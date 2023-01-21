« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 455887 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12880 on: Yesterday at 06:51:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:32:52 pm
Charlize Theron has joined Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kylie and Monica Bellucci on my target list if I split up from the missus.......

Grrrrr,Monica's mine Rob,mine!  ;D

If we get Bellingham for whatever ridiculous price he goes,i have a belief with our record the other(s) we sign whoever they might be will be of high enough caliber to make our combined new midfield close to world's best again.

And a younger quality defender is needed as well if Matip's going,there seems to be plenty around.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12881 on: Yesterday at 06:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 06:51:55 pm
Grrrrr,Monica's mine Rob,mine!  ;D

If we get Bellingham for whatever ridiculous price he goes,i have a belief with our record the other(s) we sign whoever they might be will be of high enough caliber to make our combined new midfield close to world's best again.

And a younger quality defender is needed as well if Matip's going,there seems to be plenty around.



She's already said yes to me mate ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12882 on: Yesterday at 06:56:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:52:39 pm
She's already said yes to me mate ;D

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12883 on: Yesterday at 07:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:58:47 pm
Would much rather have Kenneth Taylor from Ajax, please and thank you.

Havent seen much paper talk of us signing Taylor.

Whats the frequency of our links to Kenneth?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12884 on: Yesterday at 07:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:14:32 pm
Havent seen much paper talk of us signing Taylor.

Whats the frequency of our links to Kenneth?
Oh, you are looking for chatter in the Interwebs?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12885 on: Yesterday at 07:20:20 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:47:56 pm
I'd not mind betting we intended to tweak how we play until injuries prevented that happening. I really don't see any way where if everyone is fit Klopp doesn't find a way to fit both Diaz and Nunez into the starting line up.

Gakpo, Elliot / Badger and Fab / Hendo in midfield 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12886 on: Yesterday at 07:23:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:56:25 pm
He's possibly off peak Cavani, but yeah I think he's around Torres for sure, and been playing in a worse side (at least he's no peak Gerrard laying chances on a plate anyway) from an unfavoured position too.

Agree with this. The lad is sheer magnetism and he will score loads in the next few games 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12887 on: Yesterday at 07:23:19 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:12:13 pm
Mount joins Bellingham and Kane on Manchester Uniteds summer target list

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/09/mason-mount-jude-bellingham-harry-kane-manchester-united-summer-target-list
Mbappe may want to move as well after the CL exit. No one picked on that? Their scouts are slacking...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12888 on: Yesterday at 07:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:48:12 pm
You think Nunez is currently at the level of peak Torres when he was the best number nine in Europe, or Cavani when he was averaging a goal a game in the Champions League? Seriously?
I'll go to bat on this with you too.

Torres was fundamental in how the entire team took it's shape on and off the ball, created chances, and kept opposition defences/midfields from pushing into midfield to try to better compete their - as well as being the main goalscorer.

Maybe it's an aesthetics things, but I don't see that that's the case for Nunez now at all - and that's not to say he's not being effective, that much is in no doubt. But he doesn't have the same coherence with the rest of the team as Torres did, nor does he share his technical brilliance  (two great feet passing and shooting, great dribbler, could hold up play and link with midfielders when any of them caught up to being nearby).

If we're in a CL final and we've countered from a corner - there's just one defender and the keeper in front of our forward breaking with the ball in the channel left of centre, and support from Salah and Trent is lagging a few seconds behind - would you want it to be Torres or Nunez on the ball? I find it quite easy to choose Torres personally.


PS just seen the suggestion that Torres had it easier to score because he had more created for him by Gerrard. Think that's way off personally, doesn't tally with my memory at all. We were a counter attacking machine, but we weren't camped in the opposition box. Think of how many shots we get away during relatively run of the mill games these days. We have more touches in the box than any time on record these days, pretty sure more possession too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12889 on: Yesterday at 07:26:27 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:23:19 pm
Mbappe may want to move as well after the CL exit. No one picked on that? Their scouts are slacking...

Mbappe ticks all our boxes, plus with the Nike connection we have a serious leg up  it might not happen but it may very well might!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12890 on: Yesterday at 07:32:41 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12891 on: Yesterday at 07:33:34 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:12:13 pm
Mount joins Bellingham and Kane on Manchester Uniteds summer target list

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/09/mason-mount-jude-bellingham-harry-kane-manchester-united-summer-target-list

I would read this as Bellingham distancing himself from a move to them



Clear wind up. He might as well have done a 7 finger salute (6 and the Mancs might have thought he was one of them).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12892 on: Yesterday at 08:10:41 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:51:50 pm
I know you loathe the lad but one day you'll see it.

You don't have to loathe him to think that such comparisons are still premature at this point, he hasn't put up the sustained numbers for it to be a realistic comparison rather than a hopeful prediction, it is not like there's anything wrong with simply describing him as really good and clearly not the flop some idiotic fans of rival clubs tried to label him as when he first joined.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12893 on: Yesterday at 08:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 12:40:06 pm
How would people feel about Youri Tielemans on a free?

Not good enough ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12894 on: Yesterday at 08:24:37 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:12:13 pm
Mount joins Bellingham and Kane on Manchester Uniteds summer target list

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/09/mason-mount-jude-bellingham-harry-kane-manchester-united-summer-target-list

Mount and Kane to Man Utd makes a lot of sense ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12895 on: Yesterday at 08:25:10 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:51:50 pm
I know you loathe the lad but one day you'll see it.
You think I loathe Nunez because I don't rate him at the level of peak Torres or Cavani yet? I'm tempted to ask whether you watched us when Torres was in the team but instead, how about I see it when he starts scoring with the same consistency they did at the top level over multiple seasons?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12896 on: Yesterday at 08:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 07:26:27 pm
Mbappe ticks all our boxes, plus with the Nike connection we have a serious leg up  it might not happen but it may very well might!

Nah, Mbappe has missed his chance to join LFC. There is actually not much market for him at the moment ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12897 on: Yesterday at 08:37:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:27:36 pm
Nah, Mbappe has missed his chance to join LFC. There is actually not much market for him at the moment ...

If he's leaving PSG I'm betting on him going to Real, Benzema is old and they'll need a replacement
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12898 on: Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm »
United are looking at alternatives and could rival Liverpool for Mount. The 24-year-olds talks with Chelsea over a new deal have hit a brick wall and the club could look to sell him. Mount could be available for about £50m

 :lmao

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12899 on: Yesterday at 09:05:05 pm »
Man Utd save face on losing Bellingham to Liverpool... by beating Liverpool to Mount.

I'll take it!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12900 on: Yesterday at 09:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Yesterday at 08:37:28 pm
If he's leaving PSG I'm betting on him going to Real, Benzema is old and they'll need a replacement

I am not sure that Florentino will go after him again ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12901 on: Yesterday at 09:16:57 pm »
Does fatty mount even get a game for Chelsea these days? Overrated as fuck. Klopp wouldn't go near him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12902 on: Yesterday at 09:20:05 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm
United are looking at alternatives and could rival Liverpool for Mount. The 24-year-olds talks with Chelsea over a new deal have hit a brick wall and the club could look to sell him. Mount could be available for about £50m

 :lmao

(Chelsea boardroom): "United, you say? Mount could be available for about £150m"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12903 on: Yesterday at 09:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 08:25:10 pm
You think I loathe Nunez because I don't rate him at the level of peak Torres or Cavani yet? I'm tempted to ask whether you watched us when Torres was in the team but instead, how about I see it when he starts scoring with the same consistency they did at the top level over multiple seasons?

I love Darwin, but he not yet as good as peak Torres as you say. He was pure class those few seasons we had him, one of the best I've seen, absolutely lethal in his prime.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12904 on: Yesterday at 09:51:13 pm »
I support the high praise for Nunez.  They are not similar players but I remember getting angry with people who were doubting Suarez during his first year and a half even though his ability and potential was right in front of us, could they not see what I was seeing i wondered. He will be scary good especially if we get this summer right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12905 on: Yesterday at 09:57:36 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:16:57 pm
Does fatty mount even get a game for Chelsea these days? Overrated as fuck. Klopp wouldn't go near him
We should still sign 2 midfielders, 3 if we were to replace Fabinho. But Mount is one where I think it is actually very fair to point to Harvey Elliott and say we have an already  very good kid here who could be everything and more Mason Mount is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12906 on: Yesterday at 10:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 12:40:06 pm
How would people feel about Youri Tielemans on a free?

Too expensive
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12907 on: Yesterday at 10:10:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:32:52 pm
Charlize Theron has joined Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kylie and Monica Bellucci on my target list if I split up from the missus.......
My list has always been Kylie, Nigella and Gillian Anderson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12908 on: Yesterday at 10:12:42 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:51:13 pm
I support the high praise for Nunez.  They are not similar players but I remember getting angry with people who were doubting Suarez during his first year and a half even though his ability and potential was right in front of us, could they not see what I was seeing i wondered. He will be scary good especially if we get this summer right.

That is my view to im not going to conpare him to anyone else, all I know is he scares the shit out of defenders and gets into great positions.

He could get 20 this season still which is good going.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12909 on: Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:10:30 pm
My list has always been Kylie, Nigella and Gillian Anderson.
Do I sense a bidding war?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12910 on: Today at 02:10:48 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:10:30 pm
My list has always been Kylie, Nigella and Gillian Anderson.

Gillians a fox. Schwing. I could pull off her and Nigella together Id need a weeks training just to sharpen up and a good breakfast that morning, but Id pull a performance out for them. Just the once though.


