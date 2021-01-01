TAA receives far too much attention is the problem. There are FBs that are utter dross (Trippier) who is a genuinely worse defender, but his utter trash mess is continuously ignored.



TAA came on the scene with a bang, and was heavily hyped for his attacking play. What followed was the inevitable pushback, to the point where his weaknesses became magnified under a very public glare and his incredible play ignored or dismissed as unimportant or ordinary.



Some of the best rbs of all time, Dani Alves, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, played like TAA. Mediocre defence, incredible attack. Managers appreciated what they brought to the side and had the team set up to mitigate their weaknesses. Liverpool have done the same with TAA and people are still insistent he needs to become just another FB.