at the same time our last three significant signings have all been forwards, I think FSG might rightfully ask the question that if we're so desperate for midfielders, why haven't we attempted to sign one and why are we paying the ones we have so much for so little return.
I really hope Bellingham decides on his future quickly, because if he drags it out over the summer no doubt we'll be stupid enough to "stay in the race" and risk another season of mediocrity. We should be either tying him up to sign the day the transfer window opens, or moving on to other players and making our entire current midfield available for transfer, other than Bajcetic.